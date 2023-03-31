Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump’s response to news that he’d been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury was not lacking for enthusiasm. “I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden,” he said in a statement released by his 2024 presidential campaign. “The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party — united and strong — will first defeat [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

There’s definitely an air of what-else-are-you-going-to-say here. He’s running for the presidency and faces the unprecedented challenge of being the first former chief executive of the United States to undergo a potential criminal trial. He’s putting a positive spin on it, as only Trump can.

But he’s not the only one saying this — that the indictment will be a political benefit to him. And that’s probably true … at least until June 2024.

It’s well established that the divide in the Republican Party — enthusiasm for Trump’s approach vs. deep fatigue with it — hasn’t proved much of a barrier to his political success. His ascent in 2016 faced enormous, though belated, pushback from the party establishment, but, thanks in part to how the party’s primaries are stacked, he overcame it. Then, while running against an unpopular Democratic opponent, he squeaked into the White House.

This is the key point, in fact. At no time has Trump ever been the pick of a majority of Americans, voters or not. He didn’t even win a majority of votes in the 2016 Republican primary. In 2018 and 2022, his presence (as manifested in the White House and in boisterous endorsements, respectively) weighed down his party’s electoral chances. He has figured out how to rev up his base of support to shape whom the Republican Party puts forward for November, but he has not proved particularly successful at getting those candidates elected to office.

Let’s operate under the assumption that this time is different, that the unique nature and circumstances of the charges in New York might result in new support for Trump. Where might it come from?

Earlier this week, a national poll was published by Marist, conducted for NPR and PBS NewsHour. It asked about the prospect of Trump’s political future and his indictment, at least abstractly. One question asked if people wanted to see Trump as president again. Another measured whether the investigations into him were, as he offers, a “witch hunt.”

In general, the two responses correlated. Those who wanted to see Trump as president again saw the probes as a “witch hunt.” But when we compare the two responses, look what happens.

The circles on the above chart are scaled to the percent of that group that backed Trump in 2020: Republicans at 94 percent, Democrats at 4 percent and men right in the middle at 50 percent.

More important is where the circles appear relative to the diagonal line. Any circle above it indicates that the group was more likely to call the investigations a “witch hunt” than they were to say that they want Trump to be president again. This, theoretically, is the group that might be compelled in the way that Trump suggests: They are not inclined to support Trump, but they think that the investigations are overwrought.

But, then, they already think that the investigations are overwrought, at least in the abstract, and they still don’t want Trump to be president. Will making the investigations concrete by way of Trump’s being formally charged make those voters more inclined to support his candidacy? If we assume that the argument here is a real argument and not just an effort to make Democrats worried about indicting Trump, it might go like this: Were President Biden somehow to be blamed for this or future indictments that were seen as unfair, he might earn less support in 2024. In other words, Trump, riding Republican enthusiasm for his anti-everyone-else message, might benefit in 2024 the way Biden did in 2020: as the not-the-current-guy candidate.

That also probably assumes that voters would respond to their distaste for Biden by voting for his opponent instead of not voting at all. Of course, that’s how Trump managed to win in 2016: Turnout was dismal, and that worked to his benefit.

This isn’t really the case Trump is making, though. He’s arguing that there will be so much enthusiasm for his case that he’ll surge in popularity. This seems unlikely! Assuming a Trump-Biden matchup, who are the voters who flip to the former from the latter because the former was indicted? Suburban women?

The group that’s highest above the diagonal line — and therefore has the biggest gap between interest in Trump as president and skepticism about the probes — is independents. Independent support could swing back to Trump, but independents are also less likely to cast ballots in general than are partisans.

Another argument is that Trump might benefit from increased general election enthusiasm from his base. This theory has also been tested. In 2020, Trump received a record number of votes for an incumbent president in one of the highest-turnout elections in history. The result? He got 7 million fewer votes than Biden.

The best argument, then, seems to be that enthusiasm for Biden would wane were the sitting president to (somehow!) be blamed for a local jurisdiction indictment. Then Trump might be able to 2016 his way back to the White House.

That argument, though, has a serious flaw. Biden was never the focus of enormous enthusiasm. Not in 2020, not in 2022. What his voters were enthusiastic about was beating Trump.

Trump being indicted is not going to diminish that sentiment.

