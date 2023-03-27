Appointed state police head to appear before Maryland panel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore’s appointee to be superintendent of the Maryland State Police is scheduled for a key confirmation hearing Monday before a panel of state senators, as some lawmakers have questioned whether now-Acting Superintendent Roland Butler is the right choice to lead reforms in an agency under a federal discrimination probe.

Butler, who would become the first Black superintendent of the agency with Senate confirmation, has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including as chief of the State Police Field Operations Bureau, where he led a force of more than 1,000 troopers and investigative personnel assigned to 23 barracks. He also served on the superintendent’s staff and the Maryland State Police Support Services Bureau Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Moore, a Democrat who is the state’s first Black governor, is standing by Butler and has been working to build support for him.

Advertisement

Moore met with the Coalition of Black Maryland State Troopers in a closed meeting on Friday. Earlier in the week, he told reporters Butler “has been an extraordinary public servant who has spent his entire career working to make sure that our communities are safer and making sure that our communities are stronger.”

“I think that the senators are continuing to see what we have seen in Col. Butler and why I know he is going to be the right leader for the Maryland State Police at this time,” Moore said.

Asked whether he was concerned that Butler was part of the culture that led to discrimination issues at the agency, Moore told reporters early last week that he wasn’t, and he emphasized Butler’s experience and familiarity with the agency.

“In fact, I think Col. Butler, because he has come up through the ranks in this moment, is uniquely prepared to lead, is uniquely prepared to fix a culture that we know needs fixing and that we know needs addressing,” Moore said. “And I think because he has experience in understanding that and a clear vision as for what it’s going to take for us to get there, that’s why I stand by him to be our next leader for MSP.”

Advertisement

Senate President Bill Ferguson said Friday “there’s been a lot of work put in by the superintendent to address concerns that senators have brought forward.”

“I think Monday is a very, very important day for the superintendent to lay out a plan point-by-point of how he intends to really reform an agency that has been struggling of late on a number of different fronts, be it on issues around race, be it on issues of the quota system of pullovers and stops, on promotions, on retention,” Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said during a media availability.

In October, three Maryland State Police officers filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit alleges that the state police disciplines officers of color more harshly than white officers.

In July, the U.S. Justice Department announced it had opened an investigation into the agency to determine if it engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.

GiftOutline Gift Article