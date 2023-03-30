Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Below: A senator presses gaming publishers on extremist content, and a TikTok ban bill gets blocked in the Senate. First:

The U.S.’s sixth state privacy law is too ‘weak,’ advocates say

Iowa became the sixth state to sign a so-called comprehensive data privacy law this week, as public officials nationwide look to fill a void left by policymakers in Washington. The state joins California, Virginia, Utah, Connecticut and Colorado — the only ones with such a law on the books.

But privacy advocates are sounding off on the latest measure, calling its protections “weak” and warning that it could set a risky precedent for the broader privacy debate.

The law, S.F. 262, grants state residents the right to know what personal information is being collected from them and to be able have it deleted, to obtain a copy of their data to potentially transfer it elsewhere, and to “opt out of the sale of personal data.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), who signed the law Tuesday, said in a statement announcing it that “it’s never been more important to state, clearly and unmistakably, that consumers deserve a reasonable level of transparency and control over their personal data.”

But privacy advocates say the law creates few new checks on what data companies can scoop up.

Instead, it puts much of the burden on users to opt out of collection, they say, a framework that has long been panned by groups pushing for stricter rules.

“We don’t want states to be passing weak privacy laws that really put all of the burden on consumers to try to protect their own privacy and don’t change business models at all,” Caitriona Fitzgerald, deputy director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center advocacy group, told me.

Matt Schwartz, a policy analyst at Consumer Reports, in a statement called it an “industry friendly law needs a lot of work to get to a place where it can meaningfully protect consumers in Iowa.”

A Reynolds spokesperson did not return a request for comment. Iowa State Sen. Chris Cournoyer (R), the bill’s floor manager, declined to comment.

Keir Lamont, senior counsel at the Future of Privacy Forum think tank, said Iowa’s law largely resembles a separate privacy measure signed into law in Utah last year that also has been criticized as insufficient by consumer advocacy groups.

“A lot of the elements that we typically see in the state privacy proposals are absent from both the newly enacted Iowa acts as well as the Utah law,” said LaMont, adding that both are generally seen as the “narrowest” and least “protective” laws in the nation.

The think tank receives funding from companies including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Fitzgerald argued that if more states adopt the Utah and Iowa models, it could make it more difficult to push for broader protections in Washington, where the debate over federal privacy legislation has dragged on for years.

“The more states we get with a weak privacy law, the harder it is for Congress to set a higher standard … And [the] industry knows that,” she said. “That's why they're trying to get as many states as possible to pass these weak laws because it lowers the bar at the federal level.”

Fitzgerald said the Iowa and Utah measures are significantly “weaker” than one federal bill that gained significant traction last year, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, which would require companies to minimize how much data they collect from users across the board.

While the bill became the first major consumer privacy measure to make it out of committee, it has faced major political roadblocks amid opposition from leaders in the House and the Senate.

LaMont said if more states adopt standards similar to those in Iowa and Utah, it could make it more difficult for federal lawmakers to dramatically revamp the rules nationwide later.

“To the extent that more and more states are becoming cohesive around one approach to protecting privacy, that could … lock in some business compliance operations,” he said.

Our top tabs

Durbin asks gaming publishers about how they address extremist content

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) wrote to several gaming publishers Wednesday asking them to provide information about how they identify and remove extremist content in their online video games.

The senator alleged that companies, including Microsoft’s gaming division, Activision Blizzard and Roblox, don’t do enough to curb content promoting terrorism, violent extremism and hate crimes on their platforms, according to a release from Durbin’s office.

He asked companies to provide details about how they police such content, including a yearly budget for moderation.

Letters were also sent to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland to ask how DHS and the Justice Department were addressing the matter.

Microsoft spokesperson Kate Frischmann referred The Technology 202 to a transparency report detailing its Xbox community standards and enforcement of its rules.

Activision Blizzard Delaney Simmons said “There is no place for harassment, hateful language, or explicit content from players in our games.” Roblox spokesperson William Nevius said their rules “explicitly prohibit any content or behavior that depicts, supports, glorifies, or promotes terrorist or extremist organizations in any way.”

DOJ spokesperson Emma Dulaney said the agency received the letter and is reviewing it. DHS spokesperson Angelo Fernandez said the agency responds to congressional inquiries via official channels.

Musk, AI leaders call for slowdown in AI developments

Business leaders and academics signed a letter addressed to major tech and AI companies Wednesday calling for a pause on the training of advanced AI systems, our colleague Gerrit De Vynck reports.

“Twitter CEO Elon Musk, veteran AI computer scientist Yoshua Bengio and Emad Mostaque, the CEO of fast-growing start-up Stability AI, all signed the letter, along with around 1,000 other members of the business, academic and tech worlds,” Gerrit writes, adding that names on the list couldn’t be independently verified.

The letter directed at OpenAI, Google and Microsoft is sponsored by the Future of Life Institute, a group focused on long-term risks to humanity. It specifically calls for a six-month pause on the training of advanced AI systems more powerful than OpenAI’s newly released GPT4, citing the lack of auditing and ethical guidelines around such technology.

If the companies do not agree to a pause, the signatories suggest that a moratorium should be enforced by governments.

AI ethics experts have previously said a lack of proper guardrails on some algorithmic decision-making tools have led to racist or sexist biasing in models, as well as the propagation of false or misleading content.

Paul blocks Hawley’s attempt at fast-tracking TikTok ban bill

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday blocked an attempt from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to accelerate a TikTok ban bill through full Senate passage, Caitlin Yilek from CBS News reports.

Hawley sought unanimous consent on his “No TikTok on United States Devices Act” that would fully prohibit TikTok from being downloaded to U.S. devices and ban commercial activities pertaining to ByteDance, the app’s China-linked parent company. Paul, who has argued a ban of the app would violate First Amendment rights, opposed.

The First Amendment “does not protect the right to spy on American citizens,” Hawley said Wednesday. Paul responded he is unlikely to take advice on the First Amendment “from someone who believes that the First Amendment doesn't protect the Communist Party.”

The head-butting among GOP lawmakers shows a rift in negotiations over TikTok, whose CEO, Shou Zi Chew, faced a grilling in a House panel last week from lawmakers that argue the app influences kids and harms U.S. national security.

“The app is already prohibited on federal government devices, including military devices, and a growing number of states have implemented it on state government devices,” Yilek writes.

New America hosts an online digital democracy discussion at 9:30 a.m.

Gary Cohn, IBM’s vice chair and former director of the National Economic Council, , IBM’s vice chair and former director of the National Economic Council, speaks with Washington Post Live at 1 p.m.

Before you log off

