‘We’re not going to fix it’: The GOP response after Nashville shooting

The Republican lawmaker from Tennessee seemed to say the quiet part out loud.
“We’re not going to fix it,” said Burchett, whose district encompasses Knoxville. “I don’t see any real role that we could do other than mess things up, honestly.”
His Republican colleagues weren’t so resigned, at least not publicly. But in exchanges with journalists this week, GOP leaders repeatedly deflected questions about what action from Congress might help prevent the murder of schoolchildren and their adult caretakers by heavily armed shooters.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of California, was initially silent on the matter, then said later that he wanted to see “all the facts” before discussing it. Several other Republicans stuck to that now-familiar script, suggesting it was inappropriate for lawmakers to debate gun violence until more facts came in. What facts were missing in this case, they didn’t say.
The responses highlight a hardening resistance in the party that controls the House of Representatives toward any legislative solution to America’s never-ending cycle of gun violence. Taken together, they underscore how even the mention of restrictions on gun access — let alone a substantive debate on the matter — has become a non-starter in Congress, despite broad public support for some sort of action.
Here’s what they said.
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)
The massacre in Nashville marked the 17th school shooting in the United States this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. That’s already more school shootings than in any full year from 2000 to 2017, The Post’s data shows.
It was also the deadliest school shooting since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., in May 2022. Just as in that attack, police say the Nashville shooter’s guns were purchased legally. Tennessee has some of the country’s loosest gun laws, and legislators there are debating whether to lower the gun-buying age from 21 to 18.
Burchett, a self-described gun owner who has sponsored bills to expand gun rights, was asked in the hours after the shooting whether there was “any role for Congress to play in reaction to this tragedy.” He said there wasn’t.
Three precious little kids lost their lives, and I believe three adults on the way. And the shooter, of course, lost their life, too. So it’s a horrible, horrible situation. And we’re not going to fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals. And my daddy fought in the Second World War, fought in the Pacific, fought the Japanese. And he told me, he said, Buddy, he said, if somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.It doesn’t matter what state it’s happened in. We’re all Americans. It doesn’t matter the color of their skin. They all bleed red. They’re bleeding a lot. I don’t see any real role that we can do other than mess things up, honestly, because of the situation. Like I said, I don’t think a criminal is going to stop from guns. You know, you can print them out on the computer now, 3-D printing. I don’t think you’re going to stop the gun violence. I think you’ve got to change people’s hearts. You know, as a Christian, as we talk about in the church — and I’ve said this many times — I think we really need a revival in this country.
He also fielded a question about how to protect children like his daughter, who is school-aged, from gun violence.
“Well,” Burchett said “we home-school her.”
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
The top House Republican has said little about the shooting since the attack Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday, McCarthy ignored questions from reporters in the Capitol, scuttling into his office without a word.
Later, he told CNN, “We need to see all the facts, we need to get the facts.” He didn’t elaborate further.
Days after the shooting, on Thursday morning, he defended the GOP’s response to a previous mass shooting at a church in Texas, before saying again that lawmakers were waiting for additional facts.
I disagree with your first premise, that people just talk about it. I watched this Republican conference, when we had a majority, take action, when we watched a shooting at a church in Texas where an individual never should have had that weapon. Why? Because he was dishonorably discharged from the military. And it was the military that wasn’t updating the records. So you know what? First, we got all the information. So I’m sure at that moment in time — I probably don’t have the exact memory, but I’m sure you asked me the same question then. And I said we’d look at all the information and we’d make sure that problem couldn’t happen again. And we took action and corrected it. So we’re going to do the exact same thing. We’re going to find all the facts. But one thing I will tell you, it’s not just legislation that solves these problems. Collectively, as a nation, we’re going to have to come together. We’ve watched times when an own family member would call the FBI warning of the signs of someone we saw. And we watched that child go shoot a school, too. We don’t want to miss opportunities to stop what just happened. And we’ll do our job.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.)
Scalise, who survived a 2017 shooting, took a question during a news conference Tuesday about what Republicans should do to stop people from dying in gun violence. He, too, said facts about the Nashville shooting were still emerging, while suggesting lawmakers should focus on school security and mental health.
The first thing in any kind of tragedy I do is, I pray. I pray for the victims, pray for their families. I really get angry when I see people trying to politicize it for their own personal agenda, especially when we don’t even know the facts, there are facts coming out. It looks like the shooter originally went to another school that had much stronger security and ultimately went to this school. Let’s get the facts, and let’s work to see if there’s something that we can do to help secure schools. We’ve talked about things that we can do. And it just seems like on the other side, all they want to do is take guns away from law-abiding citizens before they even know the facts. The first thing they talk about is taking guns away from law-abiding citizens. And that’s not the answer, by the way. So why don’t we, number one, keep those families in our prayers? Let’s see if there were things that were missed along the way. We’ve talked about the need to improve mental health in this country, and that’s been a driver of a lot of these shootings as well.
Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)
The Senate minority whip was asked Tuesday to comment on polls showing that strong majorities of Americans support some changes in gun laws — whether universal background checks, raising the minimum age to buy guns or banning the sale of AR-15s.
Like others, Thune sidestepped the question.
Well, first of all, in response to what happened, a horrific shooting in Nashville, we all — our thoughts are with the families, the victims, with the community. We are grateful for the quick, rapid response of law enforcement. And I think with respect to any discussion of legislation, it’s premature. There is an ongoing investigation, and I think we need to let the facts come out.Again, I mean, I think when we get the facts in from this current investigation, we’ll have a better assessment of that. But I think right now it’s just premature to talk about it now. And I think there are a lot of grieving, hurting families in Nashville. And I want to support them.
