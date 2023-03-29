Post Politics Now Biden to press for democratic renewal in speech to global summit

Today, President Biden will address a global Summit for Democracy that his administration is hosting this week. Biden is expected to call for up to $690 million in new funding for his initiative for democratic renewal, which aims to support democracy and fight corruption worldwide. The guest list has raised some questions: The United States did not invite Turkey or Hungary, a reflection of how it views both nations’ democratic decline in recent years. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to participate despite intense controversy over his effort to assert greater control over Israel’s judiciary.
In New York, a grand jury examining whether former president Donald Trump should be charged with violations of state law for hush-money payments made to an adult-film actress in 2016 is not expected to meet again on the investigation this week.
10 a.m. Eastern: Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz testifies before a Senate committee on his coffee chain’s treatment of union organizing efforts. Watch live here.
2:45 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a bilateral meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernández.
5 p.m. Eastern: Biden hosts a reception celebrating Greek Independence Day.
