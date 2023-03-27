Post Politics Now Grand jury probing Trump’s alleged hush-money payments could reconvene

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Grand jury probing Trump's alleged hush-money payments could reconvene

On our radar: Grand jury investigating Trump could reconvene today
Analysis: Indictment or no, Trump’s strategy is to attack and threaten
Noted: Biden’s FAA nominee withdraws after Sinema scuttles committee vote
Former president Donald Trump at a rally in Waco, Tex., on Saturday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
Today, a grand jury in Manhattan investigating hush-money payments from Donald Trump to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels could reconvene amid growing political recriminations over the probe. In social media posts overnight, the former president again denied that he had an affair with Daniels, and he praised the work of House Republicans who have accused the Manhattan district attorney of mounting a politically driven prosecution and have demanded documents and testimony about the ongoing investigation.

In Washington, President Biden is hosting a summit on women-owned businesses. Vice President Harris is on a three-nation tour of Africa as part of a Biden administration effort to strengthen ties to the continent.

  • 1 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden delivers remarks at the Women’s Business Summit. Watch live here.
Trump, under legal threat, tries to short-circuit DeSantis momentum
The untold story of Jimmy Carter, his best friend and a murder charge
Indictment or no, Trump’s strategy is the same: Attack and threaten
TikTok faces uncertain future after 5-hour congressional thrashing
Meet ‘the five families’ that wield power in McCarthy’s House majority
Fake images of Trump arrest show ‘giant step’ for AI’s disruptive power
GOP threatens to subpoena State Dept. for classified Afghanistan cable
N.Y. grand jury paused on Trump case until at least Monday, people familiar with case say
Top adviser to Youngkin moves to pro-DeSantis group
GOP 2024 hopefuls grapple with how to take on Trump
The porn star, the checks and the president: Trump’s tawdry path to peril
DeSantis hardens tone against Russia after criticism from Republicans
Biden honors Bruce Springsteen, ‘President’ Julia Louis-Dreyfus (and hints at 2024)
House GOP tries to avoid Trump talk at retreat while targeting Bragg
James Comer is live-streaming his fishing expedition
Idaho hospital to stop delivering babies, partly due to ‘political climate’
TikTok CEO’s mission: Fend off a ban. It may be a ‘death wish.’
Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ castmates talk about mental health during White House visit
Stormy, Trump and more: The names to know in historic hush-money case
Lawyer Robert Costello seeks to undercut Cohen to Trump grand jury
