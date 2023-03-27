Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

🚨: First Citizens Bank has agreed to purchase Silicon Valley Bank, our colleague Bryan Pietsch reports. The purchase, which includes all of SVB’s deposits and loans, as well as a large share of its assets, is an attempt at minimizing the volatility that has characterized the month.

All of SVB’s branches will open as First Citizens branches today, today, per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

On the Hill

Turmoil in Israel adds edge to Biden’s democracy summit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is laboring to push through a new law as soon as this week that critics warn would take a sledgehammer to Israeli democracy — giving new relevance to the Biden administration’s summit this week that will highlight threats to democracy around the world.

Netanyahu fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday, a day after Gallant criticized Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary, our colleagues Steve Hendrix and Shira Rubin report from Jerusalem. The move has spurred massive protests in Israel, an announcement of a general strike there and deep concern in the White House.

“As the President recently discussed with Prime Minister Netanyahu, democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said on Sunday night. “Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support.”

Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) was more pointed:

Netanyahu’s move drew less criticism from Republicans, who sided with Netanyahu in 2015 when he was a leading critic of the nuclear deal that President Barack Obama struck with Iran. Republican leaders even invited him to address a joint meeting of Congress in 2015.

His efforts to undercut the judiciary have already become a flash point in the debate in Washington over how unequivocally to support Israel. Matt Brooks, the chief executive of the Republican Jewish Coalition, told the New York Times this month that “judicial reform is a sovereign Israeli matter which should not be subject to the wishes and whims of the American Jewish community.”

The summit

The White House pushback comes as the administration prepares to kick off a summit this week to strengthen democracy — a signature theme of President Biden’s tenure. Israel is among the countries invited, and it’s not the only one at risk of democratic backsliding.

The invitees include Pakistan, which is beset by serious human rights problems, and Mexico, where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pushed through a law last month weakening the national electoral agency.

Other nations whose leaders have undercut democratic institutions, including Hungary and Turkey, weren’t invited. (They didn’t make the cut for the first summit in 2021, either.)

Rob Berschinski, the NSC’s senior director for democracy and human rights, told reporters last week that the administration recognized that different countries are in different positions, with some working to advance democracy and others “taking controversial steps with respect to democracy in their countries.”

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, meanwhile, is set to hold a democracy-focused hearing on Tuesday. Belarus’s opposition leader, a Venezuelan activist and the leader of the National Endowment for Democracy are set to testify.

This is lawmakers’ last week in town before they head home on Thursday for a two-week recess.

Here’s what else is happening.

A Republican energy bill

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) shepherded Republicans’ “Parents Bill of Rights” through the House on Friday with the support of all but five members of his conference, and he’ll need similar unity to pass legislation this week that aims to boost fossil fuel production.

McCarthy can afford to lose only four House Republicans — or more if a few Democrats vote for the measure or don’t show up to vote. (Our colleague Maxine Joselow takes a look in her climate newsletter — sign up here! — at two potential Republican “no” votes and one Democrat who might vote for it.)

No Democrats voted for the education bill on Friday, and House Democrats are seeking to keep their ranks in line. They plan to highlight a Congressional Budget Office analysis showing that Republicans' energy bill would add $2.4 billion to the deficit over 10 years, according to a Democratic leadership aide.

The legislation includes a top priority for Republicans as well as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and some other Democrats: Changes to smooth the permitting process, which Manchin tried and failed to pass last year. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Clean Power Association, the American Petroleum Institute and hundreds of other groups sent a letter to lawmakers this morning urging them to pass a permitting bill “before the end of the summer.”

AUMF repeal

The Senate is poised to vote on repealing the 1991 authorization for the use of military force that greenlighted the Gulf War and the 2002 authorization that allowed President George W. Bush’s administration to invade Iraq. Senators voted 67 to 28 last week to advance the legislation.

But first, the bill needs to survive a barrage of attempts to attach amendments to it, including one from Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) adding language that the legislation won’t hinder the United States’ ability “to respond rapidly and decisively” to threats from Iran and its proxies.

The amendment is expected to receive a vote on Tuesday, according to a Republican aide. Sullivan voted against advancing the bill.

