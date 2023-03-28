Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What we're watching: Regulators testify at hearing on banking failures … Washington mourns but is unlikely to take major action after latest school shooting … Inside the activist group led by Ginni Thomas … Pro-DeSantis PAC makes moves … The weapon of choice in the deadliest mass shootings since 2012, visualized … but first …

On the Hill

Hill takes cautious approach to Netanyahu judicial proposal

Criticism by the Biden administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s effort to overhaul the Israeli judiciary appeared to pay off on Monday, as Netanyahu said he would delay his push following protests and strikes that shut down much of the country.

But many U.S. lawmakers are taking a more cautious line, saying they won’t interfere in Israel’s domestic politics — and some are urging the White House to do the same. (Here’s a breakdown of what Netanyahu has proposed.)

Sen. James E. Risch (Idaho), the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he wanted to hear more about the merits of Netanyahu’s plan before weighing in. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a senior member of the committee, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) also demurred.

“I generally don’t opine on the internal affairs of our allies, particularly democratically elected ones,” Rubio said.

Some Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee have criticized Netanyahu, including Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). Another committee member, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), said he was heartened that Netanyahu backed down on Monday, but he declined to criticize him.

“Israeli politics is for Israelis,” Kaine said. “They don’t need me telling ‘em how to do stuff.”

GOP criticism

Some Republicans went further and attacked President Biden for going too far.

“It has been deeply disappointing to see the Biden White House undermining the nation of Israel and in particular undermining the democratically elected leadership of Israel,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “They hate Prime Minister Netanyahu, and their political team and their allies are doing everything they can to tear down our friend and trusted ally.”

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said he was concerned about the effect of Netanyahu’s plan on Israeli security but doesn’t view Biden as a credible messenger for voicing apprehension about it.

Democrats “wanted to pack the Supreme Court,” Graham said. “They abolished the judicial filibuster. So I don’t listen to them about undercutting the rule of law.”

One Democrat echoed Graham’s point about the party’s push to add seats to the U.S. Supreme Court — a proposal some Democrats embraced during the 2020 presidential campaign. (Biden created a commission to study the issue but never endorsed the idea.)

Rep. Dean Phillips (Minn.), the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Middle East subcommittee, said he sees “similarities in the grievances” of Israeli conservatives who believe the country’s courts are tilted to the left and American liberals who called for expanding the Supreme Court after President Donald Trump tilted it to the right. (One of the vacancies Trump filled was held open for nearly a year by Senate Republicans, who refused to consider President Barack Obama’s nominee.)

“I think the United States should be a little bit more reflective on prescribing systems of government upon other nations,” Phillips added, urging the administration to “let Israelis resolve this in the way they see fit.”

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (N.Y.), the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, commended Netanyahu for delaying his plan but said it would be tough for Biden to sway the prime minister — with whom Biden does not have a close relationship — one way or the other. “I think that the people are speaking for themselves,” he said.

A political predicament

The conflict over Netanyahu’s plan to remake Israel’s judiciary — which he agreed to delay but not to scrap — comes as the Biden administration kicks off a summit today championing democratic values. Netanyahu was scheduled to speak at the summit, even as his critics accuse him of undermining those values.

“The tension puts Biden in a difficult political predicament, caught between the crosscurrents of his longtime support for the Jewish state and an Israeli leader facing massive protests for purportedly assaulting the democratic values that Biden has put at the center of his foreign policy,” our colleagues Toluse Olorunnipa and John Hudson report.

More from their story:

“Netanyahu has already recorded a video message for Biden’s democracy summit and submitted it to U.S. officials in Washington, said a diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic. The Biden administration has given no indication that it plans to rescind Netanyahu’s speaking opportunity at the summit, though some liberal supporters of Israel say providing a platform for Netanyahu under the current circumstances is at odds with the mission of the summit.”

“I think it would send a demoralizing signal to the Israeli public that has been protesting for their democracy for months,” said Joel Rubin, a former Obama administration official and onetime executive director of the American Jewish Congress. “The power of the president’s leadership as a longtime friend of Israel is immense.”

What we're watching

On the Hill

We’re watching the Senate Banking Committee’s hearing this morning examining the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Officials from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Federal Reserve and Treasury Department will testify.

The Senate is voting today on six amendments to legislation that would repeal the 1991 authorization of the Gulf War and the 2002 authorization of the Iraq War, as Sens. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.) and Kaine hustle to pass the bill this week.

