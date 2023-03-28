Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1979, America suffered its worst commercial nuclear accident, a partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea GOP war-games a Chinese attack on Taiwan It’s 2025. Chinese leader Xi Jinping decides to take Taiwan by force. China’s military musters, pretexting a major exercise. Beijing rains missiles on the democratically self-governed island to cripple its electrical grid and destroy its defenses against amphibious and airborne invasion.

At the White House, the president and the National Security Council plan the U.S. response to the long-feared Chinese attack. In every sphere — military, diplomatic, economic — there are strained resources and painful trade-offs. And the specter of Beijing striking on U.S. soil.

This isn’t the opening act of a thriller or the latest real-time-strategy video game. It’s an exercise House Republicans went through at their mid-March issues conference, under the practiced eye of a retired rear admiral who once served as director of operations for the U.S. Pacific Command.

For over an hour and 45 minutes, the roughly 200 participants faced six major decisions with a total of 36 possible outcomes, said the retired officer, Mark Montgomery, who is now director of the Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who chairs the House select committee on China, played the role of national security adviser. Committee chairs played themselves or Cabinet officials. But “we didn’t have a president,” Montgomery told The Daily 202 in a telephone interview.

Choices and painful trade-offs

The simulation laid bare the kinds of difficult decisions such an attack would require. Montgomery described some of the questions.

For the defense secretary: How and where do you concentrate your forces? Do you try to destroy Chinese maritime assets? Or strike their airfields? Or do you step back and try to blockade Chinese ports and exact an economic price for the attack?

For the secretary of state: Do you want to concentrate on just getting Japan, Australia and the Philippines to let U.S. forces use bases there? Or possibly join the fight? Or get multilateral support for economic sanctions on China?

For the homeland security secretary: Do you choose to protect infrastructure that aids military mobility? Do you focus domestic cyberdefenses on ports and airfields and train systems? Or the defense industrial base? Or to secure financial services and electrical power? How do you counter a “massive Chinese disinformation campaign?”

For the treasury secretary: How do you protect American markets and market liquidity?

“You can do a little bit of everything,” Montgomery said. “But you can’t do everything.”

Lessons learned

One big lesson: A U.S. response can’t be ad hoc. Washington has to prepare, especially in the diplomatic, economic and cybersecurity spheres, Montgomery said.

“Your policy has to be set several years in advance,” he said. Decisions on which priorities to pursue “has to happen ahead of time,” and policymakers need to anticipate the tools they will use because “you can’t reach for something that doesn’t exist.”

The United States also needs more and better cyberdefenses, better air base defenses and protection against Chinese hypersonic missiles.

Washington also needs larger stocks of key weapons such as long-range anti-ship missiles, which ran out “in every scenario” in 1-3 days. (Russia’s war in Ukraine has highlighted the issue of depleted stocks of weapons .)

In a statement from his office, Gallagher underlined the need to ramp up munitions and weapons production, and speed delivery of arms Taiwan has purchased.

“The war game at the GOP Leadership Conference showed my colleagues and me that America and our allies are not currently up to the task of defending these ideals through military strength,” he said. “We need to learn the hard lessons of failed deterrence in Ukraine and arm our friends in danger before the shooting starts.”

Why even do this exercise?

The Daily 202 got interested because war games aren’t typically on the menu of political party retreats, and because we’re interested in the way Gallagher has been building his committee’s case that China poses a threat to the United States that must be countered.

His first hearing was called, simply, “The Chinese Communist Party’s Threat to America.” It laid out in broad terms the economic and security concerns.

The second hearing, entitled “The Chinese Communist Party’s Ongoing Uyghur Genocide,” seemed to serve two purposes:

First, to distinguish between China’s people and its rulers, addressing concerns among some Democrats that the committee’s work could stoke anti-Asian hatred in America.

Second, to give bipartisanship on China something of a booster shot: Over the past several decades, few things have rallied liberal and conservative House members more than criticisms of Beijing’s human rights record.

The simplest way to understand the event is that the war game’s target audience — Republican legislators, who since January have controlled the House — can direct defense spending. And they face constituents for whom Taiwan may not figure on a list of national priorities.

