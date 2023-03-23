Post Politics Now Biden to celebrate 13th anniversary of Affordable Care Act

Today, before heading to Ottawa to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Biden will host an event celebrating the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, the signature domestic achievement of President Barack Obama. The event provides Biden a chance to warn that the now-popular program could be jeopardized by proposed Republican spending cuts. On Capitol Hill, the House is holding a high-profile hearing on the future of the Chinese-owned app TikTok.
In New York, a grand jury weighing a possible indictment of former president Donald Trump could reconvene. The panel has been hearing evidence related to hush money allegedly paid by Trump to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election campaign to conceal an affair.
10 a.m. Eastern: TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Commerce Committee. Watch live here.
5 p.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to Canada. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will brief reporters aboard Air Force One. Listen live here.
8:25 p.m. Eastern: Biden greets Trudeau at his residence in Ottawa.
