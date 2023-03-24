Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1955, Tennessee Williams’ play “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” opened on Broadway. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Vermont mail delivery glitches, Idaho’s firing squads. Your weekly non political political stories Vermont struggles with mail delivery. Idaho brings back firing squads. Texas teachers may get trained to respond to overdoses. Eating disorder surge hits several states. These are your weekly nonpolitical yet political stories.

If you’re new here: The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than Beltway “Senator X Hates Senator Y” stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. They don’t have to be from this week! The submission link is right under this column. Make sure to say whether I can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, as long as you give a location.

Vermont’s mail delivery glitches

Jana A. in Hinesburg, Vt., is not just a reader of The Daily 202, she’s a high school classmate (go MUHS Tigers!), so you better believe we weren’t going to ignore her submission. It doesn’t hurt that it’s a good one.

The U.S. Postal Service has been having trouble filling vacancies in Vermont, resulting in significant delivery snarls across the Green Mountain State. It’s not just the postcard from Aunt Heather, or the utility bill. The disruptions also affect packages, like purchases from Amazon, because mail carriers handle the last mile of delivery.

The problem has motivated all of Vermont’s congressional delegation. Sen. Peter Welch (D) this week pushed USPS for improvements, according to WCAX. He said “deliveries have slowed beyond recognition, making it harder for Vermonters to pay their bills, access essential medications and conduct business,” WCAX reported.

Vermont’s entire congressional delegation — Welch, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I), Rep. Becca Balint (D) — recently sent letters to the USPS Board of Governors and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy demanding an “immediate plan of action” to fix the situation.

The politics: This is about a federal failure to provide services, but it’s also about the difficulty in finding, training and retaining mail carriers in our package-happy era. And, of course, Congress acting on behalf of frustrated constituents.

Idaho brings back firing squads

Back in 2009, Idaho’s state legislature voted overwhelmingly to ban firing squads. That method of capital punishment and the electric chair were seen as obsolete as more and more states turned to lethal injection. But Idaho lawmakers are poised to bring them back.

As my colleague Kim Bellware reported this week: “lethal injections have been beset by problems over the past decade, from drug shortages to lawsuits to botched executions. Now, with eight prisoners on its death row and ongoing drug supply shortages that have forced what some legislators have described as a de facto moratorium, Idaho is set to again allow the execution method it banished 14 years earlier.”

The politics: Whether and how the state can take a citizen’s life is a hugely consequential political question.

A push to teach Texas teachers to save overdosing students

At the Texas Tribune, Stephen Simpson has the latest sobering perspective on the country’s struggles with the fentanyl epidemic. This is not the last we’ll see of the debate over how to address overdoses on the front line.

“Several bills call for educators and school staff at public, charter and private schools, as well as those at colleges and universities, to know how to reverse deadly opioid overdoses with Narcan and other overdose medications known as ‘opioid antagonists,’” Simpson reported.

The politics: Fentanyl has eluded policymakers’ efforts to solve the crisis. Is this a clever new approach? Is it a symptom of how badly we’ve failed to address this epidemic? Either way, keeping people safe is central to the role of government.

A surge in eating disorders

At the Associated Press, Jesse Bedayn reported this week on an eating disorder crisis through the lens of struggling teenager Emma Warford. Pandemic lockdowns, which isolated young people, are partly to blame for the spike.

“[L]awmakers in Colorado, California, Texas, New York and elsewhere are taking big, legislative swings at the eating disorder crisis. Warford, who’s now in recovery after two years of treatment, is among nearly 30 million Americans — about the population of Texas — who will struggle with an eating disorder in their lifetime. Every year over 10,000 die from an eating disorder, according to data cited by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.”

The politics: Politics isn’t just about perceived external threats like China. It’s also about addressing social ills and large-scale problems like this one.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Drone attack kills U.S. contractor in Syria, prompting airstrike response

“A self-detonating drone struck a U.S. military position in Syria on Thursday, killing an American contractor, wounding U.S. troops and a second U.S. contractor, and prompting the Pentagon to launch retaliatory airstrikes, officials said,” Dan Lamothe reports.

Trump warns of ‘potential death & destruction’ if he is charged in hush-money case

“Former president Donald Trump warned early Friday of ‘potential death & destruction’ if he is charged in Manhattan in a criminal case related to alleged hush-money payments to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an affair,” John Wagner reports.

Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury in D.C.

“A key lawyer for Donald Trump appeared Friday before a federal grand jury investigating whether the former president sought to keep top-secret documents in his home — testimony that capped an ultimately losing effort by Trump’s legal team to prevent prosecutors from reviewing the lawyer’s notes and other documents in the case,” Perry Stein, Josh Dawsey, Devlin Barrett and Jacqueline Alemany report.

U.S. due diligence firm says China detained its employees

“The authorities in China have raided the Beijing office of the Mintz Group, an American corporate investigations firm, and detained all five of its Chinese employees, the company said on Friday,” the New York Times’s Keith Bradsher reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Inside the battle for the first union contract at Starbucks

“Many organizers believe winning major concessions from Starbucks would not only transform thousands of Starbucks workers’ lives, but also raise standards for fast food and other low-wage workers around the country. But as the union and Starbucks continue to quarrel over the terms for negotiations, and the company fights unionization at its stores, it’s not clear whether a contract is within reach,” Lauren Kaori Gurley reports.

The fight over parental rights in schools comes to the House floor

“House Republicans are set to pass a bill Friday that would guarantee parents access to information about their children’s public education, fulfilling a midterm promise the lawmakers hope will excite their base ahead of the 2024 election,” Marianna Sotomayor, Hannah Natanson and Jacqueline Alemany report.

