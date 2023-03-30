Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1867, the United States reached a deal to buy Alaska for $7.2 million. The agreement was brokered by Secretary of State William Seward. Critics of the purchased dubbed it “Seward’s Folly.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea Taiwan’s Tsai visits — sorry, “transits” U.S., angering China What travel agent would think it convenient to fly through New York from Asia on the way to Central America? When is a foreign president’s travel to the U.S. not a “visit” but a mere “transit”? What makes China warn of a “serious, serious, serious” confrontation with the United States?

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen touched down in the Big Apple on Wednesday. The White House and State Department are insisting, in keeping with diplomatic tradition, that it’s a “transit” not a “visit” because the United States is trying to keep the blowback from Beijing to a minimum. (OK, officially, it’s because the two sides don’t have formal diplomatic relations.)

Tsai will “transit” from the United States to Belize and Guatemala. Then, on her way home, she will “transit” again, this time through Los Angeles. In California, she’s expected to make a speech and meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

If that sounds more like a trip to Taiwan’s most important international patron, and two of the dwindling number of countries that formally recognize Taipei rather than Beijing, than it does a stopover in the world’s largest airport departure lounge, well, you’re not a diplomat.

Washington, Taipei, Beijing

Here are some basic realities that feed the traditional drama over Tsai’s visit:

if necessary, it will assert control over the island by force. It regularly stages major shows of military power that could, one day, Beijing describes Taiwan as part of China and has warned that,It regularly stages major shows of military power that could, one day, be a prelude to an invasion

The United States shifted formal diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 and acknowledges the existence, but not the legitimacy, of the mainland’s claim Taiwan is part of “One China.”

But the United States is committed to help Taiwan defend itself under U.S. law, notably the Taiwan Relations Act, regularly sells it billions of dollars in advanced weapons, and uses the private “American Institute in Taiwan” as a de facto embassy.

The United States says it does not support Taiwan independence, and says any tensions should be resolved diplomatically.

We’re not *not* encouraging this

In the run up to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) August 2022 travel to Taiwan, which made her the most senior U.S. official to visit since 1997, President Biden made the visit harder to pull off.

Days before she left, Biden publicly confirmed the unannounced trip was in the works while also making it clear the Pentagon opposed it. “The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” he told reporters. In other words, the brass felt the trip was bad for U.S. national security.

Publicly, the White House said the trip was up to her as the leader of a coequal branch of government. Privately, Biden aides anonymously let it be known they worried the trip would escalate tensions in an already fraught relationship with Beijing.

This time around, Tsai reportedly convinced McCarthy to back off plans to come see her in Taiwan and to meet on U.S. soil instead. The White House made no public attempt to discourage Tsai from coming, or the speaker from meeting with her.

“We leave Speaker McCarthy to talk to his schedule, his agenda, and what he intends to do or not do, particularly in relation to this transit,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday.

As for Tsai, “this transit is consistent with our long-standing, unofficial relationship with Taiwan,” Kirby said, noting she has come six times since taking office in 2016. “There is no reason — none — for the Chinese to overreact here.”

‘Serious, serious, serious’ Chinese anger

Beijing reacted angrily to Pelosi’s visit, staging large military deployments, including live-fire exercises by ships and fighters in the water and sky around Taiwan.

They aren’t happy this time around, either. On Wednesday evening, Washington time, a senior diplomat in China’s embassy to the United States, Chargé d'affaires Xu Xueyuan, briefed reporters over Zoom about Beijing’s rage and possible consequences (h/t PBS NewsHour Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin.)

"No matter [whether] it is Taiwan leaders coming to the United States or the U.S. leaders visiting Taiwan, it could lead to another serious, serious, serious--I repeat--confrontation in the China-U.S. relationship… — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) March 29, 2023

“Those who play with fire, will perish by it,” Xu said.

The new normal

The thing is, the Biden administration and Beijing have escalated tensions, and that frosty new normal is part of why China’s rhetoric has also escalated.