We’re also keeping an eye on this morning’s Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, at which Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) plans to grill Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the Pentagon’s policy regarding abortion. Tuberville has pledged to block all Defense Department nominees until the policy is reversed.

The bipartisan task force on paid family leave is holding its second meeting today. The group will hear from senior officials in states that have a paid family leave law on the books, including Massachusetts, Washington, Colorado, New Hampshire and New Jersey, as well as the District of Columbia.

The group of three Republicans and three Democrats, led by Reps. Stephanie I. Bice (R-Okla.) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), are still optimistic about the possibility of coming up with a plan to provide paid leave for Americans.

At the State Department

We’re also watching the administration’s response to Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), who issued his first subpoena on Monday since becoming House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman. McCaul is seeking a classified State Department cable sent via the department’s confidential dissent channel on July 13, 2021, warning that Kabul could quickly fall after U.S. forces withdrew.

At the White House

Vice President Harris will continue her tour of Ghana today. She will deliver remarks at Black Star Gate in Accra and then at Cape Coast Castle in Cape Coast, where she will meet with Chief Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo that the United States views the continent as Harris, the highest-profile Biden administration official to visit Africa, is using the trip to assure leaders such asthat the United States views the continent as more than a pawn on a geopolitical chessboard.

At the White House

Washington mourns but is unlikely to take major action after latest school shooting

After another mass shooting at a U.S. school on Monday, political leaders in both parties expressed their grief, but there is little expectation that the nation’s policymakers will take further action to curb the deadly violence.

Three 9-year-old students and three school employees were killed in a barrage of gunfire at a private Christian school in Nashville, where the 28-year-old shooter was previously a student, according to Nashville police.

Authorities said the shooter, identified as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, was armed with a handgun and two AR-style weapons.

Nearly 350,000 students have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine massacre in 1999.

The view from Washington

Biden renewed calls for a federal assault weapons ban following the shooting Monday.

Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act last year. The modest measure, which expands background checks and bars individuals with a history of domestic violence from purchasing firearms, was the first significant piece of gun violence legislation Congress has passed in 30 years.

But there’s little reason to believe an assault weapons ban would go anywhere in the deeply divided Congress — divisions that illustrate a broader, nationwide chasm over how to stop mass shootings.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) called for an “automatic death penalty for school shooters.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) called for an "automatic death penalty for school shooters."



— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 27, 2023

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said assault weapons aren't "worth the carnage."

The upside of assault weapons is just not worth the carnage.



Maybe that proposition is debatable if we didn't know whether a ban could work.



But we do know.



Mass shootings dropped significantly when the 1994 ban went into effect, and then spiked when the ban expired.

Meanwhile, “the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee postponed plans to work on legislation Tuesday that aims to stop what the proposed measure calls an ‘assault on the Second Amendment’ by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives,” our colleague Azi Paybarah reports.

From the courts

Inside the activist group led by Ginni Thomas

Our colleagues Shawn Boburg and Emma Brown lift the veil on a little-known conservative activist group led by Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, called Crowdsourcers for Culture and Liberty. Shawn and Emma’s investigation details the role that money from donors “played in supporting Ginni Thomas’s political advocacy, long a source of controversy.” Here’s what they found:

Crowdsourcers for Culture and Liberty received nearly $600,000 in anonymous donations from Capital Research Center (CRC), a right-wing think tank in Washington, “to wage a cultural battle against the left over three years,” Shawn and Emma write.

“Around the time CRC agreed to channel the anonymous donations to Crowdsourcers, CRC signed a brief asking the Supreme Court to hear a case that conservative groups hoped would rein in fuel emission regulations in Oregon.”

The campaign

Pro-DeSantis PAC makes moves

Hiring frenzy: “The upper ranks of Never Back Down, a group founded by former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli, will include top strategists to Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign, a top adviser to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 campaign and senior communications aides involved in former president Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential run,” a person familiar with the plans told our colleague Michael Scherer.

“The sheer firepower of the senior team suggests that Never Back Down — which will be able to accept donations of unlimited value and transfers from [Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis]’s state political committee — will have a more expansive role in the 2024 campaign than past presidential super PACs, which have traditionally focused almost exclusively on television and digital advertising.”

The Data

The weapon of choice in the deadliest mass shootings since 2012, visualized: “Ten of the 17 deadliest U.S. mass shootings since 2012 have involved AR-15s,” our colleagues Todd C. Frankel, Shawn Boburg, Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker and Alex Horton report.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2023