The war game may have given them fresh urgency and material to convey that feeling at home. Rhetorical ammunition, as it were.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

France prepares for huge strikes over retirement age, raising pressure on Macron

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to protest across France on March 28 against a pension overhaul that will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. (Video: Naomi Schanen/The Washington Post)

(Naomi Schanen/The Washington Post)

French authorities are bracing for as many as 900,000 people to take to the streets across the country today for the 10th day of demonstrations against the government’s proposed “pension overhaul that has triggered some of the country’s worst unrest in years,” Rick Noack, Ellen Francis and Annabelle Timsit report.

French President Emmanuel Macron has so far defended the plan, which would raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, as “the only viable way to ensure the future of France’s pension system.”

With judicial overhaul paused, U.S. softens tone on Netanyahu

“In a sign of easing tensions in Israel after the suspension of a contentious judicial overhaul, the United States ambassador to Israel said on Tuesday that President Biden would host the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in Washington in the coming months, but did not specify a date,” the New York Times’s Patrick Kingsley reports.

The news comes after weeks of tense relations between the two nations. Still, the ambassador, Thomas R. Nides, said that because no date had been fixed for any meeting, it could be delayed if Netanyahu, who has long coveted a meeting with Biden, wound up proceeding with the controversial plan after an initial delay.

At least 39 deaths have been reported after fire at migrant center near Mexico-U.S. border

At least 39 people have died, with dozens more injured, after a fire broke out Monday evening at a migrant detention facility operated by the National Migration Institute in Ciudad Juárez, just south of El Paso, according to Mexican officials, Mary Beth Sheridan and Adela Suliman report.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said most of the dead were Central Americans, although some were from Venezuela. Authorities added it appears to be one of the deadliest tragedies in years involving foreigners crossing Mexico to reach the United States.

On Tuesday morning it seemed that the fire was sparked during a protest by migrants who had been informed they were going to be deported, the president said at his morning news conference. “In the door of the shelter they put some mattresses and set them on fire,” López Obrador said. “They never imagined that would cause this tragedy.”

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Activist group led by Ginni Thomas received nearly $600,000 in anonymous donations

“A little-known conservative activist group led by Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, collected nearly $600,000 in anonymous donations to wage a cultural battle against the left over three years, a Washington Post investigation found,” Shawn Boburg and Emma Brown report.

Their investigation lays out the role that money from donors “played in supporting Ginni Thomas’s political advocacy, long a source of controversy.”

Specifically, it found that the group, Crowdsourcers for Culture and Liberty , received nearly $600,000 in anonymous donations from Capital Research Center (CRC), a right-wing think tank “to wage a cultural battle against the left over three years."

“Around the time CRC agreed to channel the anonymous donations to Crowdsourcers, CRC signed a brief asking the Supreme Court to hear a case that conservative groups hoped would rein in fuel emission regulations in Oregon.”

To help Earth’s future, people are getting buried like it’s 1860

A growing number of environmentally conscious people are opting for natural, or green, burials at the end of their lives, Tara Bahrampour reports.

“Such burials eschew the embalming, expensive caskets and concrete vaults or metal grave liners standard in U.S. cemeteries, replacing them with simple materials that decompose along with the body,” Bahrampour writes, adding that these “were the American standard until the Civil War, when many soldiers were embalmed so their bodies could be returned home.”

Cremation can produce emissions equivalent to driving a car 500 miles, according to the Green Burial Council, a nonprofit that advocates for environmentally sustainable death care, while a traditional burial releases 250 pounds of carbon. Green burials, on the other hand, store at least 25 pounds of the planet-warming pollutant.

SVB collapse caused by ‘textbook case of mismanagement,’ Fed official says

“The top Federal Reserve official investigating Silicon Valley Bank told the Senate on Tuesday that a ‘textbook case of mismanagement’ led to the bank’s failure, and that SVB was flagged in a presentation to the Federal Reserve Board on the risks created by rising interest rates weeks before its stunning March 10 collapse,” Rachel Siegel reports.

