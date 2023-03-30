The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Post Politics Now House to pass doomed energy bill, head into two-week recess

Key updates
On our radar: House GOP to pass energy package with eye on gas prices, 2024
On our radar: McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwan’s president puts U.S. on alert
The latest: Congressmen get in shouting match over gun control after Nashville shooting
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), seen here on Jan. 6, are pushing an energy bill through the chamber on Thursday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
clock iconUpdated 11 min ago

Today, the Republican-led House is poised to pass a sprawling energy bill that would increase oil drilling and roll back parts of President Biden’s climate agenda with an aim of lowering gas prices before next year’s elections. The bill has no chance in the Senate, and Biden has vowed to veto it if it ever reaches his desk. After the vote, the House plans to adjourn for a two-week recess as a standoff with Biden continues over raising the debt limit and as Republicans continue to delay producing a budget plan.

The Senate is about to head into a recess as well. Biden has no public events on his schedule but is touting new measures related to electric vehicles. Vice President Harris is in Tanzania as she continues a trip to Africa.

On our radar: House GOP to pass energy package with eye on gas prices, 2024
On our radar: McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwan’s president puts U.S. on alert
The latest: Congressmen get in shouting match over gun control after Nashville shooting

Your daily dashboard

  • 10 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds his weekly news conference. Watch live here.
  • 11:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a news conference following expected passage of the energy bill. Watch live here.
  • 2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

10 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds his weekly news conference. Watch live here.
11:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a news conference following expected passage of the energy bill. Watch live here.
2 p.m. Eastern: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters. Watch live here.

1/3

End of carousel
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Good reads from the Post political staff

House Republicans lining up to defend Trump, helping in GOP primary
House Republicans lining up to defend Trump, helping in GOP primary
Analysis
Fetterman expected to return to Senate next month after depression treatment
Fetterman expected to return to Senate next month after depression treatmen...
Biden-Netanyahu spat bursts into full view
Biden-Netanyahu spat bursts into full view
N.Y. grand jury not expected to hear evidence in Trump case until at least late April
N.Y. grand jury not expected to hear evidence in Trump case until at least ...
Senate votes to repeal decades-old authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
Senate votes to repeal decades-old authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars
Congress authorized war in Iraq. Its repeal debate focuses on Iran.
Congress authorized war in Iraq. Its repeal debate focuses on Iran.
Analysis
McCarthy demands meeting with Biden. White House: Show us your budget.
McCarthy demands meeting with Biden. White House: Show us your budget.
Activist group led by Ginni Thomas received nearly $600,000 in anonymous donations
Activist group led by Ginni Thomas received nearly $600,000 in anonymous do...
As Israel erupts, Biden faces politically volatile pressures
As Israel erupts, Biden faces politically volatile pressures
Harris, in Ghana, promises support for Africa but faces skepticism
Harris, in Ghana, promises support for Africa but faces skepticism
Trump extends election-rigging myth to his potential criminal charges
Trump extends election-rigging myth to his potential criminal charges
Trump, under legal threat, tries to short-circuit DeSantis momentum
Trump, under legal threat, tries to short-circuit DeSantis momentum
The untold story of Jimmy Carter, his best friend and a murder charge
The untold story of Jimmy Carter, his best friend and a murder charge
Indictment or no, Trump’s strategy is the same: Attack and threaten
Indictment or no, Trump’s strategy is the same: Attack and threaten
Analysis
TikTok faces uncertain future after 5-hour congressional thrashing
TikTok faces uncertain future after 5-hour congressional thrashing
Meet ‘the five families’ that wield power in McCarthy’s House majority
Meet ‘the five families’ that wield power in McCarthy’s House majority
Fake images of Trump arrest show ‘giant step’ for AI’s disruptive power
Fake images of Trump arrest show ‘giant step’ for AI’s disruptive power
GOP threatens to subpoena State Dept. for classified Afghanistan cable
GOP threatens to subpoena State Dept. for classified Afghanistan cable
N.Y. grand jury paused on Trump case until at least Monday, people familiar with case say
N.Y. grand jury paused on Trump case until at least Monday, people familiar...
Top adviser to Youngkin moves to pro-DeSantis group
Top adviser to Youngkin moves to pro-DeSantis group
End of carousel
Live contributors
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel
JohnWagner
MarianaAlfaro

1/2

End of carousel
Loading...