Biden to visit area of Mississippi ravaged by massive storm

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Friday to meet those impacted by last week’s massive storm that ripped through more than a half-dozen towns, the White House announced Wednesday.
Biden issued an emergency declaration for Mississippi earlier this week, making federal funding available to hardest hit areas.
The storm hit so quickly that the sheriff’s department in Rolling Fork barely had time to set off sirens to warn the community of 2,000 residents.