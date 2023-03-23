Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Lawmakers ponder whether a TikTok crackdown is good policy — or good politics

When TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee this morning, he is expected to face a bipartisan grilling over the Chinese-owned app’s data collection and allegations that it is spying on Americans.

“While TikTok videos provide a new, fun way for people to express their creativity and enjoy the videos of others, the platform also threatens the health, privacy, and security of the American people,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the committee, is expected to say in his prepared remarks.

Pallone plans to champion his data privacy bill, which would put limits on the data that companies can collect on consumers. But there’s widespread anger on Capitol Hill at the hugely popular social media app, which is owned by the Beijing-headquartered ByteDance, and there are calls to go further.

Some lawmakers and other critics are calling for a ban on TikTok in the United States. But that’s proving divisive as a few lawmakers have emerged to warn that an outright ban on TikTok is misdirected — and bad politics.

“Let’s take a breath, take a step back and ask ourselves, ‘Is this the best legislation at this moment to really protect individual privacy?’” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) who held a news conference Wednesday with Rep. Marc Pocan (D-Wis.), Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) and TikTok content creators denouncing a potential ban.

Still, it’s notable that the three Congressional Progressive Caucus members didn’t have more colleagues by their side, signaling the complicated politics of cracking down on a widely popular app that says it has 150 million American active users.

Some Democrats support an outright ban, including Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who told The Early that “the person who politicizes this, they should be severely reprimanded.” But Republicans have been more vocal and enthusiastic — part of a broader strain of harsh Republican criticism of China and, to a lesser extent, Big Tech.

“Republicans ain’t got no swag, that’s the problem,” Bowman said.

TikTok as a campaign outreach

Bowman argued that TikTok has become a tool of political outreach. He pointed to his own TikTok account, which gained traction in January during the 15 rounds of voting to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker.

“We are pulling [young people] in and making them part of the democratic process,” Bowman said.

Democratic officials and candidates have utilized TikTok much more often than Republicans both in their official capacity and on the campaign trail.

Alliance for Securing Democracy found that in the 2022 midterms, 47 percent of Democratic Senate candidates used TikTok compared with just 12 percent of Republican candidates. And around 30 percent of Democrats running for House seats used the app while just 11 percent of GOP candidates did. A recent report by thefound that in the 2022 midterms, 47 percent of Democratic Senate candidates used TikTok compared with just 12 percent of Republican candidates. And around 30 percent of Democrats running for House seats used the app while just 11 percent of GOP candidates did.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee doesn’t use TikTok, a policy instituted last cycle while Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) was chairman. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the committee’s new chairman, plans to continue the policy.

“We do not use known CCP spy apps like TikTok,” NRSC spokesman Phil Letsou said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

The politics of banning TikTok

But TikTok’s explosive popularity could making banning it tricky.

Many people from ages 18 to 34 use TikTok, and that age group is more politically active than at any time in the last 30 years, according to a Washington Post analysis. A majority — 53 percent — of people aged 18 to 29 voted in the 2020 election, an increase of 9 points from the 2016 election.

Hardcore TikTok users are way more likely to oppose a ban of the app than people who never use it, with 54 percent of daily users against a ban compared with only 17 percent of nonusers, according to a new Washington Post poll.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo suggested recently that it would be politically treacherous to ban TikTok.

“The politician in me thinks you’re gonna literally lose every voter under 35, forever,” Raimondo told Bloomberg Businessweek.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who led the effort late last year to successfully prohibit TikTok from being used on government devices, said he thought the political ramifications are why President Biden hasn't come out in support of a ban.

“I don’t think the White House wants to ban it, and I think that’s a big reason why,” Hawley said.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

But Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) said at a Christian Science Monitor breakfast this week that he’s been in meetings with Raimondo where the political fallout was discussed. An American company would create a similar app with an equally as effective algorithm if the U.S. banned TikTok, he told reporters.

“If the reasons for the ban are properly communicated, I’m not convinced there will be a political price to pay,” said John Della Volpe, the director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics and the author of a book on Gen Z’s political attitudes.

This ban shall too pass

There are alternatives to banning TikTok outright. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Warner have introduced legislation that would create a process to assess the national security threats companies pose to the United States, which has the support of the Biden administration. Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE faced similar scrutiny under the Trump administration.

But Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who has a teenage daughter who uses TikTok, said he’s more concerned about TikTok’s impact on young people’s mental health than the national security risk.

