Welcome to The Daily 202! On this day in 1794, Congress approved "An Act to provide a Naval Armament" of six armed ships.

The big idea

Will Mexico’s president be a help or hindrance on migrants?

Fresh off the heels of his first presidential trip to Ottawa where he touted the strength of the U.S.-Canada alliance, President Biden is turning his attention toward a centuries-old partnership with a key ally that could help mitigate the migration crisis: Mexico.

The Biden administration is negotiating a historic agreement with Mexico that would stem the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The deal would allow U.S. authorities to deport Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who unlawfully cross into the United States back across the border. The migrants would also be The migrants would also be banned from the United States for five years, and could face felony charges and longer jail sentences if they attempt to cross a second time.

The talks come as the White House prepares for the May 11 expiration of the pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42. The Biden administration has used this Trump-era enforcement tool since March 2020 to expel nearly 3 million migrants.

The administration, fearing a new surge of migrants at the Southern border once the restrictions expire, is relying on Mexico to take in deportees.

Frenemies

Nick Miroff has a fascinating story out today that examines the Biden administration’s sometimes rocky relationship with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador over security, trade, drug trafficking and democratic backsliding and how that might affect the push to curb migration.

López Obrador is no stranger to criticizing the U.S. government: He has traded barbs with U.S. officials, blasted U.S. policies and snubbed Biden’s invitation to last year’s Summit of the Americas.

Tensions over several cross-border issues have risen in recent weeks:

Security and drug trafficking: Republican lawmakers have blasted López Obrador for what they see as weak border and security policies following the kidnapping of four Americans, two of whom were killed, in the border city of Matamoros earlier this month.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News that he would introduce legislation to designate certain cartels as foreign terrorist organizations to “set the stage to use military force, if necessary.” (R-Tex.) pressed Biden to take military action against cartels and traffickers, while(R-S.C.) toldthat he would introduce legislation to designate certain cartels as foreign terrorist organizations to “set the stage to use military force, if necessary.”

López Obrador condemned those comments, arguing that they are an affront to Mexico’s sovereignty, and threatened to campaign against the GOP in next year’s U.S. elections.

the United States and Mexico are weighing a deal that permits Mexico to crack down on fentanyl going north, while the U.S. cracks down on guns going south. The tentative migration and drug trafficking agreements are the result of months of intense discussions between U.S. and Mexican officials. NBC News reported this morning thatthe United States and Mexico are weighing a deal that permits Mexico to crack down on fentanyl going north, while the U.S. cracks down on guns going south.

Human rights: López Obrador has regularly criticized Secretary of State Antony Blinken (and the broader State Department) over the diplomat’s concerns about Mexico’s human rights record and democratic backsliding.

And more: López Obrador has also “insisted that his country’s drug cartels do not produce deadly fentanyl, attributing the U.S. opioid epidemic to a lack of hugs from American parents,” and “even appeared to hint last week that the Biden administration may have been behind last year’s bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea,” Nick writes.

The bottom line from Nick: “The Mexican leader’s barbs have left the Biden administration in an awkward place. U.S. lawmakers are clamoring for more pressure on López Obrador over trade disputes, drug trafficking and democratic backsliding. But the Biden administration has made López Obrador a bulwark of its strategy to curb illegal border crossings, depending on him to take back tens of thousands of migrants every month from nations that don’t accept U.S. deportees.”

Right now, Democrats and even some Republicans say López Obrador, or AMLO as he is known, will likely continue to work with the administration on its plan to reduce migration despite tensions on other issues.

“Mexico can’t handle a huge increase in migrants, they say, and knows border chaos is bad for trade,” Nick writes about U.S. lawmakers who recently met with the Mexican president.

Whether López Obrador proves to be a good partner for the administration will not only have a large impact on a serious policy challenge facing the United States but also the 2024 elections where border security is promising to be a major issue.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Grand jury probing Trump’s alleged hush-money payments could reconvene

“Today, a grand jury in Manhattan investigating hush-money payments from Donald Trump to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels could reconvene amid growing political recriminations over the probe,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Israel faces airport closure, strikes as rage mounts over courts overhaul

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced mounting pressure Monday to halt his government’s drive to remake Israel’s judicial system as the backlash against the plan engulfed the country and strikes threatened national paralysis,” Steve Hendrix and Shira Rubin report.

First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank after collapse, FDIC says

“First Citizens Bank has agreed to purchase Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed after a bank run, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said,” Bryan Pietsch reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

American Icon

The Post spent 7 months examining the AR-15’s role in America. Here’s what we learned.

To understand the AR-15 and its impact, The Washington Post interviewed more than 200 people with expertise or relevant firsthand experience.

