Post Politics Now Biden to rebuke Republicans during North Carolina visit

Today, President Biden is kicking off a three-week “Investing in America” tour with a visit to North Carolina, a presidential battleground state. During a visit to a semiconductor manufacturer in Durham, he is expected to tout accomplishments of the previous Democratic-led Congress and castigate Republicans, who have yet to put forward a budget detailing their priorities.
In New York, a grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump adjourned Monday without voting whether to indict him.It is expected to resume closed-door activities Wednesday. In a television interview Monday night, Trump denied that he has been inciting his supporters with social media posts that warn of potential violence if he is charged.
Your daily dashboard
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
11:25 a.m. Eastern: Biden departs the White House en route to North Carolina. White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton briefs reporters on Air Force One. Listen live here.
1/2
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Good reads from the Post political staff
Carousel - $Good reads from the Post political staff: use tab or arrows to navigate
7 min ago
7 min ago
31 min ago
31 min ago
44 min ago
44 min ago
46 min ago
46 min ago
52 min ago
52 min ago
57 min ago
57 min ago