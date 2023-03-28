Post Politics Now Biden to rebuke Republicans during North Carolina visit

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Biden to rebuke Republicans during North Carolina visit

The latest: Trump downplays warning of ‘potential death & destruction’
The latest: Christie repeatedly berates Trump in N.H., signals 2024 decision by June
On our radar: New York grand jury hearing Trump case expected to reconvene Wednesday
President Biden delivers remarks during a White House event on women-owned businesses on Monday. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
Today, President Biden is kicking off a three-week "Investing in America" tour with a visit to North Carolina, a presidential battleground state. During a visit to a semiconductor manufacturer in Durham, he is expected to tout accomplishments of the previous Democratic-led Congress and castigate Republicans, who have yet to put forward a budget detailing their priorities.

In New York, a grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump adjourned Monday without voting whether to indict him. It is expected to resume closed-door activities Wednesday. In a television interview Monday night, Trump denied that he has been inciting his supporters with social media posts that warn of potential violence if he is charged.

The latest: Trump downplays warning of ‘potential death & destruction’
The latest: Christie repeatedly berates Trump in N.H., signals 2024 decision by June
On our radar: New York grand jury hearing Trump case expected to reconvene Wednesday

  • 11:25 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to North Carolina. White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton briefs reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
  • 2:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden speaks in Durham, N.C. Watch live here.
Here's what to know:

11:25 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to North Carolina. White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton briefs reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
2:30 p.m. Eastern: Biden speaks in Durham, N.C. Watch live here.

