Today's edition: The Food and Drug Administration has set a date for its advisers to review over-the-counter birth control. The Pentagon sent a warning shot over one Republican senator's bid to block promotions due to a dispute over abortion policy. But first …

After more than three years, states can start cutting their Medicaid rolls April 1

State Medicaid officials are staring down a major bureaucratic task.

For three years, states were essentially prevented from culling their Medicaid rolls. But those pandemic-era rules end April 1, allowing states to begin kicking off those no longer eligible for the safety net program.

There are two distinct issues: Ensuring people who are still eligible for Medicaid don’t inadvertently lose their coverage and enrolling those who aren’t into new forms of health insurance.

The so-called Medicaid “unwinding” poses a massive challenge for both the Biden administration and state health officials. Across the country, officials have been prepping for months, but the result is a bumpy landscape of states that vary in how ready they are for the complicated effort, our colleague Amy Goldstein writes in a story out this morning. The country’s uninsured rate dipped to its lowest level early last year, and some experts, as well as those involved in the effort, fear the number could begin to rise.

Asked by The Health 202 whether she shares those concerns, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the federal Medicare and Medicaid chief, said, “Our actions are going to determine what happens. I think it is my job to make sure we are doing everything that we possibly can to hold on and build coverage.”

The details

The number of Americans on Medicaid rose to record levels, increasing by nearly one-third since the pandemic began. Roughly 15 million low-income Americans are expected to lose their Medicaid coverage amid the unwinding process, according to estimates from the Department of Health and Human Services.

At the beginning of April, five states will begin cutting beneficiaries from the safety net program who no longer qualify or haven't provided proof they still do. Almost every other state will begin removing people between May and July, with almost half of states already working to check eligibility, Amy reports.

Federal officials are urging states to determine who is still eligible through matching electronic records of wages and other benefits, rather than banking on individuals to respond to renewal notices. And Congress directed states to “undertake a good-faith effort” to attempt to contact a person in more than one way before terminating their enrollment due to returned mail.

The challenges

The first: State health officials need to avoid kicking people who qualify for the program off for procedural reasons. Over the summer, the federal health department projected 6.8 million will lose Medicaid coverage despite being still eligible.

All states have taken some kind of action to encourage enrollees to update their contact information. Meanwhile, 40 states plan to take steps to contact enrollees when mail is returned. And 36 states plan to follow up with enrollees when action is required to maintain coverage, according to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation and Georgetown University Center for Children and Families survey of state Medicaid and CHIP programs.

Kate McEvoy, the executive director of the National Association of Medicaid Directors, told The Health 202 that states are planning to deploy various means to get in touch with beneficiaries, such as text messages and reaching out to Medicaid managed care plans.

The second challenge: Federal and state health officials are seeking to ensure the roughly 8.2 million people expected to leave the program because they are no longer eligible for Medicaid can find coverage elsewhere.

Roughly 2.7 million are expected to qualify for financial aid on the Obamacare health insurance marketplaces. Another 5 million are expected to obtain coverage through other pathways, mainly through their employer.

From the state level … States plan to include information about other ways to obtain health insurance when they notify people that they’re no longer eligible for Medicaid, including how to sign up for plans on the Obamacare marketplaces, according to McEvoy.

And from the federal level … Brooks-LaSure said in an interview that her agency is working with states, health plans and community outreach groups to connect with those people and make them aware of ways to retain or find coverage. She pointed to avenues to do so, such as through a special enrollment period allowing people who lose Medicaid to sign up for ACA coverage.

Daybook

What we’re watching: The FDA is expected to make a decision by today on whether to approve Emergent BioSolutions’s opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan for over-the-counter use — a move advocates say will boost access to the treatment.

Agency alert

FDA sets date for advisers to review over-the-counter birth control

Independent advisers to the Food and Drug Administration will meet in May to consider whether the agency should allow a birth control pill to be sold without a prescription.

If approved, Perrigo’s Opill would be the first daily birth control pill available over-the-counter in the United States. The joint meeting of the Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee will be held May 9 and 10, according to a notice in the federal register.

Key context: Opill, which has been used with a prescription to prevent pregnancy since its approval in 1973, was supposed to be evaluated by the agency last November, but the FDA postponed that meeting to review additional information.

U.S. is at risk for another infant formula shortage, ex-FDA official tells lawmakers

The nation is one crisis away from experiencing another infant formula shortage like the one last year that left parents across the country scrambling to feed their children, the FDA’s former top food safety official told lawmakers yesterday.

Frank Yiannas, the agency’s deputy commissioner for food policy until his resignation in January, told a House Oversight subcommittee that structural and cultural issues within the agency delayed its response to the crisis. He also said the agency had no data system in place to monitor food supply chains, The Post’s Laura Reiley reports.

