Nearly half the states have passed insulin caps. More could soon join them.

New insulin price caps announced by the nation’s leading manufacturers have recently grabbed headlines, but the effort to lower the price of the lifesaving medication is moving ahead in the states, too.

Lawmakers in at least 11 states — including Arizona, California and Missouri — have introduced bills this year to limit monthly out-of-pocket costs for certain patients with diabetes. There appears to be early momentum behind such efforts, but it remains unclear how the measures will fare this legislative season.

The bills are among a rising trend that started in 2019, when Colorado became the first state to pass an insulin cap. In the years since, 22 states and D.C. have passed cost-sharing limits on the drug, which range from $25 to $100 per 30-day supply. However, most of these limits only apply to health plans regulated by states, so gaps remain (more on that later).

Insulin is used daily by over 7 million Americans with diabetes to manage their blood sugar levels. The drug generally costs less than $10 a vial to manufacture, yet the list prices of insulin have doubled, and in some cases tripled, over the past decade, according to a 2021 report from bipartisan Senate investigators. The soaring prices have pushed some patients to ration their insulin, which can lead to fatal complications.

Jason Small (R), the primary sponsor of $35 per month in the state. “This is one of those issues that makes so much sense, we’re asking ourselves why we didn’t do it a lot sooner,” said Montana state Sen.(R), the primary sponsor of a bill that would cap insulin costs atper month in the state.

Illinois Senate Democrats:

Chief cosponsor @SenatorHolmes says one in every 12 people in Illinois depend on Insulin - making this change affirms they have as much right to lifesaving medicine as we all should. Health care shouldn’t be only accessible to the wealthy. pic.twitter.com/OJXNjfSR3i — IL Senate Democrats (@ILSenDems) March 28, 2023

Capping insulin costs

Lowering insulin costs has emerged as a politically popular issue among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, after patient advocates started focusing on the issue a few years ago. Eight out of the 11 states where lawmakers have proposed insulin pricing caps this year have either a Republican-controlled legislature, a GOP governor or both.

Michael Howard (D), the primary sponsor of $25 per month for residents with state-regulated health insurance. “In particular, the issue of insulin affordability has risen to the forefront.” “The issue of prescription drug pricing … strikes across any sort of partisan gap because it affects so many people,” said Minnesota state Rep.(D), the primary sponsor of a bill to cap insulin costs atfor residents with state-regulated health insurance. “.”

New trend alert: In at least five states, lawmakers have introduced legislation to further tighten cost-sharing limits for the drug. Earlier this month, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) signed a bipartisan bill into law reducing the state’s co-pay cap from $100 to $35 for a 30-day supply of insulin.

The new push comes as states seek to align their caps with the $35 insulin limit for Medicare beneficiaries that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act that Congress passed last year, Lisa Murdock, chief advocacy officer at the American Diabetes Association, told The Health 202.

Insulin supplies, too

Another idea gaining traction is to limit how much patients pay for devices and equipment used to treat diabetes, such as glucose monitors, insulin pumps and syringes. Lawmakers have introduced legislation to establish their own supply caps in at least seven states this session, including in Kansas, Kentucky, and Massachusetts. If passed, they would follow in the footsteps of Connecticut, Delaware and D.C.

Why it matters: With health insurance, a person with diabetes could spend upward of $3,200 out of pocket on medical supplies each year, according to an April 2020 report from GoodRx, which tracks prescription drug pricing in the United States. Those costs are estimated to be even higher for the uninsured.

The missing piece

Reality check: State-level insulin caps can only apply to state-regulated plans, such as health plans for state employees, fully insured plans usually offered by smaller employers and some insurance policies sold on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces. They generally leave out people with self-insured employer coverage (typically offered by big companies) as well as the uninsured. Medicaid beneficiaries aren’t usually affected either, because they already pay little to nothing for their insulin.

That’s not to say Congress and private companies can’t take action. Earlier this month, the nation’s three leading insulin manufacturers announced they would cut the list prices of some of their insulin products by up to 78 percent amid mounting pressure from policymakers and patients.

Now, state lawmakers are urging Congress to take Medicare’s insulin cap a step further and pass legislation extending financial relief to diabetics that state-level limits don’t cover. “We’re trying to pull every lever we can at the state level, but we need Congress to take action as well,” said Howard.

