Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below, we’ll cover House Republicans’ proposal to attach their energy permitting bill to legislation that would raise the debt ceiling. But first:

House Republicans grill Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on mining of critical minerals

House Republicans pressed Interior Secretary Deb Haaland yesterday on a central tension surrounding President Biden’s ambitious climate and clean-energy goals: his administration’s blocking of domestic mining for the minerals needed to achieve those targets.

It’s become a frequent refrain for Republicans, who have highlighted what they view as the administration’s conflicting stances on the critical minerals used in electric vehicles, solar panels and other green technologies.

Advertisement

One of the most tension-filled exchanges at Tuesday’s House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies hearing occurred between Haaland and Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), who served as interior secretary under President Donald Trump before resigning under a cloud of ethics investigations.

“Madam Secretary, is it your policy that critical minerals should be sourced from countries that are stewards of the environment, like the U.S. and our allies, or sourced from Russia and China, that don’t share our same values?” Zinke asked.

Haaland began to respond before Zinke interrupted her with a series of questions about critical minerals, including a query about whether Haaland is “aware that northern Minnesota is home to those critical minerals that are necessary for EVs and our Defense Department.”

Advertisement

The question was an apparent reference to the Biden administration’s decision in January to ban copper, nickel and other hard-rock mining for 20 years in a giant watershed near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

“I think there are critical minerals across our country,” Haaland said in response, adding that the agency is “working currently on identifying those critical minerals within the U.S. Geological Survey.”

Tough trade-offs

Biden has signed an executive order calling for half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles, including EVs. Copper and nickel are crucial ingredients in EVs and their batteries, along with lithium, cobalt, manganese and graphite.

Yet the administration has recently blocked mining for these minerals in some areas because of concerns about harming wildlife and communities, underscoring the difficult trade-offs inherent in Biden’s environmental agenda.

Advertisement

In late January, Interior Department officials said they determined that potential toxic leaching from mining near Boundary Waters would be too harmful to nature, local Native American communities and a growing recreation economy.

Environmental Protection Agency used its authority under the Clean Water Act to in southwestern Alaska, saying the massive gold and copper mine’s discharge would cause unacceptable damage to the fisheries near Bristol Bay. A few days later, theused its authority under theto block the proposed Pebble Mine in southwestern Alaska, saying the massive gold and copper mine’s discharge would cause unacceptable damage to the fisheries near Bristol Bay.

And on Jan. 13, the same day that the Energy Department announced a conditional loan of up to $700 million for Ioneer to develop a proposed lithium and boron mine in southwest Nevada, the Interior Department determined that the company had disturbed public lands designated as critical habit for the Tiehm’s buckwheat, an endangered wildflower.

Despite these concerns, Subcommittee Chair Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) argued that mining in the United States would still be more environmentally friendly than mining in other countries with looser environmental standards.

“Just because a critical mineral is found someplace doesn’t mean you can go mine it," he said. “[But] we really should be mining, and we can do it in an environmentally safe manner.”

Concerns about China

In 2021, the United States imported more than half of the critical minerals it used. America is particularly dependent on Chinese companies, which control most of the global market for processing and refining of cobalt, lithium and other minerals.

Simpson said that by blocking domestic mining, the Biden administration has prevented America from curbing its dependence on geopolitical adversaries such as China.

Advertisement

“We need to get busy on providing some of these critical minerals in this country because it’s [about] national defense,” he said.

The Biden administration has taken some steps to bolster U.S. mineral production and counter China’s dominance.

In 2021, Biden signed an executive order creating a review of vulnerabilities in the nation’s mineral and material supply chains.

And last year, the president announced several new domestic investments in minerals extraction and processing.

“Up to now, we’ve had to import a significant portion of [these minerals] — close to 100 percent importation from other countries, particularly China, Australia and Chile,” Biden said at the time. “And when I signed the executive order last year, I was determined to change that."

No questions about Willow — yet

Tuesday’s hearing was ostensibly about Biden’s $18.9 billion budget request for the Interior Department for fiscal 2024, although in typical fashion, lawmakers used the opportunity to ask about other topics important to their constituents.

Notably, no lawmakers asked about the Biden administration’s controversial decision to approve ConocoPhillips’s massive Willow oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, despite intense criticism from leading environmental groups.

Advertisement

However, Haaland isn’t out of the hot seat yet. She is due back on Capitol Hill today for another budget hearing before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and Related Agencies.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a vocal critic of Willow, sits on the subcommittee.

On the Hill

GOP wants to attach permitting bill to debt limit deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday proposed attaching Republicans’ energy permitting measure to legislation that would raise the debt ceiling, Erik Wasson and Ari Natter report for Bloomberg News.

In a letter to Biden, McCarthy suggested attaching to the debt ceiling bill “measures to lower energy costs, make America energy independent” — a reference to provisions in Republicans’ energy package aimed at speeding up the permitting process for energy projects.

Advertisement

McCarthy also requested a meeting with Biden to discuss the nation’s debt limit, The Washington Post’s John Wagner reports. However, Biden is hoping to advance a debt ceiling bill that doesn’t involve conditions. Beyond permitting, House Republicans are asking for a slew of other deep spending cuts to raise the debt limit.

The letter comes as both sides stand firm in their ideological differences over the debt ceiling, the legal limit on how much the U.S. government can borrow to pay for spending that policymakers in both parties have already approved.

House Republicans are behind schedule in crafting their budget proposal, which the White House says must be released before any potential talks about the debt limit proceed so that it can be compared to the one Biden issued three weeks ago.

Wyden expands investigation into auto supply chain

Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Tuesday broadened his investigation into the auto supply chain’s potential link to forced labor in Xinjiang, China.

Advertisement

In letters, Wyden requested further information from auto suppliers about how they source materials, including the critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries, wiring and wheels.

“[Auto] companies rely heavily on their immediate suppliers — often called ‘tier 1’ suppliers — to ensure that forced labor is not used to make components that pass through many layers of complex automotive supply chains before reaching automakers,” Wyden wrote to suppliers Continental AG, DENSO, Magna International, Robert Bosch GmbH and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

In December, Wyden sent an initial round of questions to major automakers including Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen. But according to his office, the car companies failed to provide specific details about how they ensure their supply chains are free of forced labor, instead claiming that suppliers are responsible for that process.

Pressure points

U.S., Japan strike deal on critical minerals

The United States and Japan on Tuesday finalized an agreement aimed at helping Japan become eligible for the electric vehicle tax credits established by the Inflation Reduction Act, Andrew Duehren reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

The two countries agreed not to impose export tariffs on critical minerals they trade and to coordinate labor standards for producing minerals, according to the announcement by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. The United States and Japan will reevaluate the deal every two years to decide whether they should end or change it.

To qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit under the climate law, electric vehicles must have a battery containing at least 40 percent critical minerals from the United States or a country with which the United States has a free-trade agreement. The requirements have rankled officials in the European Union and Japan, which both lack free-trade agreements with America.

Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-Mich.) on Tuesday criticized the Biden administration for not seeking congressional approval of the deal with Japan.

“The administration is taking the wrong approach with this new announcement,” Kildee said in a statement. “By signing this executive agreement, the administration is bypassing Congress’ role in ratifying free trade agreements.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

Today’s second @washingtonpost TikTok features climate scientists who believe we shouldn’t be climate doomers.



Many climate scientists believe:



- Human extinction is not imminent

- Societal collapse is not imminent

- Defeatism can be dangerous when it leads to inaction pic.twitter.com/T9KFnIf8V5 — Chris Vazquez (@ByChrisVazquez) March 28, 2023

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article