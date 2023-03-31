Bragg’s office accuses House Republicans of ‘unlawful political interference’

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday urged House Republicans to withdraw a demand for information regarding its case against former president Donald Trump, continuing to rebuff what it characterized as an “unlawful political interference” in an ongoing criminal case. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a letter to the three committee chairmen who are pressing for documents and testimony about Trump’s case, Leslie B. Dubeck, the general counsel for Bragg’s office, chastised them for choosing to “collaborate” with the former president, who is now under indictment. A Manhattan grand jury had been hearing evidence about alleged hush-money payments from Trump to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, and voted to indict Trump on Thursday.

“As you are no doubt aware, former President Trump has directed harsh invective against District Attorney Bragg and threatened on social media that his arrest or indictment in New York may unleash ‘death & destruction,' Dubeck wrote. “As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system.”

Instead, Dubeck wrote, they had chosen to collaborate with Trump “to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges” by making unfounded allegations that the investigation was politically motivated.

“We urge you to refrain from these inflammatory accusations, withdraw your demand for information, and let the criminal justice process proceed without unlawful political interference,” Dubeck wrote.

Her letter is the latest in exchange with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

In a letter to Bragg’s office last week, the chairmen said they were seeking documents because Congress may consider legislation to shield former presidents from state criminal investigations for “personal acts.”

Dubeck noted that they did not cite that rationale in their original request, accusing them of inventing “a baseless pretext to interfere with our Office’s work.”

