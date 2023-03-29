Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What we're watching: Biden addresses democracy summit … Biden to push for new banking rules … Congress unlikely to pass legislation to address gun violence … Supreme Court justices under new ethics disclosures … All eyes on anyone else … but first …

On the Hill

Is there any chance for criminal justice reform bills? Surprisingly, yes.

Several District of Columbia officials will trek to the Hill this morning to answer to the sometimes hostile power that governs the District: Congress.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) and other officials will testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee during a hearing on public safety that might seem to come at a low point for bipartisan efforts to make changes to the criminal justice system that seek to balance punishment with the opportunity for redemption.

Republicans ran on being tough on crime in last year’s midterms — a message that helped them retake the House. And more than 30 Democratic senators voted to strike down the District’s new criminal code this month after Republicans attacked it as being soft on crime at a time when a hard-nosed approach is needed.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) plans to lay into the District’s leaders, citing rising rates of murder and carjacking.

“The D.C. Council saw these rising crime trends,” Comer will say, according to a copy of his opening statement shared with The Early. “But rather than support policies to protect their residents, it did the opposite.”

And Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the committee, plans to decry Republicans’ refusal to pass gun control legislation, arguing it’s the crime issue that needs attention.

“Our GOP colleagues simply throw up their hands, bewail and bemoan the existence of ‘evil’ in the world, as if we were theologians rather than public officials, and say there is nothing, just nothing that we can do to stop criminal gun violence,” Raskin plans to say.

Whither criminal justice reform

So in this tense partisan atmosphere, is there any chance Congress could consider even modest change to the criminal justice system?

Well, certainly nothing big — or even a bill along the lines of the First Step Act, a law to cut some federal prison sentences that President Donald Trump signed in 2018. But some lawmakers and outside advocates say there are still opportunities to pass more limited legislation to make the criminal justice system less punitive.

Lawmakers including Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), the committee’s top Republican, introduced a bill last month to eliminate the disparity in federal sentencing for trafficking crack and cocaine. The bill passed the House on an overwhelming bipartisan vote in 2021 but died in the Senate.

And Reps. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), David Trone (D-Md.), John Rutherford (R-Fla.) and Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) started a bipartisan task force last month to try to pass legislation to ease the barriers to prisoners reentering society when their sentences are up.

“There’s a ton of Republicans that just want to do the right thing,” Trone said in an interview on Tuesday before he spoke at a reception hosted by the conservative R Street Institute meant to build support for the legislation. “And there’s a minority of Republicans who live on the rhetoric of, ‘Let’s stop everything.’”

It’s too early to say whether any of the bills will pass. But Jason Pye, who lobbied for the First Step Act while he was vice president of legislative affairs at FreedomWorks, a conservative group, said he thought Republicans could move legislation once House Republicans tire of passing other bills that stand no chance of clearing the Democratic-held Senate.

“As far as I’m concerned, this is one of the few areas where there is not only bipartisan consensus, but support [from across the Republican] conference to do something,” said Pye, who is now director of rule-of-law initiatives at the Due Process Institute.

Democratic skepticism

Some Democrats want more than incremental progress on remaking the criminal justice system, especially after Monday’s school shooting in Nashville that left six dead.

Raskin worked with Republicans as a state senator on legislation including eliminating mandatory minimums in drug sentencing and abolishing the death penalty.

“I’m very open to that,” Raskin said in an interview. “The problem is that we are in the midst of a nationwide gun violence crisis where we are losing tens of thousands of people every year, and we need real action there.”

Raskin, who served on the House Jan. 6 committee, also criticized Republicans for bemoaning the conditions of the D.C. jail holding those charged with attacking the Capitol. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) led a visit to the jail on Friday.

But Armstrong and some conservative criminal justice advocates said they thought Republicans’ concerns about the Jan. 6 defendants might spur interest in the bills they’re working to pass. Armstrong, for instance, is working on a bill that would require federal prosecutors to certify that they’ve provided defendants with all exculpatory evidence before judgments are entered against them.

“That would be good for the Jan. 6 defendants, but it would [also] be good for every criminal defendant in federal court,” Armstrong said.

“When you have these highly charged political issues, I think the good side is, we may be calling attention to issues I’ve really cared about for a long time, and I get a new audience that may not have necessarily cared about them before,” Armstrong added.

What we're watching

At the White House

President Biden will address his administration’s democracy summit this morning. He’s expected to call for up to $690 million in new funding for his presidential initiative for democratic renewal, which aims to support democracy and fight corruption worldwide.