Agency alert

Drug overdose antidote Narcan to be available over the counter

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for purchase without a prescription, clearing the way to broaden access to the nasal spray reversing opioid overdoses, our colleague David Ovalle reports.

The decision was much anticipated by advocates who are eager to boost accessibility to the drug, which requires no special training to administer. The FDA’s decision came on the same day Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a Senate panel that the record number of Americans dying of fentanyl overdoses is the “single greatest challenge we face as a country.”

But there are looming questions that could determine how easy it will be for Americans to purchase over-the-counter Narcan, which is expected to be available by late summer. It depends on the price drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions sets for the spray, and the company hasn’t yet disclosed how much it will charge.

It also depends on how willing retailers are to put it on store shelves in plain view of consumers. A CVS official told David that it planned to make the medication available in its more than 9,000 pharmacies nationwide. Walgreens said it will offer nonprescription Narcan “both in-store and online nationwide,” and is “already working with suppliers to bring this OTC medication to shelves.”

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf:

We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price. — Dr. Robert M. Califf (@DrCaliff_FDA) March 29, 2023

From our reporters' notebooks

Our colleague Dan Diamond sends us this dispatch:

Another White House covid official is (mostly) leaving the team: Nahid Bhadelia, who has helped steer the White House's global covid response, is leaving her full-time role this week but will continue to help the team through the end of the public health emergency in May, Dan scoops.

“Dr. Nahid Bhadelia will continue supporting the White House COVID-19 Response Team on a limited basis throughout the duration of the wind-down,” an administration official wrote in an email to The Post.

Bhadelia, a Boston University infectious-disease physician, is the latest official to phase out of the White House as the team winds down its work. She joined the administration last summer and worked on issues such as the global implications of China dropping its zero-covid approach, and pursued efforts to ensure vaccinations abroad.

“I took this job because I truly believe that pandemics tend to break us along known fault lines. Inequities actually make a pandemic deadlier for everybody," Bhadelia told JAMA last year.

Reproductive wars

Idaho Republicans seek to ban ‘abortion trafficking’ for minors traveling for procedure

The Idaho Senate is set to vote on a bill that would prohibit minors from interstate travel for an abortion, becoming closer to becoming the first state to prohibit what Republicans are dubbing “abortion trafficking,” The Post’s Timothy Bella writes.

Earlier this week, the Idaho Senate State Affairs Committee agreed to put the bill to a full vote in the chamber on the GOP-led House bill, which would limit minors’ ability to travel for an abortion without parental consent, including to states where the procedure is legal. Under House Bill 242, felony charges could be filed against any adult who, “with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant, unemancipated minor, either procures an abortion … or obtains an abortion-inducing drug” for a minor.

The details: The legislation is expected to pass the Senate with some amendments and was approved in the House earlier this month. Gov. Brad Little (R) is also expected to sign the measure, which one of the bill’s sponsors has championed as a parental rights bill. The proposal has received criticism from Democrats, health-care professionals and abortion rights supporters, who argue that while most youths facing an unexpected pregnancy involve their parents in their decision-making, that’s not always possible.

In other health news

In a largely symbolic vote, the Senate passed a resolution ending the national emergency declaration for the coronavirus, which has far less sweeping powers than the public health emergency. Both were slated to end May 11, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told colleagues that Biden wouldn’t veto the measure, The Post’s Azi Paybarah reports. which has far less sweeping powers than the public health emergency. Both were slated to end May 11, and Senate Majority Leader(D-N.Y.) told colleagues that Biden wouldn’t veto the measure, The Post’sreports.

On tap today: House Democrats will reintroduce the Women’s Health Protection Act , which would establish a federal right to abortion. The bill also includes new provisions aimed at protecting the right to travel over state lines to receive an abortion as well as safeguards for people who help others access the procedure.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) will during the week of April 17 after more than a month of inpatient treatment for clinical depression, The Post’s Liz Goodwin reports. return to the Senate during the week of April 17 after more than a month of inpatient treatment for clinical depression, The Post’sreports.

Kentucky lawmakers passed a sweeping bill yesterday that restricts how doctors and schools treat transgender youths, overriding the governor’s veto and forceful objections by state medical associations, education officials and parents with trans children, our colleague William Wan writes. , overriding the governor’s veto and forceful objections by state medical associations, education officials and parents with trans children, our colleaguewrites.