Donald Trump’s vast tariffs on Chinese products. Biden has been trying to cut off exports to China of microchip and other high-tech goods. He also hasn’t lifted former presidentvast tariffs on Chinese products.

The president has also said — not once, not twice, not three times, but four times — that the United States would defend Taiwan militarily if Beijing attacked. That's a big break from the previous policy of “strategic ambiguity” about how Washington would respond.

Who could forget the Chinese spy balloon?

Or Chinese leader Xi Jinping refusing to condemn Russia’s expanded war in Ukraine, and helping Moscow resist vast U.S.-led sanctions?

Recently, the White House has publicly pushed for renewed diplomatic contacts, starting with a telephone call between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Beijing has demurred.

Tsai’s visit wouldn’t appear to make that more likely.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

House to pass energy bill, head into two-week recess

“Today, the Republican-led House is poised to pass a sprawling energy bill that would increase oil drilling and roll back parts of President Biden’s climate agenda with an aim of lowering gas prices before next year’s elections. The bill has no chance in the Senate, and Biden has vowed to veto it if it ever reaches his desk,” John Wagner and Mariana Alfaro report.

Minnesota train carrying ethanol derailed, caught fire; evacuations ordered

“A train carrying ethanol derailed and sparked a fire in Raymond, Minn., authorities said Thursday while urging nearby residents to evacuate,” Ellen Francis and Luz Lazo report.

“People within a half-mile of the incident were told to leave after emergency responders found ‘numerous rail cars’ on a BNSF train had derailed on the edge of the city and caught fire, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement overnight.”

9 soldiers killed as two helicopters crash near Fort Campbell

“Nine soldiers were killed when two U.S. Army helicopters flying out of Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County, southwestern Kentucky, a spokeswoman told The Washington Post,” Adela Suliman, Kelsey Ables and Dan Lamothe report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Secret trove offers rare look into Russian cyberwar ambitions

“Russian intelligence agencies worked with a Moscow-based defense contractor to strengthen their ability to launch cyberattacks, sow disinformation and surveil sections of the internet, according to thousands of pages of confidential corporate documents,” Craig Timberg, Ellen Nakashima, Hannes Munzinger and Hakan Tanriverdi report.

“The documents detail a suite of computer programs and databases that would allow Russia’s intelligence agencies and hacking groups to better find vulnerabilities, coordinate attacks and control online activity. The documents suggest the firm was supporting operations including both social media disinformation and training to remotely disrupt real-world targets, such as sea, air and rail control systems.”

Nashville shooting exploited by right to escalate anti-trans rhetoric

“The attempts on the right to connect violence to transgender people come even though transgender people are rarely the perpetrators of mass shootings, which are overwhelmingly carried out by cisgender men, according to criminal justice experts. And trans people are more likely to be victims of violence than cisgender people, multiple studies have shown,” Fenit Nirappil reports.

Companies ax ‘ethical AI’ teams, just as the tech begins to take off

“Twitch isn’t the only company to cut its responsible AI team in recent months. Twitter did the same in November, as Elon Musk took over the company and cut three-quarters of the workforce. And Microsoft cut its Ethics and Society team, which was one of the groups that led research on responsible AI at the company, as part of its massive round of layoffs in January,” Gerrit De Vynck and Will Oremus report.

… and beyond

Man arrested over secretly recording Republicans prompts Senate to change security policies

“Senate security officials have taken new steps to protect the secrecy of senators’ weekly closed-door lunches in the U.S. Capitol after a contract employee was arrested and accused of recording audio of a Republican lunch meeting in early March, four sources said,” NBC News’s Frank Thorp V, Garrett Haake and Julie Tsirkin report.

Sex ed, birth control, Medicaid: Republicans’ ‘new pro-life agenda’

“Republicans in staunchly conservative states are championing some atypical legislation this session — promoting sex education, government welfare and more birth control,” Politico’s Megan Messerly reports.

