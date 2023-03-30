Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: Vice President Harris in Tanzania … Taiwan’s president lands in New York … Biden-Netanyahu spat bursts into full view … Defending Donald Trump … but first …

On the Hill

House Republicans are poised to pass an energy bill. Now what?

House Republicans are poised to pass energy legislation today with the support of at least one Democrat, giving Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) his second legislative victory in a week after Republicans passed an education bill Friday along party lines.

It might be a while before the next one.

House Republicans remain divided over one of the party’s other top priorities, border security legislation, more than two months after tensions over the bill first emerged.

And the party doesn’t appear to be much closer to adopting a budget than it did when McCarthy secured the speakership, as Republicans debate which programs to cut and how much to cut them.

While many Republicans are eager to pass legislation to put pressure on President Biden to step up border security, the impasse over the budget is likely to be more consequential.

The border bill — like the education and energy legislation — has no chance of passing the Democratic-controlled Senate.

But Biden has demanded that Republicans produce a budget before he’ll sit down with McCarthy to discuss potential spending cuts, potentially complicating the road to raising the debt limit.

Republicans view those talks as negotiations to secure their votes to raise the debt limit this summer and avert a catastrophic default. Democrats say any spending discussions are unrelated to lifting the debt limit, which Biden refuses to negotiate over.

The road ahead on the budget

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) said Wednesday that Republicans might not unveil a budget for months, telling the Wall Street Journal he would be disappointed if the party hadn’t done so by the end of September — long after the debt limit must be raised sometime this summer.

Several Republicans instead said they expect McCarthy to present the White House with a list of concessions the party is seeking in exchange for not allowing the government to default on its debts — but it’s unclear when those demands will be ready, either.

“It’s my understanding that they want to try to get that done by the end of May,” Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), the chairman of the influential Republican Study Committee, said Wednesday.

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), a member of the House Budget Committee as well as the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, said he’d like to see Republicans send a list of demands to Biden “the sooner the better” but declined to specify a deadline.

The White House has made clear that it won’t take such a list seriously.

“Every week, House Republicans invent a new excuse to hide their budget from the American people,” Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, said in a statement.

Balanced budget dreaming

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said that waiting for months to produce a budget would be “a bit of a concern, because we want to see a budget that finally, at some point, gets to balanced.”

But he acknowledged that producing a balanced budget blueprint was no guarantee of cutting spending.

“We can say what we’re going to do in 10 years,” Perry said. “But let’s face it, if you’ve been around here for 10 minutes, you know that don’t mean anything.”

Holding off on releasing a budget also gives Republicans a reprieve from the political attacks Democrats would immediately make on whatever cuts it would include — along with pressure to pass it through Republicans’ narrow majority, which could be tricky.

“Even if we had 218 [votes to pass a budget] today, I wouldn’t put it down,” Arrington told reporters on Wednesday evening. “Because everybody in the press would just start focusing on ours — which they’ll have plenty of time to do — instead of doing the proper assessment of the president’s budget.”

The road ahead on the border

House Republicans are also laboring to pass a border security package, including a bill authored by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) that some Republicans worry is too harsh.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.), the bill’s leading critic, on Wednesday threatened to vote against raising the debt limit if Republican leadership even brought Roy’s bill to the floor — and he suggested other Republicans have concerns of their own.

“I would not say I’m on an island,” Gonzales said in a brief interview. “I would say I’m the tip of an iceberg. And I wouldn’t want to hit an iceberg if I was them.”

There are no changes Roy could make to the bill that could get Gonzales on board, he added.

Roy is undaunted. He expects the House Judiciary Committee to start marking up the bill next month when lawmakers return from the two-week Easter recess, he said, and for leadership “to move it expeditiously to the floor.”

“There’s a handful [of House Republicans] that are asking a few questions and one or two that might be making a little noise,” Roy said. “But we all have an obligation to go back to our constituents and explain our votes, and I feel pretty good about mine.”

What we're watching

Vice President Harris is in Tanzania today. She is scheduled to meet with President Samia Suluhu Hassan (the country’s first female president) before participating in a wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of the victims of the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombing in the country’s capital.

On the Hill

Taiwan’s president lands in New York amid escalating tensions

A large number of U.S. lawmakers have recently traveled to Taiwan to reaffirm their commitment to the self-ruled island nation despite backlash from China in recent years.

