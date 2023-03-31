Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … Five questions for OMB Director Shalanda Young … Toluse Olorunnipa on Biden’s language about guns … What we’re watching: Biden travels to Rolling Fork, Miss. … The events following a grand jury investigation, visualized … but first …

From the courts

Trump indictment finally becomes a reality

Former president Donald Trump’s indictment on Thursday in New York on charges stemming from hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign drew impassioned denunciations from Republican lawmakers as well as his potential rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination.

Advertisement

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) set the tone by describing the indictment brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, as “an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent Bragg a letter last week after Trump claimed he was about to be arrested demanding that the district attorney preserve documents and answer questions about his investigation, which Bragg rebuffed.

McCarthy pledged on Thursday evening that House Republicans weren’t finished and would continue to try to hold Bragg “and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

“The decision to rally around the former president and current polling leader for the GOP nomination reflects clear polling patterns that have been internalized by Republican election consultants,” our colleague Michael Scherer reports.

Advertisement

“A Quinnipiac University poll conducted this week found that 93 percent of Republicans, and 62 percent of all Americans, believe the [Bragg’s case] is motivated mainly by politics, not law.”

“Only one in four Republicans think charges against Trump should disqualify him from running in 2024, compared to 57 percent of all Americans.”

Reaction focuses on Bragg

But as we pointed out last week, there’s a difference between lambasting Bragg and defending Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who’s widely considered Trump’s chief rival for the nomination if he decides to run, accused Bragg of “stretching the law to target a political opponent” without mentioning Trump’s name.

Former vice president Mike Pence, who’s mulling a campaign of his own, also denounced the indictment without defending the indicted man.

“The unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is an outrage,” Pence said on CNN in a previously scheduled interview. “And it appears for millions of Americans to be nothing more than a political prosecution.”

While many Republican lawmakers bashed Bragg on Thursday evening, others remained silent — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) — or refrained from going after Bragg until the indictment is unsealed. But they’ll have plenty of time to weigh in.

The legal case could drag on for months or even years, potentially looming over the Republican primaries or even the general election if Trump secures the nomination. And the New York case is only one.

Advertisement

Jack Smith for possibly mishandling classified information as well as his involvement in instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. And Fani T. Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., is investigating Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. Here’s our guide to Trump is also under federal investigation by special counselfor possibly mishandling classified information as well as his involvement in instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. And, the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., is investigating Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. Here’s our guide to all the investigations Trump is facing

Trump’s team had been preparing for him to run while under indictment, with the aim of forcing “everyone to pick a side, unifying them around him as the leader before they have the chance to review the allegations in the prosecutors’ case,” our colleagues Isaac Arnsdorf, Josh Dawsey, Michael and Hannah Knowles reported last week.

Now it’s a reality.

More from The Post:

At the White House

Biden’s budget director says House GOP needs to produce a budget

Five questions for … Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young: We spoke with Young about the standoff between President Biden and House Republicans over budget negotiations. Republicans view budget talks as the start of negotiations to raise the debt limit, while the White House says Congress must raise the debt limit unconditionally to avoid a default and that any budget talks are unrelated.

Advertisement

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that it could be months before Republicans pass a budget. How does that affect your thinking about budget negotiations?

Young: There is a budget and appropriations process that has to happen and happens every year. If he says September, I won’t question that, but that's late. I've done this a long time. That's late. So that's unfortunate. But the pressing thing that we all need to handle is raising the debt limit. That needs to be done separate and apart from [the] budget and appropriations process.

The Early: Some Republicans have suggested that McCarthy’s letter to Biden on Tuesday is their opening offer in budget negotiations. Does that provide anything that the White House can work with?

Advertisement

Young: This president put in black and white his budget, what he values — that the middle class and working families in this country deserve some breathing room, that we need to ask the wealthy and large corporations to pay their fair share in order to invest in things like child care and paid leave. We laid everything out in stark detail. That is in contrast to a letter.

The Early: If the White House’s position is that lifting the debt limit and budget negotiations are completely separate, does it matter when Republicans produce a budget?

Young: It does. Our position is: lift the debt limit. We cannot play with that. But we do have to talk about spending levels and what’s appropriate. That’s why we produce a budget. That’s why McCarthy at the beginning of this year continued to say he believed both sides had to put a budget on the table. We've done that. They have not.

