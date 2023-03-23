S. Korean unification minister in Japan to discuss N. Korea

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TOKYO — South Korea’s unification minister and senior Japanese government officials reaffirmed their close cooperation in response to North Korea’s escalating missile threats at a rare meeting on Thursday, a sign of a further thaw in relations that comes only a week after their leaders agreed to work past their troubled history and mend ties so they can better respond together to growing regional threats.

Kwon Youngse is in Tokyo for talks with Japanese ministers and top governing party officials, becoming the first unification minister to do so in 18 years. His trip comes on the heels of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week, when they agreed to resume regular visits and launch high-level talks on security, trade and other issues.

Kwon and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed that North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile firings, which have come at an unprecedented pace, are a “serious and pressing threat to regional security and a clear and grave challenge to international society,” according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The two ministers confirmed their close cooperation in response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats, the ministry said.

At the outset of the talks, Hayashi said last week’s summit was “a great success” and praised Yoon’s leadership toward improving bilateral relations. Hayashi also said he was “delighted to meet with Minister Kwon without delay.”

Kwon, in response, said the process of improving ties has just begun and that he believes further efforts by the two governments can help bolster their healthy relations.

He said North Korea’s nuclear and human rights issues represent a problem not only for South Korea but also for the international community. He said it is also necessary for his country to strengthen ties with Japan to tackle those issues.

South Korea and Japan have deep economic and cultural ties and are both key U.S. allies. But their relations have often faltered due to disputes stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

After long negotiations with Japan, the South Korean government earlier this month announced plans to use local funds to resolve a compensation dispute over wartime Korean forced labor, leading to the first full summit between the two countries’ leaders in 12 years.

