Today's edition: In North Carolina, the GOP-controlled legislature sent a bill to expand Medicaid to the governor's desk, but one hurdle still remains. A Senate bipartisan duo teamed up to release legislation to cap the cost of insulin to $35 per month for Americans with private insurance and the uninsured. But first …

Some senators, advocates want to plug gaps in the nation’s mental health parity laws

On Capitol Hill, there’s been an intense interest over the last year in addressing the nation’s mental health crisis.

Here’s one problem area both lawmakers and advocates have identified: Unequal coverage between mental health and physical health.

Earlier this week, Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced legislation aimed at beefing up what’s called mental health parity, the requirement that insurers providing behavioral health benefits do so on par with medical and surgical care. Even Bennet acknowledges the bill as a whole, which he said is expected to cost billions, is unlikely to pass any time soon.

“I think this is going to be a long haul,” he said in an interview. “This is an aspirational piece of legislation to try to put a marker down.”

Even though the bill faces an uphill battle, the legislation underscores the significant gaps in existing mental health parity laws, which don’t apply to some major public health insurance programs. Bolstering the nation’s mental health system has broad bipartisan support, with the pandemic’s immense emotional toll exposing the barriers to quickly and easily getting care. But the devil is in the details, with Republicans expected to be wary of any legislation costing a significant amount of money.

The details

In 2008, Congress passed a law requiring mental health parity for group- and self-insured health plans covering more than 50 workers. But the rules don’t apply to Medicare, and the mandate only exists for parts of Medicaid, such as managed care plans.

“There have been these long-standing gaps in the federal parity act that have meant that tens of millions of Americans don’t benefit from its protections,” said David Lloyd, the chief policy officer for the Kennedy Forum, which is devoted to implementing parity laws. “These gaps really aren’t justifiable.”

Enter the Bennet-Wyden legislation. The bill would require parity for mental and behavioral health services in Medicare Advantage, Medicare’s voluntary prescription drug program and the broader Medicaid program. Among other measures, it includes efforts to incentivize integrating mental and physical care, such as increasing reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid.

Some advocates have been itching for that for years — and want to go further.

Craig Obey, the chief of government relations for the American Psychiatric Association, said the group developed legislation last year to apply parity to all parts of the Medicare program and shared it with the Senate Finance Committee, which Bennet sits on and Wyden chairs. An aide to Bennet said other lawmakers are working on bills that would beef up aspects of mental health parity, such as prior authorization, in other parts of the Medicare program.

What’s next

The major question is whether Congress will plug some holes in mental health parity, and if lawmakers could take up pieces of the Bennet and Wyden bill. The pair, along with ranking Republican Sen. Mike Crapo (Idaho) and now-retired senator Richard Burr (R-N.C.), released a bipartisan discussion draft late last year aimed at improving parity, though less sweeping than the Democratic legislation unveiled this week.

Hannah Wesolowski — chief advocacy officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — said she’s had “really positive conversations” with both Republicans and Democrats about building on mental health parity and improving the country’s mental health care.

“That’s not something we ever get pushback on,” she said. “I think the one challenge here might be the price tag, that's always going to be a challenge.”

The issue has led to disagreements in the past: Last year, there was some Republican resistance to the notion of including Medicare Advantage, according to a Senate aide. Another person familiar with the matter added that some of the concern was over the potential cost as well as the policy.

And in a divided Congress, the cost conundrum will make it particularly difficult to get any legislation past the Republican-controlled House, and on its way to President Biden’s desk. But proponents argue that while the measure would lead to more upfront costs, it would save money in the long run. The earlier the intervention, the better the outcomes, Wesolowski said.

State scan

Medicaid expansion clears North Carolina legislature

North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature gave final approval to a bill that would expand Medicaid yesterday, capping more than a decade of debate over whether to accept federal funding to extend the program’s eligibility to hundreds of thousands of residents, Heidi Perez-Moreno and Kyle Ingram report for the News & Observer.

The bill now heads to the desk of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a longtime supporter who is expected to sign it.

One key hurdle remains, though: Medicaid expansion’s start date is tied to the state passing a new budget, which is expected to happen over the summer. Some Democrats are warning that the caveat could be used as leverage by Republicans to force policies into the law that Cooper would otherwise veto.

