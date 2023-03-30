Trump can still run for president in 2024 after being indicted

More on the Trump indictment

The latest: A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former president Donald Trump, making him the first person in U.S. history to serve as commander in chief and then be charged with a crime. Follow live updates.

What case was he charged in? The investigation involves a $130,000 payment made to Stormy Daniels, an adult-film actress, during the 2016 presidential campaign. It’s one of many ongoing investigations involving Trump.

What happens next? Trump could be placed in handcuffs and arrested, but prosecutors probably will ask his lawyers whether he will voluntarily turn himself in. Once he is in police custody, police or other law enforcement officials will process him behind closed doors, taking mug shots and fingerprints. Here’s more on what happens now that Trump is indicted.