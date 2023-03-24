Post Politics Now Biden to meet with Trudeau, address Canadian Parliament

Today , President Biden is in Ottawa, where he is scheduled to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before addressing the Canadian Parliament. Biden’s first trip to Canada as president aims to bolster a close alliance, tackle issues such as immigration and trade, and reaffirm efforts to counter Russia and China.

In New York, a grand jury weighing evidence related to an alleged hush-money payment on behalf of Donald Trump to conceal an alleged affair will not meet again before Monday. Early Friday, Trump warned in a social media post of “potential death & destruction” if he is charged in the case being led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).