The legislation would allow roughly 600,000 low-income adults who otherwise earn too much to qualify for the safety net program to sign up. If the deal in North Carolina is successful, it would leave just 10 states in the United States that haven’t adopted expansion, all of which either have a Republican-controlled legislature or a GOP governor.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D):

Medicaid Expansion is a once in a generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy, and I look forward to signing this legislation soon. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 23, 2023

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R):

On the Hill

Warnock, Kennedy introduce bill to cap insulin prices

A bipartisan Senate duo are joining forces to reignite the effort on Capitol Hill to lower insulin costs.

Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) introduced a bill yesterday that would cap out-of-pocket costs for the lifesaving medication at $35 per month for Americans with private insurance, as well as the uninsured. If signed into law, the cost-sharing limit would kick in Jan. 1, 2024.

A similar cap that Warnock introduced last year for Medicare beneficiaries made it into the Inflation Reduction Act, but GOP lawmakers jettisoned the part of the proposal that would have applied to people with commercial insurance. Warnock’s reintroduction of the bill is particularly notable this time around: He got a Republican to sign on.

The legislation faces an uphill battle to get to Biden’s desk. Warnock told reporters yesterday that he is having conversations with the six other Republicans besides Kennedy that voted to keep the private insurance cap in Democrats’ sweeping health-and-climate bill, but he hasn’t picked up their support yet, according to Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein.

More from Kennedy:

While the world waits for a cure to diabetes, our bipartisan bill will address high insulin prices for all Louisianians and Americans.



By making preventative care more accessible, this bill would reduce long-term health care costs.https://t.co/9vQJGAcau9 — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 23, 2023

More from Warnock:

TODAY: I’m introducing bipartisan legislation to cap insulin at $35 a month for EVERYONE.



Proud to partner with @SenJohnKennedy on this life-saving legislation. It’s past time to get this done. pic.twitter.com/IepL05PvwD — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) March 23, 2023

Poll watch

Transgender Americans often face subtle discrimination, outright hostility and ill-informed medical professionals in their interactions with the health-care system, our colleague Fenit Nirappil reports, citing a wide-ranging poll by The Post and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

By the numbers:

Nearly half of trans adults said that health-care providers they’ve come in contact with know “not too much” or “nothing at all” about providing health care to transgender people.

About 1 in 6 trans adults said they’ve had a health-care provider refuse to provide them with gender-affirming care, such as hormone treatments.

About 4 in 10 trans adults said it is “somewhat” or “very” difficult to find a health-care provider who treats them with dignity and respect; compared with about a quarter of cisgender adults who said the same.

Also of note: The poll found that trans people’s ease of access to health-care providers who treat them with respect isn’t significantly different in states that former president Donald Trump won compared with states President Biden won. The survey also found that trans adults in urban areas are more likely to report having to educate health-care professionals (38 percent) than those in suburban/rural areas (23 percent) — challenging perceptions that more liberal areas are havens for inclusivity, Fenit writes.

In other health news

D.C. officials plan to cancel as much as $90 million in residents’ medical debt , in an effort to Jenna Portnoy writes. , in an effort to ease a burden that data shows disproportionately impacts people of color and has ramifications for employment, housing and physical and mental health, our colleaguewrites.

New Hampshire’s Republican-led but closely divided House rejected multiple bills to further restrict abortion access in the state yesterday, while also approving legislation to remove civil and criminal penalties associated with restrictions on abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking a victory for abortion rights supporters, the Associated Press ’ Holly Ramer reports. in the state yesterday, while also approving legislation to remove civil and criminal penalties associated with restrictions on abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking a victory for abortion rights supporters, thereports.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed a bill yesterday banning health-care providers from administering most hormone therapies and gender-affirming surgeries to transgender youth in the state, Emma Hurt reports for Axios Atlanta . from administering most hormone therapies and gender-affirming surgeries to transgender youth in the state,reports for

A patient advocacy group is appealing a decision by the National Institutes of Health not to force Pfizer and Astellas Pharma to lower the cost of their prostate cancer treatment Xtandi by using its emergency “march-in” powers, Jeannie Baumann reports for Bloomberg News. to lower the cost of their prostate cancer treatment Xtandi by using its emergency “march-in” powers,reports for

Health reads

