‘We’re not going to fix it’: The GOP response after Nashville shooting

Well, the first thing is in these shootings, and they’re all terrible, look, I got an 11-year-old son. I talked to my son this morning before he went to school. The first thing is to be sober, sober-minded, in the wake of these tragedies. Make sure you get all the facts before you have these rushes to judgment, because what we’ve typically seen is that the facts actually are very different than the initial narratives that come out. When I go back to my time in the state legislature after the Parkland shooting and we had, you know, obviously a lot of swirling stories. But it wasn’t until we actually had an investigation of what happened in Parkland that we were able to actually get down to real solutions. And I think that’s what we have to do up here is, as terrible as the tragedy is, we can’t succumb to the emotions. We need to wait for the facts, really get it all. And then if there needs to be solutions, then we deal with those.

The assault weapons ban, even when it existed, FBI data show it didn’t really do anything. So that’s, again, that’s politics. That’s politics. That’s not an actual solution. And so that’s why I’m saying, like, I don’t want to even get into the questions of, ‘Would I do this, would I do that?’ Let’s see what the facts are.

There’s a Second Amendment here in the United States. People are allowed to possess firearms. Need is in the eye of the beholder. I don’t question why you need a blue suit, but you got one. And I know what we’re talking about is very, very different. But the Second Amendment allows American citizens to possess firearms. That is the bedrock of our nation. And nobody here in Congress has the ability to amend the Constitution. So until that comes, the question about who needs what is politics. It’s not the right conversation.