Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s edition: A record 16.4 million people signed up for Obamacare plans during the most recent enrollment period, according to final numbers to be released today. Biogen’s ALS drug gets a mixed response from the Food and Drug Administration’s advisers. But first …

Three years later, the White House will shut down its covid response team in May

The top of today’s newsletter is adapted from a story out last night from The Post’s Dan Diamond and Tyler Pager.

The public health emergency for the coronavirus ends in May. Now, the White House’s covid response team will disband along with it.

Advertisement

Ashish Jha, who has served as President Biden’s covid-19 czar since last spring, is likely to leave the administration once the team winds down, Dan and Tyler report, citing multiple current and former officials.

The move to shut down the covid-19 team — along with the ending of the national emergencies to combat the pandemic — signifies a new phase of the pandemic response. Biden campaigned on combating the pandemic, and released a sweeping covid strategy on his first full day in office. The White House covid team, first created in February 2020, expanded to about three dozen staffers under Biden. Since then, far fewer Americans now say they’re “extremely concerned” about the coronavirus, from 31 percent in late January 2021 to just under 9 percent in a December Axios/Ipsos poll.

There had been signs change was coming. The cadence of the once-biweekly briefings ground to almost a halt over the past year. In recent weeks, senior officials had departed without the White House filling their slots, such as Mary Wall, the team’s chief of staff, and Subhan Cheema, who helped lead covid communications before moving to the White House’s science and technology office.

Advertisement

More from Dan:

The White House will disband its covid team in May, with covid coordinator @AshishKJha46 likely to depart government as the public health emergency ends. With @tylerpager. https://t.co/1NpKKq98K3 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) March 22, 2023

The details

In a statement, a senior administration official said moving out of the emergency phase “is the natural evolution of the covid response.”

“As a result of this administration’s historic response to Covid-19, we as a nation are in a safer, better place than we were three years ago,” the official said. “Covid no longer disrupts our lives because of investments and our efforts to mitigate its worst impacts. Covid is not over [and] fighting it remains an administration priority.”

Here are some other newsy bits from Dan and Tyler’s story.

The team’s proximity to the president had diminished. Jha’s office was moved out of the West Wing this year to the nearby Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Jha’s departure from the government is not finalized, some officials cautioned. Biden could seek for him to stay on as covid coordinator or create a new role for him.

Some members of the covid response team are likely to join a new White House pandemic office, which was established in December’s sweeping government funding package and is focused on future crises. Some administration leaders have discussed Jha leading the new office, but he’s indicated he’s not interested in the post.

The response

The reaction, predictably, was mixed.

There was former senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.), who retired from Congress this year and served as the ranking Republican on the Senate’s sweeping health panel last year. He told Dan and Tyler that he’d been pushing for nearly a year to phase down the White House’s role in the pandemic response.

Advertisement

Others, such as Bob Wachter — chair of the department of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco who said he’s been an informal adviser to Jha — fell into the camp of, “if not now, then when?” Hours later, Wachter tweeted that he spoke with Jha last night and that the team is “hyper-focused” on ensuring covid-related efforts, like vaccine and drug access, continue into the future.

And then there are some progressive activists and advocates who have been frustrated by the White House’s recent response and urged it to ramp up its messaging. Kristin Urquiza, co-founder of patient advocacy group Marked by Covid, told our colleagues that the White House should have also focused more on pandemic measures, like masking, rather than simply vaccinations. “The communication around the pandemic has been too little, too late,” she said. “The focus on a single approach to the problem … has proven to not be successful.”

More from Wachter:

Thanks @ddiamond @washingtonpost for interviewing me re: coming end of WH task force & likely exit of @AshishKJha46 as czar. https://t.co/DVTIcZjHYz

Just spoke to Ashish – he & team are hyper-focused on ensuring that Covid efforts (vax/drug access, vax research, etc) continue… — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) March 23, 2023

Yale’s Gregg Gonsalves:

I'm sorry but @Bob_Wachter and @ashishkjha's comments in this article are ghoulish. From the end of BA.1 last year until now, we've had 150,000 #COVID19 deaths. In one bad flu season we have 50,000 deaths. Mission accomplished fellas? Not by a long shot. https://t.co/npid32CVow — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) March 23, 2023

White House prescriptions

It’s the ACA’s 13th birthday, and Democrats will celebrate a record number of enrollees

A record-breaking 16.4 million people signed up for Obamacare plans during the most recent open enrollment period, according to final enrollment numbers shared with The Health 202 and to be released today by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Advertisement

That’s slightly higher than 16.3 million enrollees the agency reported when it released preliminary numbers earlier this year, marking the highest number of people covered by plans on the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges since the health law was signed 13 years ago today.

This comes as Medicaid’s pandemic-era rules enter their final days. Starting April 1, states will be allowed to begin kicking ineligible people off the safety net program. While estimates vary, the federal health department predicted in August that roughly 15 million people could lose their Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program coverage when the continuous enrollment provisions end.

