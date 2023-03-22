The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Trump highlights possibility he won’t be indicted in hush-money case

Key updates
The latest: McConnell phones Senate Republicans, who say he’s ‘eager’ to be back
On our radar: Norfolk Southern CEO, DeWine to praise rail safety legislation at hearing
On our radar: Trump campaign prepares for running under indictment
Former president Donald Trump speaks during an event in Davenport, Iowa, on March 13. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
clock iconUpdated just now

Today, with a grand jury in New York expected to reconvene, former president Donald Trump highlighted the possibility that he won’t be indicted in a case involving alleged hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump, who had previously predicted incorrectly he would be arrested Tuesday, shared on social media a news report suggesting that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could take a pass on prosecuting him — while he continued to attack Bragg.

In Washington, it’s a busy hearing day on Capitol Hill. Among those expected to testify: Norfolk Southern chief executive Alan Shaw and several senior Biden administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen.

The latest: McConnell phones Senate Republicans, who say he’s ‘eager’ to be back
On our radar: Norfolk Southern CEO, DeWine to praise rail safety legislation at hearing
On our radar: Trump campaign prepares for running under indictment

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: The Senate Commerce Committee holds a hearing on rail safety. Watch live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell holds a news conference. Watch live here.
  • 3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 5 p.m. Eastern: President Biden hosts a reception celebrating Women’s History Month. Watch live here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

10 a.m. Eastern: The Senate Commerce Committee holds a hearing on rail safety. Watch live here.
2:30 p.m. Eastern: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell holds a news conference. Watch live here.
3 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
5 p.m. Eastern: President Biden hosts a reception celebrating Women’s History Month. Watch live here.

1/4

End of carousel
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Good reads from the Post political staff

Biden honors Bruce Springsteen, ‘President’ Julia Louis-Dreyfus (and hints at 2024)
Biden honors Bruce Springsteen, ‘President’ Julia Louis-Dreyfus (and hints ...
House GOP tries to avoid Trump talk at retreat while targeting Bragg
House GOP tries to avoid Trump talk at retreat while targeting Bragg
James Comer is live-streaming his fishing expedition
James Comer is live-streaming his fishing expedition
Analysis
Idaho hospital to stop delivering babies, partly due to ‘political climate’
Idaho hospital to stop delivering babies, partly due to ‘political climate’
Shou Zi Chew’s ‘death wish’ mission: Defend TikTok on Capitol Hill
Shou Zi Chew’s ‘death wish’ mission: Defend TikTok on Capitol Hill
Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ castmates talk about mental health during White House visit
Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ castmates talk about mental health during White House...
Stormy, Trump and more: The names to know in historic hush-money case
Stormy, Trump and more: The names to know in historic hush-money case
Lawyer Robert Costello seeks to undercut Cohen to Trump grand jury
Lawyer Robert Costello seeks to undercut Cohen to Trump grand jury
DeSantis criticizes N.Y. prosecutor while invoking Trump’s alleged ‘porn star hush money payments’
DeSantis criticizes N.Y. prosecutor while invoking Trump’s alleged ‘porn st...
Nikki Haley walks fine line on race, gender in appeal to GOP base
Nikki Haley walks fine line on race, gender in appeal to GOP base
Mike Pence, unmoored from Donald Trump, finds his old voice
Mike Pence, unmoored from Donald Trump, finds his old voice
DeSantis’s pivotal service at Guantánamo during a violent year
DeSantis’s pivotal service at Guantánamo during a violent year
The aide who stayed: Walt Nauta, key witness in Trump documents case
The aide who stayed: Walt Nauta, key witness in Trump documents case
Judge rules Trump lawyer Corcoran must testify, people familiar say
Judge rules Trump lawyer Corcoran must testify, people familiar say
Two gifts to Trump family from foreign nations are missing, report says
Two gifts to Trump family from foreign nations are missing, report says
Trump-commissioned report undercut his claims of dead and double voters
Trump-commissioned report undercut his claims of dead and double voters
Veterans Affairs modernizes mission statement based on Lincoln’s line
Veterans Affairs modernizes mission statement based on Lincoln’s line
Senate advances bill to repeal authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
Senate advances bill to repeal authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
Jewish partisanship sits with the party sympathetic to Palestinians
Jewish partisanship sits with the party sympathetic to Palestinians
Analysis
End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...