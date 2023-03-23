GIULIANI: Soros tried to figure out how we were leaving and cut off — to cut off — we got a private plane, he was going to cut it off. We were originally on a plane the next morning and we knew they were going to cause trouble at the airport. They were going to cause trouble with our visa, cause trouble with this, cause trouble with that. So we rented a private plane that night, but we didn’t realize he controls the private airport. And he found out that we rented the plane. But he couldn’t get there. And, literally, our plane is taking off, it’s like right out of Casablanca, and his car — and, actually, she saw him.

BOBB: Yeah, she told me that.

GIULIANI: Yeah, the car pulls up and she’s coming through the, through the part of the pathway for the—

BOBB: The jetway? Yeah.

GIULIANI: Yeah. And she says — I thought she was exaggerating. I think they may have gotten a picture of the car and she said, I think Soros is in the car.

BOBB: Was it actually him?

GIULIANI: Yeah, the old man was in the car. That’s what she said.