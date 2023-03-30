Manchin, facing reelection, ratchets up criticism of Biden on energy, fiscal policy

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is ratcheting up criticism of President Biden, castigating him for refusing to sit down with “fiscally minded” Republicans to negotiate over the nation’s debt limit and accusing him of allowing “unelected ideologues” in his administration to thwart the will of Congress on energy policy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Manchin, who has not yet said whether he will run for reelection next year in a state that Biden lost to President Donald Trump by nearly 39 percentage points, laid out several of his grievances with Biden in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Wednesday night.

“Mr. Biden was elected to lead us all to solve problems,” Manchin wrote. “We can’t allow them to be made worse by ignoring them. The president has the power, today, to direct his administration to follow the law, as well as to sit down with congressional leaders and negotiate meaningful, serious reforms to the federal budget.”

“Failing to do so may score political points with left-wing partisans, but generations of Americans will ultimately pay the price,” Manchin added.

Manchin, among the most conservative Democrats in the Senate, also threatened Wednesday to sue the Biden administration over its handling of guidance on which electric vehicles qualify for tax credits in last year’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act. In doing so, he expressed fears that the regulations could go “off the rails.”

And Manchin joined Republicans Wednesday in voting to overturn a Biden administration rule aimed at stronger protection of the nation’s waters.

In the Journal op-ed, Manchin, a champion of the coal industry, complained that “bureaucrats” are subverting energy-related provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act — sweeping climate and health-care legislation he negotiated with the White House.

“Specifically, they are ignoring the law’s intent to support and expand fossil energy and are redefining ‘domestic energy’ to increase clean-energy spending to potentially deficit-breaking levels,” he wrote. “The administration is attempting at every turn to implement the bill it wanted, not the bill Congress actually passed.”

Biden, Manchin said, needs to “rein in this extremism.”

Manchin’s criticism of Biden on fiscal matters comes as the White House and House Republicans remain in a standoff over the nation’s debt limit.

Republicans are insisting on spending reductions in exchange for their support of legislation to raise the debt ceiling — a posture they didn’t take during the Trump administration, when it was raised three times without conditions.

Biden wants a clean debt bill passed but has said he is willing to talk to House Republicans about spending priorities once they release a budget to compare to the plan the White House put forward on March 9. It is unclear when House Republicans, who hold a narrow and fragile majority in the chamber, will coalesce around such a plan.

In the op-ed, Manchin is critical of Biden’s approach.

“The first step is for the president to sit down with fiscally minded Republicans and Democrats to negotiate common-sense reforms to out-of-control fiscal policy,” Manchin wrote. “While we can all acknowledge that raising the debt limit is an absolute necessity and Republicans shouldn’t threaten otherwise, are we seriously to believe there is no room to negotiate? Does the federal government operate so efficiently and effectively that there truly isn’t a dollar of waste, fraud or abuse? Let’s get serious.”

Manchin has said he could wait until the end of the year to announce whether he is seeking reelection in his conservative state.

He prevailed over his Republican challenger by about 3 percentage points in his last election in 2018. If he moves forward in 2024, he is expected to be in a tight race. Democrat-turned-Republican Gov. Jim Justice is considering a bid for the seat.

