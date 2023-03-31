Bragg’s office accuses House Republicans of ‘unlawful political interference’

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Friday urged House Republicans to withdraw a demand for information regarding its case against former president Donald Trump, continuing to rebuff what it characterized as an “unlawful political interference” in an ongoing criminal case.
“As you are no doubt aware, former President Trump has directed harsh invective against District Attorney Bragg and threatened on social media that his arrest or indictment in New York may unleash ‘death & destruction,' Dubeck wrote. “As Committee Chairmen, you could use the stature of your office to denounce these attacks and urge respect for the fairness of our justice system.”
Instead, Dubeck wrote, they had chosen to collaborate with Trump “to vilify and denigrate the integrity of elected state prosecutors and trial judges” by making unfounded allegations that the investigation was politically motivated.
“We urge you to refrain from these inflammatory accusations, withdraw your demand for information, and let the criminal justice process proceed without unlawful political interference,” Dubeck wrote.
Her letter is the latest in exchange with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).
In a letter to Bragg’s office last week, the chairmen said they were seeking documents because Congress may consider legislation to shield former presidents from state criminal investigations for “personal acts.”
Dubeck noted that they did not cite that rationale in their original request, accusing them of inventing “a baseless pretext to interfere with our Office’s work.”