… and beyond

Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech

A new Reuters investigation of more than 2,000 court cases shows how Russia is using its advanced surveillance networks and facial recognition technology to identify and detain anti-Kremlin activists, Lena Masri reports for Reuters.

The report also found that although the widespread “facial recognition system in Moscow is powered by algorithms produced by one Belarusian company and three Russian firms,” at least “three of the companies have used chips from U.S. firms Nvidia Corp or Intel Corp in conjunction with their algorithms.”

Grasping at nuclear straws

In deploying weapons to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to escalate a “nuclear threat” that has been implicit for some time, the Dispatch’s Eric S. Edelman and Franklin C. Miller report.

“It represents a continuation of Putin’s efforts to manipulate Western fears (and the well-documented concerns of the Biden administration) about the escalation risks of continued military assistance to Ukraine.”

The Biden agenda

FDA top official says agency dysfunction led to baby formula crisis

Frank Yiannas, the Food and Drug Administration’s former top food safety official, will tell a House Oversight subcommittee today that “the agency was slow to act when concerns about sanitation arose at the Abbott Nutrition formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., sparking a chain reaction that dramatically reduced the U.S. supply of formula,” according to his written testimony, Laura Reiley reports.

“The agency also failed to monitor the food supply chain, despite glaring deficiencies exposed by the pandemic,” he added.

Biden’s nominees hit the Senate skids

“It looked at the beginning of the year like Democrats would have an easier time confirming Biden picks, having gained a seat last fall after a historically lengthy run in a 50-50 Senate. But this Congress has brought a host of new challenges despite that padded margin for Biden’s party,” Politico’s Burgess Everett, Daniella Diaz and Daniel Lippman report.

Lukewarm Democratic support and aggressive Republican opposition have already caused a rapidly growing number of the president’s top picks to either withdraw their nominations for seats on the federal bench and in the agencies, or be booed out.

How tornadoes hit the U.S., visualized

“Approximately 67,000 tornadoes have touched down in the United States since 1950, with an average path of under four miles. Less than 1 percent of tornadoes in the United States travel more than 50 miles, according to a Post analysis of NWS data recorded between 1950 and 2021. Just 1 in 1,100 tornadoes cover more than 100 miles," Niko Kommenda and Kasha Patel report.

“The tornado that pummeled through west-central Mississippi on Friday was large, destructive — and exceptionally rare. It caused at least 25 deaths in the state along a path of 59.4 miles,” and stayed on the ground for more than an hour.

Hot on the left

The case against secret concessions in the Middle East

“The Biden administration has pursued discussions about potential security guarantees with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in near-total secrecy” after the Saudi government officially normalized relations with Israel, the American Prospect’s Jon Hoffman and Sarah Leak Whitson report.

“The Biden administration may see Israel-Saudi normalization as a diplomatic “victory” leading up to the 2024 presidential election. But U.S.-Middle East policy is in desperate need of a fundamental overhaul,” they write. “Washington’s approach to the region is not rooted in the advancement of U.S. interests or values, but rather the protection of illiberal actors and the enrichment of the defense industry.”

Hot on the right

Christie repeatedly berates Trump in N.H., signals 2024 decision by June

“Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie sharply criticized Donald Trump on Monday during his first trip this year to New Hampshire, as he kept the door open to entering the GOP presidential primary against his former ally and signaled he would decide by June,” Colby Itkowitz reports.

“You know, Donald Trump said a couple of weeks ago, ‘I am your retribution.’ Guess what, everybody? No thanks. No thanks,” Christie told an applauding audience. “If I was going to pay somebody to be my retribution, I guarantee this, it wouldn’t be him.”

Today in Washington

Biden left the White House to travel to Morrisville, N.C., at 11:25 a.m.

At 1:25 p.m., he will tour Wolfspeed, a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Durham.

Biden will deliver remarks about the administration’s “Investing in America” agenda there at 2:30 p.m.

In closing

Inflation *inside* the WH, hitting the press room vending machine. pic.twitter.com/kgSpwppWd6 — Josh Boak (@joshboak) March 27, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

