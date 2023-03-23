Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not caught up on all the TikTok hullabaloo in Washington? Drew, Cat and I explain in this video how TikTok became Congress's ultimate target.

Below: A dissident's TikTok use to criticize China raises free-speech considerations, and regulators take aim at the cloud giants.

Warning of a 'Red Scare,' some Democrats rush to TikTok’s defense

A trio of liberal Democrats rallied against a TikTok ban steps away from the U.S. Capitol late Wednesday, staging a rare defense of the embattled video-sharing platform as bipartisan scrutiny of its alleged national security risks soars in Washington.

Flanked by a raft of TikTok power users, Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) denounced efforts to boot the app from the United States as an affront on free expression online that would harm small businesses and digital creators.

“Our First Amendment gives us the right to speak freely and to communicate freely, and TikTok as a platform has created a community and a space for free speech for 150 million Americans and counting,” Bowman said while standing alongside over two dozen TikTok influencers.

The news conference marked the first major congressional counteroffensive against mounting calls in Washington for a sweeping crackdown on the app. And it arrived on the eve of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s first congressional grilling Thursday.

Bowman, a prominent member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, spoke out against what he called a Republican-led “hysteria” about the platform’s dangers, and called on Congress to focus instead on passing guardrails to rein in all the tech giants, not just TikTok.

“Let’s not be racist toward China and express our xenophobia when it comes to TikTok, because American companies have done tremendous harm to American people,” he said.

Pocan, who previously led the progressive caucus, suggested many lawmakers are taking aim at the app’s purported security risks because they have not been exposed to it.

“They’ve never looked at it … I’ve watched people do magic tricks. I’ve watched people do interviews. I’ve watched food being made. None of that is a threat to this country,” he said.

An exclusive Washington Post poll released Wednesday found that the biggest decider of whether people support or oppose a TikTok ban was not political affiliation or age, but rather whether they regularly use the app.

Bowman told me ahead of the presser that more Democrats are speaking up in defense of TikTok to push back on “fearmongering” against the app driven by Republicans.

“Let’s not facilitate another ‘Red Scare,’” Bowman said, a reference to past waves of fear about the global influence of communism and socialism in the United States. Some political commentators have likened the phenomenon to the growing concerns in Washington about China’s rise.

While Bowman told reporters after that presser that President Biden was “wrong” to consider banning TikTok, the lawmakers largely held their fire against Democratic support for the move.

Pocan told me afterward he attributed the uptick in calls for a ban to political one-upmanship.

“There’s almost an escalation of who can be tougher on TikTok, but they’re missing the real issue which is the social media platforms in general,” he said in an interview.

While liberal Democrats are mounting fresh resistance against a TikTok ban, Republicans are blasting the effort and calling on Biden to denounce it, too.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.):

Democrat @RepBowman is joining with 20+ TikTok influencers to oppose a ban of the Communist China app.



First it was defunding the police, and now it's supporting Communist China.



Will Joe Biden denounce this madness? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 21, 2023

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.):

It's amazing what woke politicians will do for a few likes.



Is @RepBowman really so desperate for the love of TikTok influencers that he'll ignore Communist China spying on you? https://t.co/4nTe67ZNfo — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 22, 2023

Digital rights groups and free-speech advocates have been sounding the alarm that a TikTok ban would violate its users’ First Amendment rights and shift the focus away from broader debates, but Wednesday’s event was the most prominent congressional airing of those concerns yet.

In his prepared testimony for Thursday’s House hearing, Chew says that “TikTok has empowered millions of Americans to express their voices in their own authentic way and has provided a global stage for their creativity in a way that cannot be replicated on any other platform or in any other medium.”

More support than oppose banning TikTok, Post poll finds

Americans are more likely to support a TikTok ban than oppose one, your host and colleagues Heather Kelly, Emily Guskin and Scott Clement report, citing findings from a Washington Post poll.

The data show 41 percent of Americans support a federal ban of the app, while 25 percent say they oppose it. Additionally, 71 percent are concerned TikTok’s parent company is based in China; that includes 36 percent who say they are “very concerned.”

However, people who do not use the app are more likely to support a ban. “A small majority of people who did not use TikTok in the past month support banning the app, while an identical majority of daily TikTok users oppose it,” our colleagues write. The poll findings show similarities to Capitol Hill dynamics over debate of the app.

Dissident uses TikTok to criticize China, complicating free-speech dispute

A Mandarin-speaking dissident has amassed a large following on TikTok making videos that criticize the actions of the Chinese government, highlighting the potential complications of a TikTok ban and its effects on free speech, our colleague Drew Harwell reports.

Kim Wong, a longtime journalist of Hong Kong who’s now based near Boston, says TikTok is a powerful aid for reaching Mandarin-speaking audiences around the world, but sympathizes with calls to ban the app, Drew writes.

“The CCP [Chinese Communist Party] is brainwashing [young people in China],” Wong said. “Since I am on their side; I have started to produce seven or eight short videos a day.” He has 70,000 followers on the platform.

“Any measure designed to address TikTok’s supposed data-privacy or propaganda risks could end up not just violating the First Amendment rights of the more than 150 million monthly active users TikTok says the app has in the United States. It could also deprive dissidents around the world, including inside China, of access to news and information they might otherwise not see,” Drew reports.

A release of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s prepared remarks in today’s hearing indicates he will say that “TikTok will remain a platform for free expression and will not be manipulated by any government.”

Concerned by competition risks, FTC requests info on cloud computing industry

The Federal Trade Commission is asking the public to submit comments on the business practices of cloud computing providers as the agency explores security risks, competition concerns and market power in the industry, the FTC announced Wednesday.

The release says that cloud computing has become increasingly important in the economy and that the agency has previously brought cases against companies including Drizly and Chegg for failing to implement basic security safeguards.

“Large parts of the economy now rely on cloud computing services for a range of services,” FTC CTO Stephanie T. Nguyen said in prepared remarks. “The RFI is aimed at better understanding the impact of this reliance, the broader competitive dynamics in cloud computing, and potential security risks in the use of cloud.”

The FTC will take comments through May 22 on areas including cloud market segmentation, contract negotiations and security configurations, among other areas.

The internet reacts to a potential TikTok ban as content creators rally on Capitol Hill. Broadcaster Raquel Martin:

.#TikTok creators have emerged on Capitol Hill to push back against federal efforts to ban the popular video app.



This comes one day before TikTok’s CEO is set to testify before lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/XnQsgM4Omq — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) March 22, 2023

Former Kentucky representative Attica Scott:

Content creator Jazmyn W:

