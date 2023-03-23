On his Truth Social platform, Trump shared the message of a user actively encouraging physical violence on his behalf.

Discussing a hypothetical effort to disqualify Trump from office, the user said anyone behind such an effort “will have to figure out how to fight 80,000,000 + it’s not going to happen again.”

“People my age and old will physically fight for him this time,” the user said. “What we got to lose ? I’ll donate the rest of my time here on this planet to do it. And I know many many others who feel the same. They got my 6 and we Are Locked and LOADED.”

...

Just after the raid of Mar-a-Lago in mid-August, Trump warned that “terrible things are going to happen” if people become enraged at his treatment.

Trump at the time layered his comments with a purported offer to do what he could to help lower the “temperature,” but even his allies at Fox News were skeptical that was really his intent.

...

Then, in late September, Trump slipped some chilling words into one of his regular social media attacks on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), saying McConnell “has a DEATH WISH.” The conservative Wall Street Journal editorial board summed the situation up thusly: “Mr. Trump’s apologists claim he merely meant Mr. McConnell has a political death wish, but that isn’t what he wrote. It’s all too easy to imagine some fanatic taking Mr. Trump seriously and literally, and attempting to kill Mr. McConnell.”