Of those, roughly 2.7 million are expected to qualify for financial aid on the ACA health insurance exchanges, according to the report. Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the head of CMS, told The Health 202 in an interview that the agency is working with states, health plans and community outreach groups to connect with those people and make them aware of ways to retain or find coverage.

Advertisement

Asked whether she’s concerned that the nation’s uninsured rate could rise after dipping to its after dipping to its lowest level early last year, Brooks-LaSure said: “Our actions are going to determine what happens.”

On tap today: Biden will host an anniversary event for the ACA in the East Room of the White House (remember his hot mic moment from 2010?).

Agency alert

Biogen ALS drug receives mixed response from FDA advisers

Biogen’s treatment for a rare, genetic form of ALS should be granted accelerated approval, a panel of independent advisers to the Food and Drug Administration concluded yesterday, despite lingering questions about its effectiveness, Stat’s Adam Feuerstein reports.

The advisers voted unanimously that there is sufficient evidence to support conditional approval of the drug, tofersen. However, by a 3-5 vote (with one abstention), the advisers stopped short of recommending its full approval, finding that the drugmaker didn’t provide enough convincing evidence that the medicine is effective at slowing neurological and functional decline in ALS patients.

Advertisement

The FDA typically follows the recommendations of its advisory committee, though it isn’t required to do so. The mixed votes suggest the FDA will likely grant Biogen accelerated approval for tofersen based on preliminary evidence, which would allow the drugmaker to collect additional data to confirm its benefit, Adam notes.

Brian Wallach, a former Obama staffer who founded the nonprofit group I AM ALS after being diagnosed with the disease:

This is not the outcome we hoped for, but the fight to approve tofersen is far from over.



The FDA will decide whether to approve by April 25.



Until then, please keep sharing your stories about tofersen and keep pushing for approval.



This fight is all of our fight. — Brian Wallach (@bsw5020) March 22, 2023

Data point

Insufficient testing of nursing home staff drove waves of coronavirus infections and deaths of elderly residents in 2020, the most vulnerable time before vaccines became available, our colleague Christopher Rowland reports, citing a study published yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

For instance, 1.1 million more staff tests per week nationwide would have saved 427 lives each week during the worst time of nursing home outbreaks, from November 2020 to mid-January 2021, the study found.

Advertisement

“The results highlight failings of government and industry to protect residents from a known viral threat, while providing policy and health system leaders with data that can inform the approach for future pandemics,” Christopher writes.

Reproductive wars

Judge temporarily blocks Wyoming abortion ban

Abortion is legal again in Wyoming — for now — after a judge temporarily blocked a ban on the procedure that took effect over the weekend, Maya Shimizu Harris reports for the Casper Star-Tribune.

Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens’s decision halts enforcement of the law while a challenge against it winds its way through the court. The ban prohibits abortions at all stages of pregnancy, with some exceptions, such as if the patient’s life is in danger or in cases of rape or incest that are reported to law enforcement.

Advertisement

The law also asserts that abortion is “not health care” — a provision that attempts to skirt around an amendment in the Wyoming constitution that says adults have a right to make their own health-care decisions. However, Owens said it’s up to the courts, not lawmakers, to decide state constitutional questions.

Practical impact: The state’s new ban on abortion pills takes effect this summer, and its “trigger” ban has been blocked by the courts since last summer, so abortions should be able to resume immediately.

Wyoming state Rep. Karlee Provenza (D):

The Teton County District Court granted the TRO on the abortion ban. Abortion remains legal in Wyoming pending further review by the court.



The state of Wyoming, for now, must stay out of our doctor's office and out of our wombs. We will fight like hell to keep it that way. — Rep. Karlee Provenza, PhD (@Provenza4Wyomin) March 22, 2023

Wyoming Freedom Caucus:

"Gov. Gordon appointed judicial activist Judge Owens has yet again cast a blow to the defense of life. We will never give up in our efforts to protect the preborn, and we will prevail." pic.twitter.com/gMK5aRRLtQ — Wyoming Freedom Caucus (@WYFreedomCaucus) March 22, 2023

Industry RX

First in The Health 202: Patient advocacy group launches hospital price transparency ad blitz

Patient Rights Advocate is launching a six-figure advertising campaign seeking greater enforcement of rules requiring hospitals to publicly post their charges for an array of services, as well as the secret rates they negotiate with insurers.

The patient advocacy group is urging Congress to exercise its oversight authority and push the federal health department to further crack down on noncompliant hospitals. The digital campaign will initially target D.C., New Jersey, Washington state, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky, and could expand later. A television ad buy starts today in D.C., with advertisements highlighting patients who have experienced substantial medical debt.

The timing: This comes ahead of a hearing next week in the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee on driving down the cost of health care through price transparency and competition.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Today’s first @washingtonpost TikTok features an Idaho hospital no longer delivering babies.



Access to obstetric services has been declining in rural areas for years. Some doctors say it’s gotten worse due to laws criminalizing abortion that make it harder to recruit physicians. pic.twitter.com/om1ZxshGt1 — Chris Vazquez (@ByChrisVazquez) March 22, 2023

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

GiftOutline Gift Article