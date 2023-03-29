Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday! You've heard of ChatGPT, but have you heard of CatGPT? Send your purr-fect search queries and tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Microsoft offers amendments to its European cloud business, and a GOP senator doesn't want TikTok banned. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lawsuits are piling up alleging tech giants are harming kids Arkansas state officials announced lawsuits on Tuesday against Meta and TikTok alleging the social media giants misled younger users about the "addictive" nature and the availability of adult content on their platforms.

They’re the latest in a wave of legal salvos claiming that some of the world’s biggest tech platforms are exacerbating mental health issues among children and teens — and deceiving the public in the process.

In December, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) filed his own lawsuit accusing TikTok of exposing minors to inappropriate content. A coalition of state attorneys general have separately been investigating whether major platforms including Instagram and TikTok are adversely impacting kids and teens.

“At this rate, it looks like social media platforms are going to find themselves being sued in nearly every state of our Nation because they have intentionally designed their platforms to be addictive to kids and teens in order to make them a profit center for the companies,” said Jim Steyer, president of the advocacy group Common Sense Media, in an emailed statement.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin (R) alleges in the new lawsuit against Meta that the Facebook parent company has “created a mental health crisis in Arkansas’s communities” and that it knew its platforms’ “addictive features … would lead to mental and behavioral” issues for users.

He argues the company violated state laws against deceptive trade practices by concealing or denying the “harmful qualities” of its products to kids and parents alike.

The state’s lawsuit against TikTok takes a more targeted approach, seemingly sidestepping questions about potentially addictive features and instead accusing the company of “making deceptive representations related to the age rating of its app.”

The lawsuit alleges the company misled app store operators and users about the prevalence of sexual content, nudity and profanity on its services.

“We have watched over the past decade as one social media company after another has exploited our kids for profit and escaped government oversight,” said Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R), who served as former president Donald Trump’s press secretary.

(Arkansas filed a separate lawsuit alleging TikTok is misleading users about its ties to China, a step Indiana also took last year. The topic has been subject of intense scrutiny in the United States.)

The allegations mirror those leveled by a growing number of school districts nationwide that are increasingly taking on major social media platforms in the courtroom.

As my colleague Donna St. George reported, “The legal action started in January, with a suit by Seattle Public Schools, and picked up momentum in recent weeks as school districts in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida have followed.” The lawsuits have targeted Google-owned YouTube and Snapchat in addition to TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Meta and TikTok declined to comment on the Arkansas litigation Tuesday. But they pointed to protections they have placed for kids and teens on their platforms.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said the company has developed “more than 30 tools to support teens and their familiars,” including controls letting parents decide how long teens use Instagram, features encouraging younger users to take breaks and age verification tools.

“We want to reassure every parent that we have their interests at heart in the work we’re doing to provide teens with safe, supportive experiences online,” Stone said in a statement.

TikTok spokeswoman Brooke Oberwetter referred to the company’s new policy capping many teenage users to 60 minutes of screen time unless they manually bypass the feature. The company has announced new parental controls that will allow guardians to set screen time limits for their kids and create a dashboard for them to review time spent in-app.

While there is mounting political scrutiny over how social media can exacerbate mental health issues among kids and teens, research into the topic is still developing.

A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that “mental health among students overall continues to worsen,” with many “feeling so sad or hopeless that they could not engage in their regular activities” for extended periods.

The report looked at a broad range of potential contributing factors, including experiences with sexual violence, substance abuse and bullying both offline and online, such as on social media.

Microsoft offers amended cloud business practices to nip antitrust suit

Microsoft offered to amend its cloud computing practices in a bid to ward off antitrust complaints from small European rivals, Foo Yun Chee reports for Reuters.

The offering would abate an antitrust investigation in the European Union, the report says, citing a person familiar with the matter. Danish, Italian and French cloud provider representatives previously complained to the European Commission, the E.U.’s competition enforcer, about Microsoft’s allegedly unfair cloud licensing deals.

The proposal derives from commitments the company made last year to make the European cloud services landscape more competitive, following an E.U. probe into the tech giant’s cloud business. Those changes include new licensing deals that allow for less-costly use of cloud infrastructure services.

“We are grateful for the productive conversations that led us there and appreciate the feedback that we have received since,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in the report. The Commission declined to comment.

FTX founder authorized bribing Chinese officials, charges say

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with conspiring to bribe Chinese government officials in an attempt to recover at least $1 billion in frozen crypto assets, the Wall Street Journal’s James Fanelli and Corinne Ramey report.

The charges allege the vanguard of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange “authorized bribing one or more Chinese government officials with at least $40 million in cryptocurrency to regain access to accounts that the country’s law enforcement had frozen” as part of an investigation into Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm that went under following FTX’s collapse, Fanelli and Ramey write.

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried told employees of Alameda to pay a bribe after several failed attempts to gain access to the accounts, which were held in two of China’s largest crypto exchanges, the report says.

The indictment is the third Bankman-Fried has faced since the collapse of FTX in November.

Paul breaks from GOP on TikTok, concerned ban violates First Amendment

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) broke from traditional GOP views on TikTok, saying that banning the Chinese-linked app violates First Amendment rights, Elizabeth Elkind reports for Fox News.

“I think it’s a really bad idea,” Paul said. “If you ban a social media platform, you know, I don't know if you get any clearer that that goes against the First Amendment.”

The remarks come following a congressional grilling of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew last week, where lawmakers on both sides of the aisle shared concerns about the app’s impact on U.S. national security and its effects on kids’ mental health. The committee chair, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), said the app should be outright banned.

Paul’s opposition to banning TikTok breaks norms, especially among Republicans.

Paul also told Fox that he is opposed to the RESTRICT Act led by Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) that would help carve a path to a TikTok ban by directing the Commerce Department to review the national security risks of foreign technology and report them to the president. The White House has said it favors the bill.

“I’m for the First Amendment to the Constitution, which says that companies that operate in the United States, we shouldn’t limit their speech or people who try to broadcast speech on those platforms,” Paul said when asked why he does not support the RESTRICT Act.

That's all for today — thank you so much for joining us!

