Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today is World Turtle Day, and we hope you have time to shellebrate. 🐢

In today's edition, we'll cover two hearings on Capitol Hill yesterday featuring Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw. But first:

Lawmakers in both parties are identifying their dealbreakers on permitting

The House is expected to pass a sweeping Republican energy package next week along party lines. But its elements will be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate — with one key exception.

In particular, Democratic senators will probably seek a bipartisan compromise on the language aimed at speeding up the permitting process for new energy projects, which many view as crucial to building clean-energy projects and fighting climate change.

But a compromise is far from guaranteed. And already, lawmakers in both parties are identifying red lines — proposals that would prevent them from supporting any eventual permitting deal.

So today, we’re looking at the red lines drawn by lawmakers on both sides of Capitol Hill — and how they could complicate permitting talks in the coming weeks:

Grijalva and NEPA

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (Ariz.), top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, said yesterday he wouldn’t vote for any permitting bill that undermines the National Environmental Policy Act, an environmental law that requires the federal government to analyze the environmental impact of a major project — and to seek public input — before approving it.

“How [Republicans] deal with permitting is to basically gut NEPA,” he told reporters. “And if there’s no public participation, then communities are hurt even more.”

The GOP energy package, known as H.R. 1, includes legislation from Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) that seeks to limit litigation over energy projects under NEPA.

In contrast, Grijalva yesterday reintroduced a bill to increase public input in projects under NEPA. The legislation, named after the late congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), would vastly expand the ability of people affected by the pollution of a nearby project to reject it during the permitting process.

If several other Democrats share Grijalva’s position, a compromise could prove elusive. However, some centrist Democrats such as Rep. Scott Peters (Calif.) have sought to convince their colleagues that amending NEPA is necessary for building more clean-energy projects, as we previously reported.

Schatz and transmission

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), one of the most vocal climate hawks in the Senate, has argued that a permitting bill should make it easier to build transmission lines that carry clean electricity across the country.

Yet the GOP energy package doesn’t include a proposal backed by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) to give the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission more authority to site transmission lines.

Schatz said yesterday the issue is a dealbreaker for him.

“If there’s nothing on transmission, I’m out,” he told The Climate 202. “Transmission is the problem on the clean-energy side. So if we don’t change the statutes related to transmission, then there’s not much in it for clean tech.”

Notably, Democratic leadership shares Schatz’s stance: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently argued that the GOP energy package includes “none of the important permitting reforms that would help bring transmission and clean energy online faster.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), another vocal climate hawk, also introduced a bill yesterday that would empower FERC to ease the process of constructing long-range, interstate, high-voltage transmission lines.

In a statement, Whitehouse noted that without doubling the rate of building transmission lines, America could lose up to 80 percent of the emissions reductions from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to an analysis by Princeton University.

Armstrong and fossil fuels

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), who represents the fifth-largest coal-producing state, told reporters Wednesday that he would object to any permitting deal that prioritizes renewable energy over fossil fuels.

“Anything that gives real primacy to one form of energy production at the detriment of the other would be something I would have a problem with,” he said.

Armstrong later clarified that by “the other,” he was referring to fossil fuels and nuclear energy, which he said “actually keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing.”

Many Republicans agree with Armstrong, as evidenced by the host of pro-fossil-fuel policies in H.R. 1, including proposals to reinstate suspended oil and gas lease sales and boost U.S. liquefied natural gas exports.

Of course, these provisions will be nonstarters for most Democrats, given warnings from top scientists about the need to rapidly phase out fossil fuels to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

Capito, Manchin and … optimism?

Despite these tensions, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a key negotiator on permitting, yesterday expressed optimism that a deal could be reached.

“What we need to do is look at H.R. 1 and see where we can find common ground,” Capito told The Climate 202. “That may be a rosy outlook, but I think there’s a desire for permitting reform on both sides.”

Capito added that she had had a “good” conversation about permitting yesterday with House Natural Resources Committee Chair Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.).

Sam Runyon, a spokeswoman for Manchin, also sounded an optimistic note.

“Senator Manchin is taking a close look at HR1 and is hopeful there might be a pathway to permitting legislation that could gain bipartisan support,” Runyon said in an email.

On the Hill

Senate Republicans grill EPA chief at budget hearing

Republicans on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday grilled Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan on the Biden administration’s roughly $12 billion budget proposal for fiscal 2024, saying the agency is already flush with cash.

Regan emphasized that the increased budget request is meant to shore up the EPA’s workforce, which is near the lows of the Reagan administration, at a time when the agency is tasked with implementing the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure law.

However, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) said the agency should be able to handle its responsibilities with the nearly $41 billion it received from the new climate law, calling the request “mind-boggling in this time of fiscal restraint.”

Other GOP senators criticized recently proposed EPA regulations, with Sen. Pete Ricketts (Neb.) calling the agency’s new “Waters of the United States” rule “an expansion of executive power.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Kevin Cramer (N.D.) said he was worried that “the EPA is still presuming authority that it doesn’t have” after the Supreme Court limited the agency’s ability to regulate carbon emissions in West Virginia v. EPA, pointing to a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act that directs the EPA to significantly reduce states’ greenhouse gas pollution.

East Palestine mom sounds alarm about toxins at railroad safety hearing

Members of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Wednesday heard from an East Palestine, Ohio, resident who voiced concern about whether it’s safe to live in the town, The Washington Post’s Ian Duncan, Michael Laris, Luz Lazo and Scott Dance report.

“I think a lot more data needs to come out,” Misti Allison, a member of the group Moms Clean Air Force, testified at the hearing. “We just want to make sure that everything is being tested that should be tested, and we’re not really sure if that’s been done or not.”

Monitoring by the Environmental Protection Agency has shown that the air, soil and water in East Palestine is not toxic — at least in the short term. But an analysis by independent researchers found that several air pollutants are present at elevated levels in the town. (The toxins would need to remain at those high levels for decades to surpass safety thresholds for long-term exposure, the researchers said.)

Norfolk Southern chief executive Alan Shaw also faced tough questions on the railroad’s safety record following the derailment of one of its trains last month in East Palestine. However, Shaw dodged several questions about worker safety and the company’s support for safety requirements included in rail legislation from Sens. Sherrod Brown (D) and J.D. Vance (R) of Ohio.

Pressure points

Electric cars are creating a new economy — and leaving some towns behind

When workers at a Jeep factory in Belvidere, Ill., learned last month that their plant wouldn't be turned into an electric vehicle facility, the decision revealed the dark side of the Biden administration’s push for electrification, The Post’s Jeanne Whalen reports.

The move resulted not only in the firing of about 1,200 people, but also in lost business at local auto parts suppliers, restaurants and shops — ripping the heart out of the small town’s economy.

The situation comes as President Biden champions tens of billions of dollars of taxpayer-funded subsidies aimed at accelerating the nation’s shift to electric cars. Celeste Drake, deputy director of the National Economic Council, said in an email that “the president foresaw that this inevitable transition is going to pose challenges for some firms, workers and communities and that is why his agenda has specific programs to help communities.”

In particular, Drake said these programs include $2 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act for retooling auto factories and Energy Department loans for clean-energy projects.

In the atmosphere

Thanks for reading!

