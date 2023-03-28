Post Politics Now Biden to rebuke Republicans during North Carolina visit

Today, President Biden is kicking off a three-week “Investing in America” tour with a visit to North Carolina, a presidential battleground state. During a visit to a semiconductor manufacturer in Durham, he is expected to tout accomplishments of the previous Democratic-led Congress and castigate Republicans, who have yet to put forward a budget detailing their priorities.

In New York, a grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump adjourned Monday without voting whether to indict him.It is expected to resume closed-door activities Wednesday. In a television interview Monday night, Trump denied that he has been inciting his supporters with social media posts that warn of potential violence if he is charged.