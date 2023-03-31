Live updates Trump expected to turn himself in, appear in court Tuesday

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

House Republicans vocally defend Trump; Senate Republicans more muted
Trump can still run for president in 2024 after being indicted
Trump's potential 2024 rivals attack indictment
Former president Donald Trump, seen here on his way to a rally in Texas last weekend, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury in New York. (Evan Vucci/AP)



Former president Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in and appear in court Tuesday following an indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday. The case involves hush money paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is now the first person in U.S. history to serve as president and then be charged with a crime. In a statement Thursday night, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it has contacted Trump’s lawyer “to coordinate his surrender.”

House Republicans vocally defend Trump; Senate Republicans more muted
Trump can still run for president in 2024 after being indicted
Trump's potential 2024 rivals attack indictment

Here’s what to know

  • The indictment has yet to be unsealed, people familiar with the matter said, so the charges and specific allegations were not immediately clear. Here’s what we know about what’s next for Trump.
  • Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says he did not have an affair with Daniels. Trump called the indictment “fake, corrupt, and disgraceful” and part of an ongoing “witch hunt” against him. He called Bragg “a disgrace.”
  • The charges do not prevent Trump from running for president in 2024. Even a potential conviction would not disqualify his bid for the White House, according to legal experts.
  • Many Republican leaders rallied to the former president’s defense, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who said his chamber would hold Bragg “to account.”
  • Trump is facing legal scrutiny in several other cases in multiple jurisdictions. Here’s what we know about those.
Here's what to know:

The indictment has yet to be unsealed, people familiar with the matter said, so the charges and specific allegations were not immediately clear. Here’s what we know about what’s next for Trump.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says he did not have an affair with Daniels. Trump called the indictment “fake, corrupt, and disgraceful” and part of an ongoing “witch hunt” against him. He called Bragg “a disgrace.”
The charges do not prevent Trump from running for president in 2024. Even a potential conviction would not disqualify his bid for the White House, according to legal experts.
Many Republican leaders rallied to the former president’s defense, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who said his chamber would hold Bragg “to account.”
Trump is facing legal scrutiny in several other cases in multiple jurisdictions. Here’s what we know about those.