The administration will also announce new steps “to counter the misuse of technology and the rise of digital authoritarianism,” according to a senior administration official, including efforts to help countries regulate spyware and to protect activists from cyberthreats.

In a piece published this morning, Patrick Gaspard, the president and chief executive of the Center for American Progress, called on the administration to do more to make sure that tech companies “uphold democratic values.”

Biden will also meet this afternoon with President Alberto Fernández of Argentina.

Meanwhile, today is Vice President Harris’s final day in Ghana. After hosting a roundtable with female entrepreneurs, she will leave for Tanzania.

. Tuesday’s tour of the dungeons of Ghana’s Cape Coast Castle, where enslaved people were held captive before being shipped to the Americas and the Caribbean, was a painful — and symbolic — moment for the first Black vice president, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent. Read more about the emotional visit

On the Hill

The Senate, meanwhile, will vote today on repealing the legislation that authorized the Gulf War in 1991 and the Iraq War in 2002.

If it passes, the bill still needs to clear the House before heading to Biden’s desk.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Join Leigh Ann today at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time for a conversation with Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and John Curtis (R-Utah), who are working on bipartisan efforts to save winter sports, a more than $20 billion industry that supplies jobs through hotels, restaurants, grocery stores and more.

At the White House

Biden to push for new banking rules

SCOOP: “The White House is preparing to call for federal banking regulators to impose new rules on midsize banks, prompted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month,” our colleague Jeff Stein scooped. “The exact details of the White House’s recommendations are not clear, but they will try to reestablish rules for banks with between $100 billion and $250 billion that were deregulated by Congress and the Fed during the Trump administration.”

The pitch: “Biden aides will pitch the plan as necessary to prevent similar bank emergencies — and similar federal interventions — in the future,” people familiar with the matter told Jeff.

The caveat: “It appears unlikely that the administration will ask Congress in the immediate future to undo a deregulation law passed five years ago with bipartisan support.”

On the Hill

Congress unlikely to pass legislation to address gun violence

‘I’m a realist’: Lawmakers from both parties have indicated that there is little support for addressing gun violence via legislation following a deadly shooting rampage at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday, our colleagues Marianna Sotomayor and Liz Goodwin report.

On the right: “Republicans in the GOP-controlled House reiterated their objection to any actions that would restrict access to guns, instead stressing that mental health issues remain the root cause of the country’s gun violence problem.”

On the left: “Democrats, who narrowly control the Senate, said they were reluctant to push gun-related legislation unless they have significant support from the chamber’s Republicans.”

Another go: “In the absence of sweeping action, some Democrats are proposing a more modest measure to boost federal research into the causes of gun violence,” Marianna and Liz write. But it’s unlikely that the proposal, by Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), will be taken up by the Republican House majority.

From the courts

Supreme Court justices under new ethics disclosures

👀: “Supreme Court justices and all federal judges must provide a fuller public accounting of free trips, meals and other gifts they accept from corporations or other organizations, according to revised regulations quietly adopted this month,” our colleagues Jonathan O’Connell and Ann E. Marimow report.

The revised rules, which were adopted by a committee of the Judicial Conference, “require disclosure when judges are treated to stays at commercial properties, such as hotels, ski resorts or corporate hunting lodges. The changes also clarify that judges must report travel by private jet.”

The tip of the iceberg: “The court has been under pressure to adopt a code of conduct specific to the nine justices. The high court has failed to reach consensus on a policy despite discussion that dates to at least 2019,” Jonathan and Ann write.

The campaign

All eyes on … anyone else

The alternative candidate: “Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis were nowhere to be found at this year’s spring gathering of conservative activists and donors in Sea Island, Ga., setting the stage for an private audition before a well-heeled crowd still hankering for a third option in the 2024 presidential race,” our colleagues Maeve Reston and Michael Scherer report.

The candidates

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu

Former vice president Mike Pence

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie

Choose your fighter: “Christie captured the crowd’s attention at the American Enterprise Institute-sponsored summit by offering the bluntest pitch of all,” Maeve and Michael write. “He compared former president Trump to a member of the living dead, saying that a stake would have to be driven through his heart or he would keep coming back like a vampire, according to three people in the audience, a comment that stirred debate in the crowd about whether he was best-suited to take on Trump.”

The Media

Viral

Fun Fact: Steven Van Zant spoke at Tobi’s college graduation

Little Steven—star of stage and screen who taught me everything I need to know about wearing fine head-dress to rock the House—is in the Capitol city! Thrilled you're here. @StevieVanZandt https://t.co/r3YCFCrygm pic.twitter.com/5ptAmwuJB2 — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) March 27, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

