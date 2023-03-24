Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Thursday! Thanks so much to Post Reports for having me on to talk about yesterday's hearing. Check that out here and send voice coaching (and news) tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Officials may need Congress's help to ban TikTok, and an Amazon union prevails in new ruling. First

Four key takeaways from the TikTok CEO's House grilling TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew's first congressional hearing was marked by tense confrontations over the company's plan to safeguard U.S. data from any possible exposure to the Chinese government — and lawmakers' utter lack of faith in the proposal's effectiveness.

But it's unclear if the marathon session will have much impact on the debate in Washington, where TikTok's future is still up in the air — even amid mounting calls for a clampdown.

Here are our key takeaways from the hearing:

Lawmakers are deeply skeptical about TikTok’s security plan

Throughout Thursday’s session, Chew sought to maintain that TikTok’s proposal to settle national security concerns, dubbed Project Texas, could address the points raised by members of the panel. None of them appeared convinced.

“My problem here is you’re trying to give the impression that you’re going to move away from Beijing and the [Chinese Communist Party] … but the commitments that we would seek to achieve those goals today are not being made,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (N.J.), the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, told Chew.

Chew repeatedly said the plan will bring American user data into the United States and create new oversight mechanisms to prevent potential foreign intrusion under its so-called Project Texas plan. But the lawmakers showed little regard for it, at times openly mocking it.

“Please rename your project. Texas is not the appropriate name,” said Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex.). “We stand for freedom and transparency, and we don’t want your project.”

But broad bipartisan support for a ban may not be there yet

While Republicans, including Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.), expressed support for an outright ban against TikTok, Democrats largely eschewed such calls.

“Your platform should be banned,” McMorris Rodgers said in her opening remarks. “I expect today you’ll say anything to avoid this outcome.”

While Pallone and other Democrats largely held the same concerns about the company’s ties to China, they sidestepped the prospect of a ban. Ahead of the hearing, Pallone declined to endorse a ban in an interview with Fox News, but said “it's certainly something we have to consider.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), a key negotiator in talks around broader consumer privacy protections, told me after the hearing, “That question was not at all settled today,”

Where members come down could be key: Legislation seeking to give the Biden administration more power to restrict or ban apps such as TikTok may need to pass through the committee.

Lawmakers renewed calls for data privacy, children’s online safety rules

Members of the committee, who last Congress became the first to advance a so-called comprehensive data privacy bill, seized on the hearing to plug those efforts and call for stricter standards to protect children online, another major area of bipartisan focus for the panel.

“While this hearing shines a light on TikTok, this hearing also should serve as a call to action for the Congress to act now to protect Americans from surveillance, tracking, personal data gathering and addictive algorithmic operations that serve up harmful content” to kids, said Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), a top children’s online safety champion on Capitol Hill.

They are areas where both TikTok’s staunchest critics and its most outspoken defenders agree. At their news conference opposing calls for a TikTok crackdown Wednesday, the trio of liberal Democrats defending the app voiced support for heightened data privacy standards for the whole tech industry and to address other harms, such as to kids surfing online.

Several lawmakers at the hearing appeared to suggest they believe action is needed on both fronts: targeted guardrails for apps like TikTok and broader privacy rules for the sector.

But notably, Republican leaders on the panel declined to endorse any of the related bills, leaving open questions about their next steps on Capitol Hill.

But it may not change those efforts’ political hurdles

While lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee were united in calling for new data privacy standards and protections online, their hurdles largely lie in the Senate, where key lawmakers are not on the same page about what those rules should look like.

Biden officials think they cannot ban TikTok without congressional authority

Following a five-hour congressional thrashing of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, White House officials acknowledge they will be unable to ban the app from the United States without an act of Congress, our colleagues Cat Zakrzewski and Jeff Stein report.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle pinned Chew’s company as a threat to Americans’ data, with some asserting the CEO has direct ties to the Chinese government. They remained unconvinced that his plans to protect American TikTok data could be safely facilitated.

But key legal barriers remain. The Biden administration recently threw its weight behind a plan to pressure TikTok’s Chinese owners to divest their stake in the company or risk a total ban of the app from the United States.

Those plans are in a state of uncertainty, after China bristled at a sale of the app. “Senior Biden administration officials do not believe they have the legal authority to ban TikTok without an act of Congress, according to one person with knowledge of internal government discussions,” Cat and Jeff write.

The emergency authority President Biden may invoke to set the ban in place contains a provision prohibiting its use to block information, William Reinsch, a former Commerce Department official, said in the report.

White House and Treasury Department spokespeople declined to comment on the story.

Utah governor signs bills to taper kids’ social media use

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) on Thursday signed into law two bills that would acutely restrict young peoples’ ability to access social media platforms, our colleagues Naomi Nix and Cat Zakrzewski report.

The laws, meant to protect children and teens from the negative effects of social media, require that social media companies vet Utah users so that they are over the age of 18 and require platforms to get parental consent for their child to use a social media service.

“Under the new Utah measures, tech companies must block kids’ access to social media apps between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., although allow parents to adjust those limits,” Naomi and Cat write. “They must also prohibit direct messaging by anyone the child hasn’t followed or friended and block underage accounts from search results.”

Amid increasing concerns over kids’ use of social media, the law represents the greatest effort in years at the state level to curtail young peoples’ use of social platform as Congress stalls on legislation at the federal level.

“We’re no longer willing to let social media companies continue to harm the mental health of our youth,” Cox wrote in a Thursday tweet.

How social media enforces these rules is not yet clear. Meta spokeswoman Rachel Holland told Naomi and Cat the company already has age verification rules in place for young people, while Snap declined to comment.

Federal labor regulators side with Amazon union on warehouse ruling

The National Labor Relations Board on Thursday sided with an Amazon Staten Island warehouse union, allowing workers to continue accessing the warehouse during off-duty hours, Noam Scheiber from the New York Times reports.

NLRB officials determined that Amazon violated the law by restricting access times in response to union activity last summer, Scheiber writes. The union says that the restrictions made it difficult to speak with co-workers about supporting or joining the union.

Amazon spokeswoman Mary Kate Paradis said the company adopted the rule for employee safety purposes.

The decision may have broader effects on Amazon warehouses around the United States. “Portions of the case will go to a trial before an administrative law judge unless Amazon settles it beforehand. The losing side can appeal the judge’s decision to the labor board in Washington,” Scheiber writes. “A lawyer for the union, Seth Goldstein, said that if the labor board prevailed, Amazon might have to roll back the off-duty-access policy at warehouses around the country.”

Daybook

The R Street Institute holds an event discussing how data privacy laws may affect start-ups at 12 p.m.

Before you log off

