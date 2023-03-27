Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three lawmakers whose votes on the GOP energy package are in play

The House is expected to vote this week on a sprawling Republican energy package, known as H.R.1 or the Lower Energy Costs Act, aimed at boosting the nation’s fossil fuel production and lowering energy prices for consumers.

With a razor-thin majority, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) can only afford four GOP defections — or more if some moderate Democrats vote in favor of the measure.

The House Rules Committee will meet today to decide which amendments will be considered. The package will be offered as a “structured rule,” rather than an “open rule,” meaning the chamber won’t vote on all 152 amendments that were submitted.

Here are three on-the-fence lawmakers to watch this week.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.)

Fitzpatrick, a rare Republican who supports a carbon tax, hasn’t said how he’ll vote on the Lower Energy Costs Act.

The moderate lawmaker has introduced several amendments aimed at making the GOP energy package more climate-friendly:

One amendment would impose a tax on carbon emissions from fossil fuel companies and other industrial polluters.

Others would strike provisions that would repeal programs created by Democrats’ landmark climate law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

Fitzpatrick could opt to oppose the Republican energy package if the Rules Committee decides that the chamber won’t consider his amendments, or if his amendments fail to garner enough support on the floor.

Fitzpatrick told E&E News last week that he hasn’t taken a firm position on the energy package or heard from GOP leadership about his amendments.

“I don’t even think they’re looking past tomorrow right now,” he said of leadership. “I have not been whipped on the bill yet.”

Fitzpatrick spokeswoman Reagan McCarthy declined to comment further.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.)

Cuellar, a moderate who represents the oil-rich region of South Texas, often votes with Republicans on energy policy measures, leading to speculation that he might support the Lower Energy Costs Act.

Cuellar has championed the U.S. oil and gas industry.

League of Conservation Voters — the lowest score of any House Democrat. He frequently opposes liberal environmental proposals, leading to his 51 percent lifetime score from the— the lowest score of any House Democrat.

While Cuellar voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, he strongly opposed a provision that established a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas operations.

Notably, the GOP energy package includes a bill from Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex.) that would repeal the methane fee created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

A Cuellar spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.)

Buchanan has raised concerns that the GOP energy package wouldn’t bar oil drilling off the coast of Florida — concerns that leadership will need to address to ensure the support of the 20 House Republicans from Florida.

As we previously reported, Republicans from Florida have long opposed drilling off the coast of their own state. They argue it could jeopardize military activities in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and harm the state’s tourism industry, which was devastated by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Buchanan has introduced an amendment to the GOP energy package that would prohibit drilling off the coast of Florida through June 30, 2032. It would codify a 10-year moratorium on drilling off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina that President Donald Trump announced in 2020.

“As we learned from the devastating Deepwater Horizon oil explosion in 2010, our state cannot afford another spill that would threaten our economy, our environment and our way of life,” Buchanan said in an emailed statement. “As co-chair of the 30-member bipartisan Florida congressional delegation, I will continue working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to protect the state’s pristine coasts and beautiful waterways.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said in an emailed statement: “I am supporting the amendment. Bigly.”

Buchanan spokeswoman Savannah Glasgow Plafker did not respond to questions about whether the congressman has received any assurances from leadership that his amendment will be considered.

On the Hill

Nearly 350 groups urge Congress to pass permitting bill

A diverse coalition of nearly 350 organizations will launch a campaign today calling on Congress to pass a permitting bill before the August recess.

Led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the effort includes pro-renewable groups such as the American Clean Power Association and the American Council on Renewable Energy as well as fossil fuel industry groups such as the American Gas Association and the American Petroleum Institute.

In a letter to lawmakers today, the groups will argue that the nation’s permitting process for energy projects is outdated, inefficient and unpredictable. They will also urge lawmakers to pass legislation that provides for greater certainty about a project’s timeline, better interagency coordination, transparency and stakeholder input.

“Our organizations will not agree on every issue,” the letter says. “We are committed, however, to working with Congress to find solutions and pass meaningful and durable legislation.”

The effort comes as the House is set to vote this week on a Republican energy package that includes legislation from Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) aimed at speeding up the permitting process. Democratic senators could seek a bipartisan compromise on that language, given their desire to accelerate the construction of clean energy projects nationwide.

International climate

Big Oil is selling off its polluting assets — with unintended consequences

Major oil companies are increasingly selling off polluting assets to help meet their climate targets. But in Nigeria, oil giants’ divestments have led to deteriorating conditions for the communities left behind — and for the environment the companies have said they want to protect, The Washington Post’s Rachel Chason reports.

Shell, which announced in 2021 that it would eventually exit Nigeria’s onshore oil market, has repeatedly said in annual reports that divestments in Nigeria and elsewhere have played a key role in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions. Shell’s withdrawal was part of an exodus of international oil companies from the Niger Delta, which had long made Nigeria the biggest oil producer in Africa.

But after Shell sold its local operations to the Nigerian company Aiteo Group, the landscape around the community of Nembe quickly degraded, according to interviews with residents, local officials and environmental activists. The Aiteo Group, which has set fewer environmental standards, began flaring gas more often and responding more slowly to oil spills.

“We were excited to see our brothers in control,” said Lambert Ogbari, a resident of Nembe. “We thought they would understand our needs. … But it has gone from bad to worse.”

Shell has said it conducts due diligence on the companies it sells to, including by hiring outside consultants to assess the purchasers’ environmental and social standards.

A Shell spokesman said the withdrawal from the Niger Delta is not specifically related to the company’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions. Executives at Shell and other oil companies have instead said their divestments are mainly a response to unrest and oil theft in Nigeria, where government regulators report that hundreds of thousands of barrels are stolen each day.

On the Hill this week

It’s another busy week of budget hearings on Capitol Hill. Here’s what we’ve got on tap:

On Tuesday: The House Appropriations subcommittee on interior, environment and related agencies will hold a hearing on President Biden’s budget request for the Interior Department for the next fiscal year. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will testify.

The House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on environment, manufacturing and critical minerals will hold a hearing on the state and federal government’s response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The House Appropriations subcommittee on interior, environment and related agencies will meet to examine Biden’s budget proposal for the Environmental Protection Agency. EPA Administrator Michael Regan will testify.

On Wednesday: The Senate Appropriations subcommittee on interior, environment and related agencies will meet to discuss the president’s budget request for the Interior Department, with Haaland testifying again.

Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on the EPA’s new Thewill hold a hearing on the EPA’s new “good neighbor” rule.

The Senate Budget Committee will hold a hearing titled “The cost of oil dependence in a low-carbon world.”

The House Appropriations subcommittee on interior, environment and related agencies will hold a hearing on Biden’s budget request for the Bureau of Land Management , U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service . BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning, Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams and NPS Director Charles Sams III will testify.

The House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee on economic growth, energy policy and regulatory affairs will hold a hearing titled “Fueling Unaffordability: How the Biden Administration’s Policies Catalyzed Global Energy Scarcity and Compounded Inflation.”

On Thursday: The Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee on superfund, waste management and regulatory oversight will hold a hearing on the climate and environmental effects of plastic and other petrochemical products.

Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry subcommittee on conservation, forestry and natural Resources will hold a hearing on the forestry provisions in the Thewill hold a hearing on the forestry provisions in the 2023 farm bill

In the atmosphere

