Post Politics Now Trump highlights possibility he won’t be indicted in hush-money case

Today, with a grand jury in New York expected to reconvene, former president Donald Trump highlighted the possibility that he won’t be indicted in a case involving alleged hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump, who had previously predicted incorrectly he would be arrested Tuesday, shared on social media a news report suggesting that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could take a pass on prosecuting him — while he continued to attack Bragg.