Our seven-month examination also relied on a review of more than 1,000 pages of documents, including internal company records, court and regulatory filings, and autopsy reports, many of them obtained through public records requests. And, in the most detailed poll of its kind to date, The Post partnered with Ipsos to survey hundreds of AR-15 owners about their reasons for having the weapon.

Explore the series here:

… and beyond

‘Lessons have not been learned’: FDA knew of positive test months before latest infant formula recall

“A recent recall of infant formula was announced nearly three months after Food and Drug Administration officials first learned that some products at a major plant had tested positive for bacteria — a delay that mirrors the agency’s slow response to reports of food safety problems and infant deaths ahead of last year’s massive recall over the same type of bacteria,” Politico’s Helena Bottemiller Evich reports.

Amid strained U.S. ties, China finds unlikely friend in Utah

“An investigation by The Associated Press has found that China and its U.S.-based advocates spent years building relationships with the state’s officials and lawmakers. Those efforts have paid dividends at home and abroad, the AP found: Lawmakers delayed legislation Beijing didn’t like, nixed resolutions that conveyed displeasure with its actions and expressed support in ways that enhanced the Chinese government’s image,” the Associated Press’s Alan Sunderman and Sam Metz report.

The Biden agenda

Biden’s Justice Dept. keeps hard line in death row cases

“Death penalty opponents expected Biden to act within weeks of taking office to fulfill his 2020 campaign promise to end capital punishment on the federal level and to work at ending it in states that still carry out executions. Instead, Biden has taken no steps toward fulfilling that promise,” the AP’s Michael Tarm and Alanna Durkin Richer report.

Biden’s Justice Department is fighting vigorously in courts to maintain the sentences of death row inmates, even after Attorney General Merrick Garland .” “But it’s not just inaction by Biden. An Associated Press review of dozens of legal filings shows temporarily paused executions .”

Israel’s leaders must find compromise on legislation that is tearing country apart, White House says

“The White House on Sunday urged ‘Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible,’ as widespread unrest broke out in Israel after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his defense minister for objecting to judicial reforms that Netanyahu is seeking to enact,” Politico’s David Cohen and Nahal Toosi report.

Harris heads to Africa amid Biden’s urgent courtship of the continent

“Harris’s week-long trip includes stops in Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, chosen because they are striving to maintain democracy in the face of economic pressures roiling the continent, White House officials said. Harris met with the leaders of all three countries during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December, and she sees the nine-day journey as an extension of those dialogues, the officials said,” Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Katharine Houreld report.

Why Americans say they own AR-15s, visualized

“The Washington Post and Ipsos asked nearly 400 AR-15 owners to explain their reasons for having the weapon, what they use it for and how often they fire it,” Emily Guskin, Aadit Tambe and Jon Gerberg report.

AR-15 owners are significantly more likely to be White, male and between the ages 40 and 65. They’re also more likely to have higher incomes, to have served in the military and to be Republican. And AR-15 owners are more likely to live in states former president Donald Trump won in 2020 than adults overall.” “The survey found that AR-15 owners come from red, blue and purple states. Compared with Americans as a whole,. They’re also more likely to have higher incomes, to have served in the military and to be Republican. And AR-15 owners are more likely to live in states former president Donald Trump won in 2020 than adults overall.”

Hot on the left

Becoming Hakeem Jeffries

“Three decades later, accounts of Mr. Jeffries’s history-making ascent have largely focused on his relative youth and his time as a House impeachment manager. But to fully understand how he claimed power and might wield it as the first person of color to lead a party in Congress, it is instructive to retrace the divergent experiences that fueled his rise from Brooklyn to Washington, as described in dozens of interviews with friends, allies and adversaries,” the New York Times’s Nicholas Fandos reports.

Hot on the right

Trump, under legal threat, tries to short-circuit DeSantis momentum

“Donald Trump’s relentless attacks against Ron DeSantis and his recent polling gains over his top GOP rival are rattling some close allies of the Florida governor, according to people with knowledge of the situation, tempering their expectations about the presidential primary,” Isaac Arnsdorf, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Hannah Knowles report.

“Pollsters and strategists attribute a recent shift in momentum to Trump supporters returning to his corner — forgetting their dissatisfaction over key midterm losses and remembering what they liked about his record as president. Polls show Trump has opened up double-digit leads over DeSantis, while Trump’s attacks on DeSantis have resonated with Republicans, some recent focus groups conducted by anti-Trump GOP strategist Sarah Longwell show.”

Today in Washington

At 2:30 p.m., Biden will host the Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Summit.

In closing

New favorite humor category: Polling jokes