The secretive Israeli think tank behind Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

“When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power last year, he never mentioned plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary. But a little-known Jerusalem think tank had been preparing for the moment for years,” Shira Rubin reports.

“The Kohelet Policy Forum, founded by an American Israeli and funded by a U.S. libertarian billionaire, quietly authored and helped introduce the far-reaching package of judicial changes that has sparked a national crisis and driven hundreds of thousands of Israelis into the streets.”

TikTok faces uncertain future after 5-hour congressional thrashing

“The hearing exposed no new evidence to support lawmakers’ unsubstantiated claims that the Chinese government has abused TikTok to access Americans’ user data or promote government propaganda. Yet lawmakers appeared atypically focused in their concerns about the national security threat of the app,” Cat Zakrzewski and Jeff Stein report.

… and beyond

Trump inquiries present a stress test for justice in a polarized nation

“Even in the absence so far of any charges against Mr. Trump, political polarization runs so deep, and mistrust of federal law enforcement is so ingrained on the right, that efforts by Mr. Garland and others to offer assurances that justice is being dispensed without regard to politics are often drowned out by powerful counterforces. Among the strongest of those forces are allies of Mr. Trump who have sought to undercut the legitimacy of the Justice Department in general and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in particular,” the NYT’s Glenn Thrush and Adam Goldman write.

Intersex surgery is condemned by the United Nations. Some state bills are allowing it.

“More than two-thirds of the bills introduced this year that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth have specific intersex exemptions. The controversial exemptions allow doctors to assign minors who are born with secondary sex characteristics as ‘male’ or ‘female’ through surgeries, hormones or other interventions,” the 19th’s Kate Sosin reports.

“So you’re saying that trans kids are too young to consent, but intersex kids aren’t?” asked Bria Brown-King, director of engagement for the intersex rights group InterAct. “How does that make sense?”

The latest on covid

Court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. government workers

“The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, in a decision Thursday, rejected arguments that Biden, as the nation’s chief executive, has the same authority as the CEO of a private corporation to require that employees be vaccinated,” the AP’s Kevin McGill reports.

The Biden agenda

China, Haiti and migration top agenda for Biden-Trudeau meeting

“The United States and Canada have reached an agreement to let each country turn away asylum seekers who reach their border at unofficial crossings, striking the long-sought deal shortly before President Biden began his first visit to Canada as president,” Matt Viser and Amanda Coletta report.

“The new arrangement, to be announced on Friday, is aimed at helping Canada stem the rising number of asylum seekers who have crossed the border from the United States in Upstate New York. In exchange, Canada has agreed to create a pathway for 15,000 refugees to legally enter the country, an effort to help mitigate the growing influx of migrants entering the United States from Mexico.”

Haiti, China and NORAD are on the agenda as Biden heads to Canada

“Plenty of issues divide the North American neighbors. The Biden administration wants Canada to spend more money to upgrade the NORAD early-warning system, whose vulnerabilities were exposed when a Chinese spy balloon crossed into both countries this year. The U.S. would also like Canada to assume a leadership role in stabilizing Haiti, a cauldron of gang violence and political instability,” NBC News’s Peter Nicholas reports.

The 'five families’ that wield power in McCarthy’s House majority, visualized

“The ‘five families’ represent a range of views, from the most moderate who are willing to work with Democrats to the ultraconservative who often push leadership to accept their demands in return for their votes,” Adrian Blanco, Marianna Sotomayor and Hannah Dormido report.

“Most Republicans belong to at least one group, but many claim membership in more than one due to personal interests and political leanings.”

Hot on the left

K Street’s most pro-Biden firm has taken on TikTok as a client

“SKDK is now the first major consultancy that works with U.S. Big Tech companies to also take on TikTok as a client. This breaks a tacit agreement formed among K Street shops. Both the Chamber of Progress and TechNet, top lobbying firms for Silicon Valley, believed it would risk their deals with Google, Amazon, and Facebook, direct competitors to the Chinese platform,” Luke Goldstein writes for the American Prospect.

“SKDK’s co-founder Anita Dunn has been at the center of Joe Biden’s inner circle for many years. Credited for turning around Biden’s 2020 campaign, she then served, initially, as a pivotal White House adviser occupying the role that Karl Rove held under the Bush administration and David Axelrod under Obama.”

Hot on the right

Evangelical leaders are abandoning Donald Trump

“Piety aside, raw political calculation was at work. Trump’s relationship with the evangelical movement—once seemingly shatterproof, then shaky after his violent departure from the White House—is now in pieces, thanks to his social-media tirade last fall blaming pro-lifers for the Republicans’ lackluster midterm performance. Because of his intimate, longtime ties to the religious right, Pence understands the extent of the damage,” Tim Alberta writes for the Atlantic.

“According to people who have spoken with Pence, he believes that this erosion of support among evangelicals represents Trump’s greatest vulnerability in the upcoming primary—and his own greatest opportunity to make a play for the GOP nomination.”

Today in Washington

Biden is in Canada today.

At 2 p.m., he will address the Canadian Parliament.

Biden and Trudeau will hold a joint news conference at 3:45 p.m. at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building.

At 6:15 p.m., the Bidens will attend a gala dinner at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum.

9:25 p.m.: The Bidens will leave Ottawa for Delaware at 9:25 p.m. They are scheduled to arrive at 10:40 p.m.

In closing

It’s about time (for a Reels joke)

Thanks for reading. See you next week.