The latest delegation, which included Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.), Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) and Jonathan L. Jackson (D-Ill.), met with Taiwan’s president in February as part of a five-day visit and promised to boost cooperation between the two nations.

Now, President Tsai Ing-wen is traveling through New York today on her way to Central America. She is expected to attend a private event hosted by the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, and receive its global leadership award, “which was previously given to recipients including Henry Kissinger,” the Financial Times’s Demetri Sevastopulo reports.

It is her first U.S. stopover since 2019 and no lawmakers will be in attendance, said a person familiar with the Hudson Institute’s guest list who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private event. said a person familiar with the Hudson Institute’s guest list who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private event.

Lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), have pointed out that Congress is still in session so it’s difficult for members to slip away — even if it’s a relatively short trip to New York.

“I don’t think any member of Congress should be deterred at all from meeting with her here or in Taiwan,” Hawley noted. “I’m certainly willing to meet with her and eager to do so.”

New year, new relations

While Taiwan’s presidents routinely traverse the United States during international travel — Tsai has done so six times — this trip comes amid deteriorating relations between the United States and China.

“It’s the post-Pelosi visit era,” said Patrick Cronin, the Asia-Pacific security chair at the Hudson Institute, referring to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) high-profile trip to Taiwan last year.

Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Taiwan in August which prompted a show of force from China that included firing missiles around the island and deploying warships to the Taiwan Strait.

Tsai’s trip, which comes as Taiwan’s reservoir of diplomatic allies continues to shrink and as former Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou visits China, is “reflective of both the issue of domestic politics inside of Taiwan itself and international politics when it comes to the United States and our relationship with Taiwan and China,” Jamil Jaffer, founder and executive director of the National Security Institute at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School, said.

Red alert

Tsai is expected to stop in Los Angeles on her way back to Taiwan on April 5, but the Biden administration is increasingly worried about this leg of her tour, our colleagues Ellen Nakashima, John Hudson and Dan Lamothe report.

The administration is worried that China will react aggressively to Tsai’s return journey through the United States, where she is expected to meet with McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. From Ellen, John and Dan’s story:

“China’s response could be harsh objections or sanctions on McCarthy and other U.S. officials. It might even be a display of military force that matches or exceeds the dramatic display” following Pelosi’s visit.

“The reality is that administration officials don’t know how Beijing will react to Tsai’s travel through the United States. That uncertainty, experts say, underscores the situation’s volatility.”

Either way, China’s response to the visit “should encourage other members of Congress, other leaders from the government to meet with President Tsai when she’s here,” Jaffer said.

At the White House

Biden-Netanyahu spat bursts into full view

Tensions abound: “A rift between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu roiled Jerusalem and Washington on Wednesday after a rare public spat erupted between the leaders of the longtime allies, two men who have a long personal history of cooperation as well as disagreement,” our colleagues Steve Hendrix, Toluse Olorunnipa and Meryl Kornfield report.

“Netanyahu’s defiant response to Biden overnight Wednesday shook Israel’s political and security establishment and exposed the prime minister to criticism for purportedly jeopardizing the country’s most vital diplomatic relationship.”

“In the United States, the exchange reverberated across the political landscape, as Republicans accused Biden of undermining a key ally, and some Democratic activists called for him to take an even stronger stance in calling out Israel for potential antidemocratic moves.”

The campaign

Defending Donald Trump

All hands on deck: Top House Republicans on the Judiciary, Administration and Oversight and Accountability Committees are employing legislative and oversight tools to defend former president Donald Trump, moves that “go against the normal patterns of keeping legislative machinations out of the presidential nominating process,” per our colleague Paul Kane.

“More than 10 months until the first caucuses of the GOP presidential nominating contest, the House Republican conference appears more and more as if it has taken sides with the former president — even though the 2024 race is considered an open primary with a couple of already declared candidates and several more getting ready to enter the race.”

Meanwhile, “across the Capitol, Senate Republicans remain perplexed by how much their counterparts want to wade into the presidential campaign.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

This is your sign to update your profile picture

I didn't know this until recently, but Members of Congress are allowed to update their official portrait. I look a bit different now from how I looked nearly a decade ago, so I asked the House photographers to retake it, and they did. Here's the new portrait: pic.twitter.com/0slxyEORNl — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) March 28, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