East Palestine and Silicon Valley Bank hearings

Here are some of the week’s top hearings:

The Senate Banking Committee has summoned regulators to the Hill on Tuesday to testify about the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank . They’ll return Wednesday to appear before the House Financial Services Committee.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s environment subcommittee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the catastrophic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, following a similar Senate hearing last week. The subcommittee’s chairman, Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), represents the congressional district that includes East Palestine.

The House Oversight Committee will bring D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and other D.C. officials to the Hill on Wednesday to discuss public safety in the District after Congress struck down the city’s new criminal code.

What we're watching

At the White House: Biden is heading to Durham, N.C., on Tuesday to kick off what the White House has dubbed its “Invest in America” tour — his administration’s latest effort to tout the 2021 infrastructure law, Democrats’ climate law and the bipartisan legislation to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Biden will tour a semiconductor plant in Durham, and administration officials will fan out across the country to hold similar events in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris is on a three-nation tour of Africa this week in an effort to bolster the U.S.’s relationship with Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. Harris will meet with Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo today and hold a joint news conference.

The trip follows U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to the continent and comes as Biden is expected to announce his own highly anticipated trip.

In the courts: We’re still waiting for the Manhattan grand jury to vote on whether to indict former president Donald Trump and for U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to rule on a lawsuit challenging one of the two drugs used in medication abortions.

In the agencies

The next banking crisis?

All eyes on commercial real estate: Federal authorities have begun to worry about the next banking crisis — a commercial real estate crash — following the rise in office and retail building vacancies, our colleague Jeff Stein writes. Analysts predict a crash over the next two years.

How it happens: If companies opt not to renew their building leases or decide to renegotiate the terms of their agreements, the value of commercial real estate would fall, Jeff explains.

“That would mean the loans many banks have made against office buildings are suddenly worth less than they are now, especially with interest rates much higher today than a year ago.”

“And that, in turn, could make depositors and investors doubt banks’ financial stability — potentially leading to the same kind of runs that brought down SVB and Signature this month.”

The campaign

An American icon

The Washington Post is out this morning with a new, nine-story project examining the rise of the semiautomatic, civilian version of a military weapon that has polarized the country: the AR-15.

The Armalite Rifle Model 15 — the best-selling rifle in the United States — has become a symbol of the pro-gun movement and the broader American right, but has also been used to carry out the worst mass shootings in recent memory. Here are excerpts from a few of the stories:

On the gun that divides a nation: “The AR-15 has gained a polarizing hold on the American imagination. Its unmistakable silhouette is used as a political statement emblazoned on T-shirts and banners and, among a handful of conservative members of Congress, on silver lapel pins. One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Barry Moore of Alabama, introduced a bill in February to declare the AR-15 the ‘National Gun of America,’” our colleagues Todd C. Frankel, Shawn Boburg, Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker and Alex Horton write. “It also has become a stark symbol of the nation’s gun violence epidemic.”

“This transformation — from made-for-combat weapon to mass-market behemoth and cultural flash point — is the product of a sustained and intentional effort that has forged an American icon.”

On the impact of AR-15 bullets: “The AR-15 fires bullets at such a high velocity — often in a barrage of 30 or even 100 in rapid succession — that it can eviscerate multiple people in seconds,” our colleagues N. Kirkpatrick, Atthar Mirza and Manuel Canales report. “A single bullet lands with a shock wave intense enough to blow apart a skull and demolish vital organs. The impact is even more acute on the compact body of a small child.”

Letter from the editor: explaining why The Post decided to illustrate the catastrophic damage bullets from AR-15s can cause. Read Executive Editor Sally Buzbee’s letter explaining why The Post decided to illustrate the catastrophic damage bullets from AR-15s can cause.

On a Texas tragedy: In 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on a small Baptist church in rural Texas using a Ruger AR-556 rifle. He killed more than a dozen worshipers and wounded twenty others. Those who survived the Sunday morning massacre have had to contend with lifelong disability and trauma, our colleagues Silvia Foster-Frau and Holly Bailey report.

More stories from the project:

Viral

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

