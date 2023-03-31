Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! We made it to Friday. As a scheduling note, the newsletter will only publish three days next week because of the congressional recess. We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Sign up here. Below, we have an exclusive on the reintroduction of a big, bipartisan wildlife bill. But first:

House GOP wary of offshore wind energy are placated, for now, with a study

Yesterday the House passed a sprawling Republican energy package, known as the Lower Energy Costs Act, by a vote of 225-204, we report with our colleague Marianna Sotomayor.

Since we’ve covered the energy package in several previous editions of this newsletter, today we’re looking at a notable amendment the House approved by voice vote.

The amendment from Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) would require the Government Accountability Office to “publish a report on the impact of wind energy, including the adverse effects of wind energy on military readiness, marine environment and tourism,” before the Biden administration can hold a wind lease sale off Florida or South Carolina.

Advertisement

It’s the latest effort by House Republicans to block wind energy development off America’s coasts. Last week, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) introduced a resolution that would halt all U.S. offshore wind projects until the nonpartisan GAO studies the industry’s “potential adverse effects.”

Politicians from Gulf states have historically supported wind energy, and some Republicans from those areas still do. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) told Axios he opposes any bans on the industry.

But now, some GOP lawmakers have made unsubstantiated claims that wind turbines are killing whales. Others have raised concerns about the potential impact of both offshore wind and offshore oil drilling on military activities and tourism.

Of course, none of these GOP proposals is expected to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate. But they represent a new front in Republicans’ resistance to President Biden’s climate agenda, which calls for deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind electricity generation by 2030 — enough to power 10 million homes.

Claims about dead whales

Several GOP lawmakers have argued that wind turbines are responsible for a recent spate of whale deaths.

Advertisement

Van Drew this month called for a halt to all offshore wind projects until the GAO has investigated the potential link to 30 whale deaths on the East Coast since Dec. 1.

“There is too much at stake & I will not allow these companies, or this administration, [to] hide behind ‘stopping climate change’ as an excuse to destroy our oceans,” Van Drew tweeted.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who voted for Luna’s amendment, told reporters Thursday that he shares these concerns.

“You’re already seeing in New Jersey that offshore wind is killing whales,” Donalds said. “It is damaging marine life. And marine life is critical to Florida. So we believe that GAO study is going to come out in our advantage.”

What scientists have found

However, multiple federal agencies have not found any link between whale deaths and offshore wind development, including the seismic surveying used by wind companies to map the ocean floor.

Advertisement

Instead, government scientists have determined that several whale deaths were caused by ship strikes or entanglement with fishing gear, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spokeswoman Lauren Gaches said in an email.

Jessica Redfern, associate vice president for ocean conservation science at the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, said there are legitimate concerns about turbines’ potential adverse effects on whales, including disruption of their feeding or nursing behaviors.

But Redfern said wind companies can take steps to mitigate these risks, and the leading causes of whale deaths continue to be ship strikes and entanglements. Plus, she said, offshore wind power can help combat another major threat to endangered right whales: climate change.

“We have to find a way to reduce our climate impacts to ensure the survivability of the species,” she said. “And we know offshore wind is one of our tools in our toolbox.”

Florida Republicans’ concerns

While Donalds has cited whales as a top concern, other Republicans from Florida have argued that wind turbines could jeopardize military activities in the Gulf of Mexico and harm the state’s tourism industry, which was hurt by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Advertisement

These lawmakers insist that they are not discriminating against offshore wind and that they oppose oil drilling off Florida for the same reasons.

“I don’t want a Deepwater Horizon well off the coast of Palm Beach, and I don’t want a windmill off the coast of Palm Beach,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) told reporters Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter which one it is; we don’t want it,” Mast said, adding that a “primary concern” is protecting the 120,000-square-mile Gulf Test Range, which the military uses for munitions testing and training activities.

Luna echoed these sentiments in a brief interview Wednesday.

“We don’t want offshore anything,” she said. “Offshore anything is dead on arrival.”

