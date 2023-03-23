The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now Biden to celebrate 13th anniversary of Affordable Care Act

Noted: Top adviser to Youngkin moves to pro-DeSantis group
On our radar: White House disbanding its covid-19 team in May
Noted: New York grand jury hearing Trump evidence did not meet Wednesday
President Biden delivers remarks Wednesday at a Women’s History Month reception at the White House. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Today, before heading to Ottawa to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Biden will host an event celebrating the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, the signature domestic achievement of President Barack Obama. The event provides Biden a chance to warn that the now-popular program could be jeopardized by proposed Republican spending cuts. On Capitol Hill, the House is holding a high-profile hearing on the future of the Chinese-owned app TikTok.

In New York, a grand jury weighing a possible indictment of former president Donald Trump could reconvene. The panel has been hearing evidence related to hush money allegedly paid by Trump to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election campaign to conceal an affair.

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Commerce Committee. Watch live here.
  • 1 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts an anniversary event for the Affordable Care Act. Watch live here.
  • 5 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Canada. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 8:25 p.m. Eastern: Biden greets Trudeau at his residence in Ottawa.
The porn star, the checks and the president: Trump’s tawdry path to peril
Biden honors Bruce Springsteen, ‘President’ Julia Louis-Dreyfus (and hints at 2024)
House GOP tries to avoid Trump talk at retreat while targeting Bragg
James Comer is live-streaming his fishing expedition
Idaho hospital to stop delivering babies, partly due to ‘political climate’
TikTok CEO’s mission: Fend off a ban. It may be a ‘death wish.’
Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ castmates talk about mental health during White House visit
Stormy, Trump and more: The names to know in historic hush-money case
Lawyer Robert Costello seeks to undercut Cohen to Trump grand jury
DeSantis criticizes N.Y. prosecutor while invoking Trump’s alleged ‘porn star hush money payments’
Nikki Haley walks fine line on race, gender in appeal to GOP base
Mike Pence, unmoored from Donald Trump, finds his old voice
DeSantis’s pivotal service at Guantánamo during a violent year
The aide who stayed: Walt Nauta, key witness in Trump documents case
Judge rules Trump lawyer Corcoran must testify, people familiar say
Two gifts to Trump family from foreign nations are missing, report says
Trump-commissioned report undercut his claims of dead and double voters
Veterans Affairs modernizes mission statement based on Lincoln’s line
Senate advances bill to repeal authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