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)
Stopped in a Capitol hallway Tuesday, Donalds noted that he had an 11-year-old son and called for sobriety in the aftermath of the shooting.
“Make sure you get all the facts before you have these rushes to judgment,” he said, “because what we’ve typically seen is that the facts actually are very different than the initial narratives that come out.”
Donalds, who was a state lawmaker during the 2018 shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school that sparked a nationwide gun reform movement, said, “it wasn’t until we actually had an investigation of what happened in Parkland that we were able to actually get down to real solutions.”
CNN’s Manu Raju pressed him on whether Congress should ban the types of weapons, such as the AR-15 rifle, used in Nashville and other attacks.
“If you’re going to talk about the AR-15, you’re talking politics now,” Donalds said. “So, again, if we’re going to talk solutions, let’s talk solutions. Let’s not get into politics.”
Well, the first thing is in these shootings, and they’re all terrible, look, I got an 11-year-old son. I talked to my son this morning before he went to school. The first thing is to be sober, sober-minded, in the wake of these tragedies. Make sure you get all the facts before you have these rushes to judgment, because what we’ve typically seen is that the facts actually are very different than the initial narratives that come out. When I go back to my time in the state legislature after the Parkland shooting and we had, you know, obviously a lot of swirling stories. But it wasn’t until we actually had an investigation of what happened in Parkland that we were able to actually get down to real solutions. And I think that’s what we have to do up here is, as terrible as the tragedy is, we can’t succumb to the emotions. We need to wait for the facts, really get it all. And then if there needs to be solutions, then we deal with those.The assault weapons ban, even when it existed, FBI data show it didn’t really do anything. So that’s, again, that’s politics. That’s politics. That’s not an actual solution. And so that’s why I’m saying, like, I don’t want to even get into the questions of, ‘Would I do this, would I do that?’ Let’s see what the facts are.There’s a Second Amendment here in the United States. People are allowed to possess firearms. Need is in the eye of the beholder. I don’t question why you need a blue suit, but you got one. And I know what we’re talking about is very, very different. But the Second Amendment allows American citizens to possess firearms. That is the bedrock of our nation. And nobody here in Congress has the ability to amend the Constitution. So until that comes, the question about who needs what is politics. It’s not the right conversation.
Republican remarks on Fox News
Later in the week, lawmakers made rounds on cable news shows, where the Nashville shooting came up again.
Speaking with Fox News host Brett Baier, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), like others, accused President Biden of “politicizing” the shooting and decried limits on gun access. He said it was too soon to draw “policy conclusions.”
Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah), a father of six, called for treating school security more like airport security rather than tightening firearm restrictions.
COTTON: I hear that frustration from Arkansans, but I also hear from Arkansans who don’t want to see law-abiding citizens disarmed. In most cases in these shootings, it was not someone who had abided by the law, who had a history of safe and responsible firearms ownership, and who simply wanted their Second Amendment rights protected. There are other ways that we can approach these. And I think, again, once we get all the facts, there may be some lessons from why the shooter didn’t target, apparently, an alternate site that we can apply here. I just think it’s premature to try to draw policy conclusions while we’re still getting all the facts, while families in the community are still grieving.STEWART: There’s a lot of things we could do with protecting our children. Let’s focus on protecting schools, not on banning, again, 84 percent of the weapons in the country... We protected airports. We protect people who are flying in airplanes. Why can’t we implement a lot of those same procedures to protect children?BURCHETT: As I’ve stated, in this country, we’re a sick nation. We are a sick nation. We need to repent and, honestly, we need a revival. It’s made a lot of people mad that I’ve said that, but it really is — there’s no other answer for it. I think, you know, they come back to me and say, ‘Burchett, you know, look at what your prayers have done for us.’ And the people doing the praying aren’t the ones doing the shooting, ma’am. And it’s it’s just a very unfortunate situation. And there’s no easy answers. I don’t know. Repenting of your sins and having some sort of reform in this country seems to me to be the way we’re going to have to turn this thing around because we have some very sick, evil people doing some very vile things. And revival seems to be the way to go for me. But I realize their hatred towards me and my beliefs. And that’s fine. It’s America, we’re allowed to do it. But I do believe revival is the answer, and I pray for it every day.
Burchett, too, got a chance to expand on the remarks he made Monday. In an interview on Fox & Friends, he said the nation needed a “revival” to stop the killing.
“It’s made a lot of people mad that I’ve said that,” he said. “But it really is — there’s no other answer for it.”
Illustration by Emily Wright/The Washington Post; AP Photo/Cliff Owen; Photos by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post
What we know: A former student of the Covenant School in Nashville opened fire in a rampage that killed six people, which has unleashed a new wave of anti-trans rhetoric by the right. Released Nashville police bodycam footage shows officers confronting the shooter, and 911 calls capture the horror of the shooting. Experts say the police response in the Nashville school shooting was the “exact opposite” of the the Uvalde massacre response.
The victims: Three 9-year-old children, who were students at the school, and three adult staff members — the head of the school, a substitute teacher and a custodian — were killed. Here’s everything we know about the victims.
The shooter: Police identified the shooter as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, of Nashville. Hale was transgender, according to the police chief. Before the shooting, Hale warned a friend of “something bad” in Instagram messages. A motive is currently unknown.