Yiannas’s remarks come after the FDA unveiled a national strategy to increase the resiliency of the U.S. formula market. It includes developing risk management plans, enhancing inspections, expediting product reviews and developing a forecasting model for supply shortages. When asked about the new plan during the hearing, Yiannas called it “well intentioned,” but he said it doesn’t address some of the larger issues at the agency, Annika Kim Constantino reports for CNBC.

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Mich.), chair of the subcommittee:

The FDA is responsible for the safety of 78% of the U.S. food supply. But Biden's FDA is not prioritizing food safety. Watch my opening statement for @GOPoversight's hearing on the baby formula shortage below. pic.twitter.com/go9XLnXWmE — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) March 28, 2023

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.):

Sometimes, it only takes one question to get to the heart of the problem.



Infant formula manufacturers STILL aren’t required to report bacterial contamination in factories to @US_FDA. Congress needs to act before there's another crisis. pic.twitter.com/jqMhsK1sRS — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) March 28, 2023

On the Hill

Pentagon chief warns Senate amid abortion-policy showdown

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is raising alarms over one Republican senator’s bid to block the promotion of nearly 160 senior U.S. military officers in protest of the Pentagon’s new abortion policy, The Post’s Dan Lamothe reports.

Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday that by impeding the promotions, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has caused a “ripple effect in the force that makes us far less ready than we need to be.”

Catch up quick: Tuberville, a member of the committee, said earlier this month that he would require the promotions to be approved one-by-one, rather than in batches, until the Defense Department rescinds its new policy, which provides paid leave and reimbursement for service members who travel out of state to obtain an abortion. While the nominations can still move ahead, they would require time-consuming steps by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D.-N.Y.), who complained yesterday that Tuberville’s gambit was tantamount to “hostage taking.”

Tuberville fired back at his critics, contending that the Defense Department’s policy approves the use of taxpayer dollars to terminate pregnancies in violation of a decades-old law known as the Hyde Amendment. Tuberville told Austin that if the Pentagon wants to spend money on such initiatives, they should be included in the department’s annual defense policy bill.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.):

It's outrageous that @SenTuberville is playing political games with not only the preparedness of our service members, but their health and safety as well. All because he thinks he knows better than women and doctors about their reproductive needs. https://t.co/ulejzewtVz — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) March 27, 2023

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.):

Thank you, @SenTuberville, for standing up for American taxpayers, who are being forced to fund abortion through the DoD. As threats against our country continue to grow, the DoD should be focused on protecting Americans instead of being an abortion travel agency. https://t.co/yz3x1G56xv — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) March 28, 2023

From our reporters' notebooks

Our colleague David Ovalle, who covers opioids and substance use for The Post, sends us this note:

Lawmakers want to restrict xylazine, the legal animal tranquilizer that causes rotting flesh wounds and is increasingly found mixed into the nation’s deadly fentanyl supply.

This week, a bipartisan group of Congress members introduced legislation to make xylazine a controlled substance and outlaw human consumption of the drug. Under the proposed bill, the Drug Enforcement Administration would have authority to arrest dealers who illegally use xylazine to stretch their fentanyl supplies, which it currently doesn’t have the authority to do.

The big picture: Last week, the DEA issued a public-safety alert calling xylazine, known as “tranq” on the streets, a “widespread threat.” It’s been found in 48 states, and in 23 percent of the agency’s fentanyl seizures.

“We need to make sure we give the essential tools to law enforcement to curb its use, hold the traffickers accountable, and save lives,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) told The Post. She introduced the bill in the Senate along with Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.). The bill would keep xylazine legal for use by vets to sedate large animals.

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.):

NEW: Xylazine is a highly dangerous sedative that is being mixed with fentanyl and contributing to deadly overdoses in NH and across the country. I joined @SenCortezMasto and @ChuckGrassley to introduce a bipartisan bill to crack down on this. https://t.co/8SIuPjucw2 — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) March 28, 2023

In other health news

On the move: Mark Bertolini as Oscar Health ’s new CEO starting April 3, the company announced yesterday. Bertolini is the former chief executive of the health insurance giant Aetna and the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates . will serve as’s new CEO starting April 3, the company announced yesterday. Bertolini is the former chief executive of the health insurance giantand the hedge fund

The DNA on a half-eaten burrito led to an arrest in the firebombing of an antiabortion office in Wisconsin. A 29-year-old was arrested and charged yesterday and could face up to 20 years in prison, The Post’s Andrew Jeong reports. A 29-year-old was arrested and charged yesterday and could face up to 20 years in prison, The Post’sreports.

A panel of experts advising the World Health Organization suggested that countries may no longer need to offer additional coronavirus boosters to medium- or low-risk people, though WHO staff stressed governments should make those choices based off their budgets and priorities, Stat’s Helen Branswell reports. to offer additional coronavirus boosters to medium- or low-risk people, though WHO staff stressed governments should make those choices based off their budgets and priorities,’sreports.

Health reads

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

