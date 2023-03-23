N.Y. prosecutor rebuffs GOP demand for documents related to Trump investigation

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday emphatically rebuffed a House Republican demand for documents and testimony related to his office’s investigation of former president Donald Trump, saying their request was “an unprecedent inquiry into a pending local prosecution.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Bragg demanding materials related to his investigation into alleged hush-money payments from Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign. Jordan also accused Bragg of an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority,” an escalation of the standoff between the district attorney’s office and Trump’s House Republican allies.

The demand by Jordan and other GOP lawmakers came after Trump claimed over the weekend that he would be arrested in the coming days and called on his supporters to protest. As of Thursday morning, no charges have been filed and there has been no arrest.

In a letter to Jordan and others Thursday, Bragg said their request “treads into territory very clearly reserved to the states” — and noted that it had only come after Trump had “created a false expectation that he would be arrested … and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene.”

“Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry,” Bragg wrote.

Complying with their request would interfere with law enforcement and violate New York’s sovereignty, Bragg added. He also poured cold water on Jordan’s suggestion that Congress needed those documents for a review of federal public safety funds, but said that his office would nonetheless submit a letter describing its use of federal funds.

“While the DA’s Office will not allow a Congressional investigation to impede the exercise of New York’s sovereign police power, this Office will always treat a fellow government entity with due respect,” Bragg concluded. “Therefore, again, we request a meet and confer to understand whether the Committee has any legitimate legislative purpose in the requested materials that could be accommodated without impeding those sovereign interests.”

Jordan’s letter drew sharp criticism from Democrats, who pointed out the right-wing lawmaker had ignored a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Jan. 6 committee later voted to refer Jordan and other GOP lawmakers who had also defied their subpoenas to the House Ethics Committee.

Democratic members of the House Judiciary Committee have also pushed back on Jordan’s letter to Bragg, which they did not sign.

“Jim Jordan is out of control,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) wrote in a Twitter post Thursday. “He’s trying to put his thumb on the scale for his friend Donald Trump by injecting MAGA politics into an ongoing criminal investigation. I appreciate [Bragg’s] measured response to Jordan’s dangerous request.”

In one of his last acts as president, Trump awarded the presidential medal of freedom — the nation’s highest civilian award — to Jordan in January 2021. The White House at the time praised Jordan, one of eight House lawmakers who were part of Trump’s defense team in his first Senate impeachment trial, for his work to “unmask the Russia hoax and take on Deep State corruption” and for his efforts to “confront the impeachment witch hunt.”

