“Green amendments” are running up against concerns they’d hamper clean energy projects

An effort to get states to pass “green amendments” guaranteeing a right to clean air, water and soil is ramping up.

Lawmakers in at least 13 states are pushing for such amendments to their state constitutions. But they’re facing head winds, shown most recently in New Mexico, where a state report suggested a green amendment could dramatically slow the permitting process for renewable energy projects by creating new legal uncertainties.

The issue underscores a dilemma for environmentalists. They hope to make pollution prevention central to every level of government decision-making. At the same time, adding more requirements to the permitting process could slow it down and ultimately hamper the nation’s transition to clean energy.

New Mexico

In New Mexico, legislators have tried — and failed — three times to get a green amendment across the finish line.

The state proposal reads: “The people of the state have the natural, inherent and inalienable right to a clean and healthy environment, including water, air, soil, flora, fauna, ecosystems and climate, and to the protection of the natural, cultural, scenic and healthful qualities of the environment” for present and future generations.

State Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D), one of the bill’s co-sponsors, said that earlier this month it seemed poised to advance, but she decided not to put it up for discussion upon the release of a state fiscal impact report, along with a memo commissioned by the trade association Interwest Energy Alliance, which represents utility scale clean energy companies.

The fiscal impact report, prepared by the Arizona legislature’s Legislative Finance Committee, concluded that “the legal uncertainty that could be created by the amendment, as written, might result in costly litigation that could impact the financial feasibility of certain energy projects.”

Specifically, the report concludes that instead of being used to protect residents from polluting industries — as it is intended to — the amendment could significantly slow the permitting process for renewable projects, including wind, solar or even transmission lines, while courts take time to establish precedent. The proposal might also hinder New Mexico’s goal of having a carbon-free energy system by 2045, the report said.

Its findings were guided in part by analyses from the offices of New Mexico’s attorney general, secretary of state, Environment Department and Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

Sam Johnston, a policy manager at Interwest Energy Alliance, echoed similar concerns. He told The Climate 202 that although the organization applauds lawmakers’ efforts to preserve the environment, as well as the green amendment proposal’s underlying goals, it is much too broad as is.

He said it leaves a lot up for interpretation with no way for clean technology developers to accurately anticipate legal or other business risks when applying for permits.

Johnston added that green amendments can also increase lawsuits from private individuals opposing renewable energy facilities in their communities for a variety of reasons.

“Having a green amendment on the books will give those opponents one more tool in their toolbox to try to thwart projects or delay projects,” he said.

In the memo that Interwest Energy Alliance commissioned for the New Mexico bill, written by the lobbying firm Holland and Hart, the group argues that green amendments:

Allow the court system, rather than elected officials, to make decisions about environmental policy.

Create costs for state regulators and local governments, discouraging needed projects from setting up shop in the state.

Leave renewable energy developers guessing about the standards they must comply with.

But Sedillo Lopez called the state report and the Holland and Hart memo “misinformation.”

“It is basically saying that the green amendment would be bad for renewable energy, which is absolutely false,” she told The Climate 202. “The analysis is filled with misstatements, miscitations of laws.”

Maya K. van Rossum, founder of the environmental nonprofit Green Amendments for the Generations, said she didn’t expect pushback from a firm that represents renewables.

She disputed the notion that clean energy operations could be harmed by a green amendment. She said the amendment could actually be used in court to defend clean energy projects against legal challenges because of the clause requiring the state to provide a stable climate for “present and future generations.”

“The focus of the green amendment, regardless of whatever industry or business operations are at play, is protecting environmental rights and protecting environmental justice,” she said.

Montana, Pennsylvania and New York

Green amendments have been on the books since the 1970s in Montana and Pennsylvania. And in New York, voters overwhelmingly approved a green amendment at the end of 2021. In some cases, these amendments have been cited in environment-related litigation. Rachel Spector, a senior attorney for environmental advocacy law firm Earthjustice, pointed to two examples:

New York’s amendment was cited by an environmental advocacy group suing to block the operations of a more-than-300-acre landfill in Rochester that has been controversial for years because of odors and methane leaks.

Yellowstone National Park. In Montana, the green amendment was used to stop gold exploration that would have leaked pollutants into a creek near

Overall, the Montana and Pennsylvania amendments initially had less impact — either positive or negative — than expected, as courts limited their scope early on, according to a 2021 analysis by the Rockefeller Institute of Government.

More recently, however, court cases in those states have taken a somehow more expansive view of the amendments. A 2013 case in Pennsylvania used the amendment to assert that some “communities will carry much heavier environmental and habitability burdens than others” if the state proceeded with a bill that allowed oil and gas development in all zones.

Pressure points

Biden touts plan to harness ‘power of the ocean’ in climate fight

The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled a first-of-its-kind Ocean Climate Action Plan, which is intended to accelerate efforts to eliminate carbon emissions, boost nature-based solutions to climate change and help coastal communities adapt to warming, The Washington Post’s John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report

The 105-page document contains strategies “to harness the tremendous power of the ocean to help in our fight against … the climate crisis,” President Biden said during the White House Conservation in Action Summit in Washington on Tuesday. “We know, and you well know, we can reduce emissions by building offshore wind farms to better protect our coastal and fishing communities from worsening storms.”

Ahead of the address, the White House added that “there is no path to a healthy and livable climate without the ocean.”

“When we can preserve our country’s natural gifts, we’re not just protecting the livelihoods of people who depend on them. We’re protecting the heart and the soul of our national pride,” Biden said. “We’re protecting pieces of history.”

This visual shows how climate change will affect generations

The latest report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change featured a striking graphic that illustrates how each generation will be born into a hotter world, The Post's Kasha Patel reports.

The graphic shows that people born in 1950 have experienced 0.85 degrees Celsius (1.53 Fahrenheit) of warming in their lifetimes, or around 0.12 degrees Celsius (0.22 Fahrenheit) per decade.

For people born in 2020, the extent of warming in their lifetimes will highly depend on society’s response, said NASA climate scientist Alex Ruane, who helped with the figures and the overall report. If humanity takes dramatic action to meet the goals of the Paris agreement, this generation could see climate stabilization before they turn 30, he said.

But people’s experiences of climate change will vary depending on where they live. People born in 2020 in Southeast Asia could face up to 150 days per year of deadly heat when they turn 70, while their counterparts in Florida might only see 50 days of deadly heat annually.

In the states

Kentucky floodwaters receded six months ago. For many, the crisis goes on.

Months after floods devastated parts of Kentucky, hundreds of families remain displaced, showing the added difficulties rural communities and others already vulnerable to a housing crisis face when climate disasters strike, The Post’s Brady Dennis reports.

Evidence of the massive flooding still lines abandoned streets — with vehicles mired in mud and household trinkets hanging from tree branches — as if the area has been left in limbo after the disaster. Research shows that this long-lasting problem is common among low-income rural communities, often in or near a flood plain, that have limited housing, underfunded or slow-moving recovery agencies, and a population that is either uninsured or underinsured. Some residents have said they feel as though they are on their own and able to rely only on family and friends to get by.

With the looming prospect of compounding disasters fueled by climate change, recovery will probably become more difficult, officials say.

“What I want to see is us building housing that is going to be resilient, that is going to be able to stand up to the next storm,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said last week during a visit to Kentucky. “We don’t want to build the same housing they have now. We don’t want to build in the same locations, in some instances.”

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

