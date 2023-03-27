Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah governor says new social media laws will 'prevail' over challenges Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed into law a pair of measures last week that seek to strictly limit social media access for kids and teens, marking "some of the most aggressive laws passed by any state to curb the use of social media by young people," as my colleagues Naomi Nix, Cat Zakrzewski and Heather Kelly wrote.

The move is likely to ignite another legal standoff with tech industry groups, which have already expressed concern about the laws’ constitutionality and gone on the offensive against a growing raft of state laws targeting social media companies.

But Cox said Sunday that he believes state officials will topple lawsuits challenging its new social media laws.

“We feel very confident that we have a good case here,” Cox told NBC News’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday. “We expect that there will be lawsuits, and we feel confident that we will prevail.”

The laws would require companies to obtain parental consent before letting minors access their platforms and set a digital curfew for younger users. They would also require companies to give guardians access to their child’s account and to verify that users in Utah are over 18.

Digital rights advocates and even some children’s online safety advocates have expressed concern that the obligations could undermine the privacy of younger users and potentially put those in abusive family relationships at greater risk. Industry groups, meanwhile, are arguing the measures violate users’ constitutional right to access protected speech online.

Cox said there are “legitimate concerns” but that state leaders will be “working through those” before the laws go into effect next year, including “making sure that we’re protecting the data privacy of the citizens of Utah.”

Children’s safety advocates have also voiced concern that the laws will be difficult to enforce, particularly the requirements around age verification, a process that has long bedeviled tech companies.

“We understand that there are definitely going to be enforcement issues. … We don’t expect that we’re going to be able to prevent every young person from getting around this. Kids are really smart. That’s one of the problems,” Cox said.

The Utah governor said he expects state officials will work with “third-party age verification companies” to implement the rules, partly to address concerns that the laws could require companies to expand how much personal information they collect to vet users’ ages.

“We’ve seen the leaks that have happened with some of these social media companies. We don’t want them having copies of driver’s licenses on hand. … We believe that there are technological fixes that we can work around,” he said.

The laws create a new mechanism to let parents sue companies over harms they believe platforms are causing to their kids, which could create a fresh test for the tech industry’s liability protections under Section 230.

Cox said he did not think companies would be able to use the liability shield to fend off suits.

“This is real harm and we think that this will remove those types of protections. And ultimately what that means is that social media companies are going to have to be very careful in giving access to these platforms to kids,” he said.

Ultimately, Cox said, concerns about kids on social media should be addressed by lawmakers on the Capitol, where he noted there’s “broad bipartisan support” for passing new guardrails for children online.

“The states have to lead out and that’s what we’re doing, and I expect other states to follow … and then that helps Congress kind of coalesce and come to an agreement on how we prevent these terrible harms from happening,” he said.

Indicted Chinese tycoon controls Gettr, former employees say

A Chinese exile indicted in a billion-dollar fraud case earlier this month controls the conservative social media platform Gettr, our colleague Joseph Menn reports, citing conversations with former employees.

Guo Wengui and his money manager, William Je, controlled company decisions while Donald Trump’s former senior adviser Jason Miller served his tenure as Gettr’s CEO from at least July 2021 until this month, when he returned to help Trump on the campaign trail, Joseph writes.

“Gettr doled out tens of thousands of dollars to right-wing figures including Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, sent money to contractors affiliated with Guo, and altered information on Gettr users that law enforcement agencies had sought, according to the former employees and internal company documents obtained by The Post,” the report said.

Guo was known as a Gettr investor but his influence in the company was not previously reported. Officials allege he used the platform to dupe followers into investments that went toward his personal gains, including a $40 million New Jersey mansion.

Ocasio-Cortez posts for first time on TikTok to oppose TikTok ban

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez posted her first video on TikTok to state her opposition to banning the China-linked app following a grilling of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Nicholas Fandos reports for the New York Times.

She said the Biden administration was acting too steadfast in its plan to quell concerns over the platform.

“If we want to make a decision as significant as banning TikTok, and we believe — or someone believes — that there is really important information that the public deserves to know about why such a decision would be justified, that information should be shared,” she said in the TikTok post.

She later said in the video that lawmakers had not been briefed on formal national security threats the app poses.

China-linked VPN apps used in U.S. pose greater threat than TikTok

Virtual private network (VPN) apps that are linked to Chinese developers and downloaded often in the United States pose a greater threat to security and privacy than TikTok, though the former has not gotten as nearly as much attention as the popular short-form video app, our colleague Joseph Menn writes.

VPNs allow users to disguise their virtual and physical location to navigate around online safeguards or blocked sites. But experts say VPNs are able to track and see everything a user tries to hide while surfing the web.

“You have a bunch of lazy people calling themselves VPNs who are making money from your data, just like Google,” said Dennis Batchelder, president of AppEsteem, which evaluates app safety for anti-virus companies. “I would have reservations about VPNs based in any country that can tell your company they want to grab your data.”

Some congressional discussions on VPNs have occurred, Joseph reports, but “other members of Congress generally have been silent about the risks posed by VPNs, even from Chinese providers, while championing restrictions and outright bans on TikTok, which has far less access to what users do online.”

VPNs would be covered in the RESTRICT Act led by Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) that would require the Commerce Department to evaluate the national security risks of foreign technology.

