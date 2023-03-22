Police officer shot at in German raids linked to extremists

BERLIN — German investigators carried out raids related to a far-right movement on Wednesday, authorities said. A police officer was shot at during one of the searches and reportedly sustained light injuries.
The incident in which a police offer was shot at “shows how dangerous the deployments are,” Buschmann said. He added that weapons authorities “are obliged to disarm ‘Reich Citizens.’”
He didn’t give further details on the purpose or result of the raids.
Federal prosecutors confirmed that a shot was fired during a search in the southwestern town of Reutlingen and that a person was arrested, German news agency dpa reported. The agency also said a member of police special forces was slightly wounded.
In December, German authorities said they had uncovered an alleged coup plot that resulted in the detention of more than 20 people linked to the Reich Citizens movement.