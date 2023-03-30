The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Grand jury votes to indict Trump, people familiar with the matter said

Former president Donald Trump, seen here at last weekend's campaign rally in Texas, becomes the first president in the country's history to face criminal charges. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump, multiple people familiar with the matter said, as he becomes the first person in U.S. history to serve as commander in chief and then be charged with a crime.

The grand jury had been hearing evidence about hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, allegedly to keep her from saying she’d had a sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

  • The New York investigation is one of several criminal probes focused on the former president. Trump is also under investigation in Washington, D.C., and Fulton County, Ga., for his efforts to undo President Biden’s 2020 election victory, and in Washington, D.C., for his handling of highly classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home and private club, after he left office.
  • One of the signs the New York investigation was nearing completion was the decision by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) to notify Trump’s attorneys that he could appear before the grand jury if he wished. In New York state, the target of a criminal investigation that has not yet resulted in an arrest can request this type of notification. Defense attorneys generally consider it risky for a client to testify in that scenario, and Trump did not appear.