What Democrats say

By contrast, nearly all congressional Democrats have voiced strong support for offshore wind energy, including those from Florida and those concerned about whale deaths.

Advertisement

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Fla.), who chaired the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis before Republicans disbanded the panel, has cheered workers in Tampa for building and servicing ships used by offshore wind companies.

And on Tuesday, a group of five Democratic senators urged NOAA to investigate the whale deaths. But in a letter to the agency, the Democrats conspicuously did not blame — or even mention — wind turbines as a possible cause.

On the Hill

Exclusive: Sens. Heinrich, Tillis reintroduce bipartisan wildlife bill

Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) on Thursday reintroduced the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, an ambitious bill aimed at conserving the nation’s wildlife and habitats, according to details shared exclusively with The Climate 202. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) has sponsored the companion bill in the House.

Advertisement

The measure would provide more than $1.4 billion annually for state wildlife agencies and tribes to restore populations of species with the greatest conservation need. It comes as the biodiversity crisis causes the extinction of animal and plant species at an unprecedented rate.

The measure passed the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last year by a bipartisan vote of 15-5. But it stalled in the Senate because of disagreement over how to offset the more than $1.4 billion in new spending.

Despite lingering uncertainty over how to pay for the proposal, Heinrich told The Climate 202 that he remains optimistic about its eventual passage.

“There’s a lot of bipartisan interest in this bill and getting it done,” he said. “The desire is to get this across the finish line.”

Heinrich added that Tillis, who took over as the Republican co-sponsor after the retirement of Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), “is good at whipping colleagues and sitting down and explaining why this matters for their home states.”

Advertisement

Tillis said in a statement: “Today, we are facing another crisis with too many fish and wildlife being placed on the endangered species list, negatively impacting businesses, farmers and landowners. This situation must be avoided at all costs.”

Agency alert

BLM proposes draft rule on land management

The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management on Thursday proposed a draft rule that would herald a significant shift in the way the agency manages millions of acres of public lands, Zack Budryk reports for the Hill.

For the first time, the proposed rule would designate conservation as a formal use of federal lands. Historically, BLM policy has only recognized oil and gas development, mining, livestock grazing and recreation as formal uses of the 245 million acres the agency manages.

The proposal comes as climate change contributes to a historic megadrought and longer wildfire seasons in the West, putting increased pressure on public lands and the agency that manages them.

Advertisement

“As pressure on our public lands continues to grow, the proposed Public Lands Rule provides a path for the BLM to better focus on the health of the landscape, ensuring that our decisions leave our public lands as good or better off than we found them,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a statement.

In the states

Minn. town evacuates after train carrying ethanol derails, catches fire

A train carrying ethanol derailed and sparked a fire in Raymond, Minn., on March 30. (Video: KSTP/AP)

The derailment sparked a fire in Raymond, Minn., on Thursday. (Video: KSTP/AP)

A train carrying ethanol derailed and caught fire on Thursday in Raymond, Minn., prompting a federal investigation and an hours-long evacuation, The Washington Post’s Luz Lazo, Anna Phillips and Ellen Francis report.

About 22 rail cars on a BNSF Railway train carrying mixed freight, including ethanol and corn syrup, derailed early Thursday. Four cars containing ethanol were engulfed in flames, the Environmental Protection Agency said, prompting people within a half-mile of the incident to temporarily evacuate.

Ethanol can cause headaches and eye and respiratory irritation. When soil microbes consume ethanol, they can also turn it into methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is more than 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

Thursday’s incident is the latest in a series of derailments since Feb. 3, when a Norfolk Southern train crashed and spilled toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio. Chemical and environmental health experts said the situation in Minnesota is much less worrisome than the Norfolk Southern derailment.

BNSF spokeswoman Lena Kent said in a statement that company personnel “are responding to assess the derailment site and will be working closely with local first responders.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

The final boss of prairie dogs. pic.twitter.com/XuXr786Osg — U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (@USFWS) March 30, 2023

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article