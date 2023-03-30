Post Politics Now House to pass doomed energy bill, head into two-week recess

Today, the Republican-led House is poised to pass a sprawling energy bill that would increase oil drilling and roll back parts of President Biden’s climate agenda with an aim of lowering gas prices before next year’s elections. The bill has no chance in the Senate, and Biden has vowed to veto it if it ever reaches his desk. After the vote, the House plans to adjourn for a two-week recess as a standoff with Biden continues over raising the debt limit and as Republicans continue to delay producing a budget plan.