The Trump grand jury meets Monday. Ask us your politics questions.

I’m Brianna Tucker, a deputy politics editor for The Washington Post. I’ve covered Congress, climate, three election cycles, and was tuned in during all 15 rounds of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s path to the speakership — shout out to C-SPAN. I’m answering your questions every Tuesday about politics and 2024, and sharing the inside scoop from our reporters on the campaign trail.
Join me and national political reporter Isaac Arnsdorf on March 28 at 12 p.m. Eastern time for the next chat. Isaac covers former president Donald Trump, the “Make America Great Again” political movement, and the elected officials, activists, donors and media figures on the right who are powering the Republican Party.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity. Bookmark this page, and check by Tuesday for the live discussion.
Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent & community editor, produced this Q&A.
Presidential candidates for 2024
Three Republicans have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and plenty of others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.
Republicans: Former president Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy have announced they are running for president in 2024. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.
Democrats: President Biden has yet to officially announce he is running but has said he intends to stand for office again in 2024. Activist and author Marianne Williamson, a long-shot candidate, has said she will seek the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.