“I think we’re missing the more important conversation which is the way in which these products are harming our culture and our society,” Murphy said. “And so I’m just encouraging my colleagues to have the broader conversation.”

What we're watching

In New York: Former president Donald Trump could be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury as soon as today for his role in hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels. The Manhattan grand jury investigating the matter is expected to reconvene today and could vote on whether to charge Trump with a crime. The grand jury was supposed to meet Wednesday to hear evidence from an unidentified witness but the meeting was canceled. The grand jury normally meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

At Mar-a-Lago: On Friday, Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran will appear before a grand jury investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents found at his Florida residence. A federal appeals court ruled that Corcoran must turn over handwritten notes, transcripts and other documents to prosecutors. Trump’s lawyers had argued that the documents were protected by attorney-client privilege.

Court-watchers beware: “It’s possible the former president will seek to carry the fight up to the Supreme Court, though it’s not clear he would have a much better chance of success there,” . “It’s possible the former president will seek to carry the fight up to the Supreme Court, though it’s not clear he would have a much better chance of success there,” per our colleagues Josh Dawsey, Devlin Barrett and Jacqueline Alemany

In the House: The House will vote as early as today to overturn a presidential veto. In the first veto of his presidency, Biden vetoed a bill that would prohibit retirement plan operators from taking into account environmental and social standards when formulating retirement portfolios. The House is likely to vote overturn the veto but the bill is unlikely to win enough votes in the Senate to become law.

In the Senate: The Senate continues to vote on amendments to a bill to repeal the Iraq War authorization.

At the White House: Before he heads to Ottawa today, Biden will mark the 13th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act — an occasion that doubles as a chance for him to warn that Republicans are seeking to undermine the law in the standoff over the debt limit.

House Republicans haven’t agreed on which spending cuts they’re seeking in exchange for raising the debt limit, so Biden is taking aim instead at a proposal advanced earlier this month by the House Freedom Caucus. The proposal would threaten funding for services such as Meals on Wheels and housing choice vouchers, putting seniors at risk of homelessness, according to the White House.

At the White House

White House to disband covid-19 team

A sign of the times: “The White House will shut down its covid response team after the public health emergency ends in May, with some staffers already departing and national coordinator Ashish Jha likely to leave the administration once his team is disbanded,” current and former officials told our colleagues Dan Diamond and Tyler Pager.

“The move to disband the White House covid team, created in February 2020 and expanded to about three dozen staffers under Biden, comes as the pandemic has receded from U.S. hospitals and in voters’ minds. The nation avoided a feared winter surge of virus deaths earlier this year, and while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still links about 2,000 deaths per week to covid, that represents the lowest death toll since the earliest days of the pandemic.”

“But Deborah Birx, who served as the nation’s first coronavirus coordinator, suggested that too few anti-pandemic mechanisms have been put in place to justify winding down the team. She said the administration has missed opportunities to improve the monitoring of virus data, invest in the development of more durable vaccines and take other steps that Biden vowed to accomplish in his sweeping covid plan.”

“She also lamented the public’s reduced attention to covid’s risks, noting that the virus’s evolution has allowed it to evade some treatments and left immunocompromised Americans with fewer protections.”

On K Street

The battle to extend the Trump tax cuts is starting

New this morning: Several major companies and trade groups are starting a coalition to push for the extension of a prized provision in the 2017 GOP tax law, kicking off a broader campaign on K Street to extend the Trump tax cuts that will consume the next three years.

Republicans made many provisions in the tax law temporary to help hold down its cost — and they’re starting to expire. The coalition is fighting to extend a provision known as full expensing, which started to phase out earlier this year; others are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

The coalition, called the Economic Investment Alliance, counts the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the American Petroleum Institute, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Altria among its 16 members.

Biden called for extending the Trump tax cuts for households making less than $400,000 a year, the White House said earlier this month. Doing so would undercut Biden’s plan for reducing the deficit, since federal budget projections assume the tax cuts will expire.

The campaign

Mike Pence finds himself between a rock and a hard place

Reality check: Former vice president Mike Pence’s advisers have accepted the possibility that he may have to appear before a grand jury investigating whether Trump or his advisers tried to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, our colleague Michael Scherer reports.

Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith believes that Pence’s private conversations with Trump — including one during a private lunch days after the election — could shed light on “whether Trump ever acknowledged losing the election and what specific efforts he took to block the certification of the election.”

But “such testimony could put Pence in a politically perilous position as he seeks to reintroduce himself to GOP voters.”

The Media