Advertisement

The Early: McCarthy called in the letter for reclaiming unspent covid funds. There was about $90 billion left as of Jan. 31. Does the White House have objections to clawing back some or all of that funding?

Young: Most of that money is obligated. What is left is important. It is funding for pension relief for blue-collar workers — such as ironworkers in Ohio, machinists in Michigan — and money for our veterans and small business support. I’m happy to have that conversation about why we should be cutting and clawing back pension relief for those folks.

The Early: The White House says Biden’s budget would reduce the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over 10 years — but that doesn’t take into account the impact of extending some of the Trump tax cuts. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that if those tax cuts are extended for households earning less than $400,000 a year, Biden’s budget would reduce the deficit by only $600 billion. Do you think that estimate is accurate?

Advertisement

Young: This is a 2024 budget. The Trump tax cuts expire at the end of 2025. [But Biden] is unequivocally opposed to raising taxes on people [earning] below $400,000. [They] should not pay any new taxes and that includes extending the tax cuts under the 2017 [Republican tax] law — but there has to be a pay-for. We think the revenue proposals we’ve put on the table will allow us to do this in a fiscally responsible way.

White House Notebook

Biden pitches assault weapons ban using grisly language about what they do to the human body

White House Bureau Chief Toluse Olorunnipa files this week’s notebook:

The flags at the White House were again lowered to half-staff this week after six people — including three children — were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, yet another tragedy that Biden found himself searching for words to address.

Advertisement

In recent days, he has opted to use more explicit words than presidents typically do when speaking about gun violence.

“Most bullets would go just straight through and out, leaving,” Biden said Tuesday in North Carolina, comparing the damage caused by traditional guns to the explosive impact of the kind of AR-15 style firearms the shooter allegedly used in the Nashville massacre. “But it blows up once it’s inside your body.”

With mass shootings taking place on an almost daily basis — there have been more than 100 already this year — Biden has struggled to find new ways to talk about the crisis that many Americans have become numb to. He has sought to combat that sense of numbness with shocking language that doesn’t euphemize the true impact of the country’s epidemic of gun violence.

His stepped up rhetoric comes came as The Washington Post has launched a series focusing on the AR-15, one that reveals with clear — and rare — detail the kind of bodily destruction caused by the semiautomatic weapons.

Biden appeared to be citing the series when he addressed reporters Monday, speaking in grisly detail about how assault weapons inflict more catastrophic bodily harm than traditional guns.

“They have on television now these emergency room doctors showing what happens when a bullet enters a body,” Biden said, comparing a traditional firearm to an AR-15, which he said “explodes” inside a victim’s organs.

The inertia in Washington

While Biden shifts his rhetoric, members of Congress have settled into a familiar sense of inertia over the uniquely American problem of mass killings.

Biden has expressed frustration that his proposed ban on assault weapons has had little traction with lawmakers. The president’s approach comes with risks.

The constant focus on an assault weapons ban could serve to remind Americans about his inability to deliver on the issue as Biden continues to make his case — often with searing language. But he is also aiming to put political pressure on GOP lawmakers by branding them as opponents of common-sense gun reforms, hoping that resonates with voters.

“Expose those people who refuse to do something,” he told reporters Monday, answering his own rhetorical question about why he keeps pitching a ban on assault weapons that has little chance of passing. “So, I’m going to keep calling it out, remind people that they’re not acting. They should act.”

You can follow all of Tolu’s work here and follow him on Twitter here. Have you read his book about George Floyd? Order it here.

What we're watching

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading today to Rolling Fork, Miss., a week after the small town was devastated by a tornado. He’ll announce that the federal government will cover the cost of the state’s emergency response measures, according to a White House official.

Joining the Bidens: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R), Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge.

We’ll be watching whether Biden addresses Trump’s indictment while he’s there.

The Data

The events following a grand jury investigation, visualized: “The grand jury, which in New York is composed of 23 members of the public, hears evidence from witnesses presented by prosecutors over a period of days, weeks or months,” our colleague Perry Stein reports. “At the end of that process, prosecutors decide whether to ask the jurors to vote on an indictment. A majority must vote to indict the person.” Here’s what happens next.

The Media

Weekend (must) reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ star Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/lzlF3bLgKi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 30, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article