“The proposals are part of what some governors and lawmakers have referred to as a ‘new pro-life agenda’ for the post-Roe era — one that is increasingly breaking with their party’s socially conservative approach to maternal and reproductive health in favor of one more commonly pushed by Democrats.”

Elon Musk and others call for pause on AI, citing ‘profound risks to society’

“More than 1,000 technology leaders and researchers, including Elon Musk, have urged artificial intelligence labs to pause development of the most advanced systems, warning in an open letter that A.I. tools present ‘profound risks to society and humanity,’” the New York Times’s Cade Metz and Gregory Schmidt report.

The latest on covid

Senate passes resolution to end covid emergency in a largely symbolic vote

“In a largely symbolic vote, the Senate passed a resolution ending the national emergency declaration that was announced three years ago by President Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic,” Azi Paybarah reports.

The Biden agenda

Biden-Netanyahu spat bursts into full view

“A rift between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu roiled Jerusalem and Washington on Wednesday after a rare public spat erupted between the leaders of the longtime allies, two men who have a long personal history of cooperation as well as disagreement,” Steve Hendrix, Toluse Olorunnipa and Meryl Kornfield report.

“The dispute escalated late Tuesday following comments by Biden that appeared to question Netanyahu’s ability or willingness to compromise on his contentious judicial-overhaul plan, which has sparked months of protests and instability in Israel. Under pressure, Netanyahu has agreed to postpone the overhaul but has shown no signs of dropping it.”

Why Biden’s oil policies upset both oil companies and environmentalists

“To grasp Biden’s predicament, we need to understand the two basic steps to drill for oil on federal land. First, an oil company leases the land. Then, the company applies for a permit to drill on it. Oil companies are mad about step one, Biden’s leasing policy, while environmentalists are mad about step two, the permits,” Harry Stevens writes.

Biden to visit Mississippi on Friday after deadly tornado

“President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Rolling Fork, Miss., on Friday, the White House announced on Wednesday, following the deadly tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta last week. The storm left 25 dead and dozens injured after it tore through several towns in one of the poorest regions in the U.S.,” Politico’s Kelly Garrity reports.

How each senator voted on the repeal of the Iraq War authorization, visualized

“The U.S. Senate on Wednesday took a historic step, voting to repeal the 2002 resolution that provided George W. Bush and later presidents the authority to take military action in Iraq,” Kati Perry, Nick Mourtoupalas and Aaron Blake report.

“The repeal faces an uncertain fate in the Republican-controlled House, but President Biden has said he would sign it if it passes in both chambers.”

Hot on the left

In rare show of force, House Democrats pressure Hochul on climate bill

“Several influential members of New York’s congressional delegation are pressuring Gov. Kathy Hochul to embrace a climate bill that would compel the state to build wind and solar energy projects when private industry falls short of state environmental goals,” the New York Times’s Grace Ashford reports.

“The effort — an unusual show of force by Washington into Albany’s affairs — was made public on Wednesday in a letter sent to the governor that ‘strongly’ encouraged Ms. Hochul, a Democrat, to fall in line with the state’s left-leaning Legislature and support the bill, known as the Build Public Renewables Act.”

Hot on the right

Rand Paul blocks Josh Hawley’s bid to ban TikTok in GOP split

“Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked an effort by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to fast-track legislation he introduced that would ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok nationwide,” Mariana Alfaro and Kelsey Ables report.

“On Wednesday evening, Hawley took to the Senate floor to ask for unanimous consent to begin work on his ‘No TikTok on United States Devices Act.’ Although Republicans have long said TikTok should be limited, Paul said he objected, arguing Hawley’s ban amounts to an attack on the First Amendment.”

Today in Washington

The president has nothing on his public schedule this afternoon.

In closing

They’re baaaack

🦊 keep your head on a swivel, folks



(Hope they’re happy and healthy, unlike last year…) https://t.co/z7LqpBcyyd — K Tully-McManus (@ktullymcmanus) March 30, 2023

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

