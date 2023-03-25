Sen. Mitch McConnell out of rehab facility after a fall

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was released from inpatient physical therapy and returned home 2½ weeks after a fall that left him with a concussion and a broken rib, he said in a statement on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 81-year-old senator did not specify when he will return to his office in Washington but said he will spend the coming days working from home.

“I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff,” he said in the statement. “I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

The Senate begins a long Easter recess Thursday, so it is unlikely he will return to the chamber for legislative business until the Senate reconvenes April 17.

McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader, was hospitalized for five days after he tripped while attending a private dinner at a Washington hotel March 8. McConnell on Tuesday spoke directly with members of his leadership team for the first time since the fall, telling them he was “eager” to be back.

In recent months, various senators have missed votes, citing family reasons or medical emergencies. They include Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) who received inpatient treatment for clinical depression, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who is recovering from a bout of shingles.

Liz Goodwin contributed to this report.

