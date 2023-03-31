Rep. Daniel Kildee announces cancer diagnosis

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-Mich.) announced Friday that he had been diagnosed with a “serious but curable” cancer that will result in his absence from Congress for at least several weeks. “A few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node,” Kildee said in a video posted to his social media accounts. “The results, it turns out, were more significant. After additional testing, I’ve been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a serious but curable form of cancer.”

Kildee, 64, said doctors had detected a small tumor in one of his tonsils, and that he would undergo surgery in a few weeks to remove it. His doctors told him it would take an additional few weeks after the surgery to recover, he added.

“Thankfully, I caught it very early,” Kildee said. “It’s never easy to hear the words you have cancer. But I know that so many other families have gone through a cancer diagnosis.”

I wanted to give my constituents a quick update on my health.



A few weeks ago, after consulting with my doctors, I scheduled what I thought was a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. The results, it turns out, were more significant.



🧵[1/5] pic.twitter.com/jiRq3Rvwhj — Rep. Dan Kildee (@RepDanKildee) March 31, 2023

Kildee said his congressional office would remain open throughout his absence.

Advertisement

Kildee was first elected to Congress in 2012, and represents what is now Michigan’s 8th District, which includes the cities of Flint and Frankenmuth. As chief deputy whip, he is a member of the House Democratic leadership team, and serves on the Ways and Means and Budget committees.

Kildee’s diagnosis comes a month after another House Democrat, Rep. Joaquin Castro (Tex.), announced that he would be absent for several weeks to recover after undergoing surgery to remove tumors in his gastrointestinal tract.

“After 10 days in the hospital in Houston I got home to San Antonio to recover,” Castro tweeted this week. “Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out.”

Today’s one month since my surgery to remove cancerous neuroendocrine tumors. After 10 days in the hospital in Houston I got home to San Antonio to recover. Thank you to everyone — friends, strangers and even some folks who can’t stand my politics — who’ve reached out. #NETs pic.twitter.com/V3mBwXG1La — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 28, 2023

GiftOutline Gift Article