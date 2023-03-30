Post Politics Now House to pass doomed energy bill, head into two-week recess

Today, the Republican-led House is poised to pass a sprawling energy bill that would increase oil drilling and roll back parts of President Biden’s climate agenda with an aim of lowering gas prices before next year’s elections. The bill has no chance in the Senate, and Biden has vowed to veto it if it ever reaches his desk. After the vote, the House plans to adjourn for a two-week recess as a standoff with Biden continues over raising the debt limit and as Republicans continue to delay producing a budget plan.
The Senate is about to head into a recess as well. Biden has no public events on his schedule but is touting new measures related to electric vehicles. Vice President Harris is in Tanzania as she continues a trip to Africa.
Your daily dashboard
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
10 a.m. Eastern: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) holds his weekly news conference. Watch live here.
11:45 a.m. Eastern: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) holds a news conference following expected passage of the energy bill. Watch live here.
1/3
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Good reads from the Post political staff
Carousel - $Good reads from the Post political staff: use tab or arrows to navigate
11 min ago
11 min ago
32 min ago
32 min ago
52 min ago
52 min ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago