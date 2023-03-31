Live updates Trump expected to turn himself in, appear in court Tuesday

Former president Donald Trump is expected to turn himself in and appear in court Tuesday following an indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday. The case involves hush money paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is now the first person in U.S. history to serve as president and then be charged with a crime. In a statement Thursday night, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said it has contacted Trump’s lawyer “to coordinate his surrender.”