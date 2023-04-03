Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! This is Caroline, your D202 researcher, in for Olivier. He'll be back next week. On this day in 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Marshall Plan into law.

The big idea Everything you need to know ahead of Trump's Tuesday arraignment You're likely caught up on the broad strokes of the Trump indictment: It happened on Thursday. He's the first former commander in chief to be charged with a crime. The case is about Trump allegedly paying off a porn star before the 2016 election to stop her from talking about an affair she said she had with him years earlier — Trump denies they had an affair.

But what else should you know before the former president’s scheduled arraignment on Tuesday? Let’s get into it.

Ok, he’s been charged. Will Trump be forced to do a perp walk?

Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, on March 18 that he would be arrested. But that won’t happen if he turns himself in voluntarily.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney said Thursday that the office had contacted Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender. So, if you see Trump in handcuffs, it’s almost certainly because he wanted you to.

Then what?

Once Trump is in custody, law enforcement will process him privately, which will involve taking his mug shot and fingerprints. (The process is the same regardless of whether the person is arrested or turns themself in.)

Typically, the next step would be the arraignment. A person familiar with the matter — speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been publicly announced — told our colleagues that Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.

The arraignment is a key event because it’s the first court proceeding after an arrest or surrender — and also because it’s when the charging documents will be unsealed (if they aren’t made public before then). That means we would learn the specific charges against Trump, which we don’t know at this time.

We will also find out at the arraignment whether Trump will have any pretrial restrictions or have to pay bail.

Could Trump go to jail?

That will depend on a lot of factors, so we don’t know yet. It’ll depend on what he’s charged with, whether he’s convicted, and which charge he’s convicted on.

The investigation has centered on whether Trump falsified business records, which would be a misdemeanor charge. But Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) is thought to have been considering charges of falsifying business records in the commission of another crime, possibly a campaign-finance violation. That would allow him to charge Trump with a low-level felony that’s punishable by up to four years in prison, but, as our colleague Perry Stein explains:

“Charges can be downgraded, sentences vary case by case, and, in general, it is unusual for a person with no criminal record to be sentenced to extensive jail time for a nonviolent, low-level felony violation.”

So it’s possible that Trump will avoid jail even if he’s ultimately convicted of a felony. But at this point, all of this is speculative.

Can he still run for president?

Yes. We’ve never seen this before from a major party’s candidate, but Trump can run while he’s under indictment — and even if he’s convicted of a crime.

This is because the constitution lays out very few requirements to run for president: A candidate simply must be at least 35 years old and must be born in the United States or a territory.

“There are actually not that many constitutional requirements to run for president,” Anna G. Cominsky, a professor at New York Law School, told Perry. “There is not an explicit prohibition in the Constitution in respect to having a pending indictment or even being convicted.”

Will the indictment help or hurt his 2024 prospects?

That’s also tough to know at this point, though pollsters across the country are scrambling for an answer. But one thing is certain: This is setting the stage for a strange election cycle.

Some of Trump’s advisers think the indictment will be good for his chances. He’s accustomed to leaning into his persona as a political outsider, and many prominent Republicans have already positioned themselves behind him, arguing that the indictment is purely a political attack.

A person familiar with the matter said that in the three days after Trump posted about being arrested (when he incorrectly predicted the day of his indictment), his campaign raised more than $1.5 million.

That said, his advisers have privately acknowledged the challenges of the situation. Running a presidential campaign while wrangling the logistics of a criminal trial is an unprecedented task.

This is just one of the probes Trump is facing. There are also the ongoing investigations from Georgia’s Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith — both of which could also cause headaches for the Trump camp.

How have the parties reacted to the indictment?

Republican lawmakers, generally speaking, have run to Trump’s defense to denounce what they call a weaponization of the criminal justice system.

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican Party, called the indictment “a blatant abuse of power from a DA focused on political vengeance instead of keeping people safe.”

Many Democrats, including President Biden, have stayed mostly mum on the issue. Those who have spoken about it have said Trump should respect the legal system and see what comes of the process.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Chinese spy balloon was able to transmit information back to Beijing

“The Chinese spy balloon that transited the US earlier this year was able to capture imagery and collect some signals intelligence from US military sites, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN,” Natasha Bertrand reports for the network.

“The balloon was able to transmit information back to Beijing in real time, the source said, and the US government still does not know for sure whether the Chinese government could wipe the balloon’s data as it received it. That raises questions about whether there is intelligence the balloon was able to gather that the US still doesn’t know about.”

Federal officials fear U.S. won’t pursue some unpaid covid aid loans

“As the loans have entered repayment, however, the [Small Business Administration] has faced growing concerns about its ability to collect the full sums it is owed. Its inspector general already has uncovered tens of billions of dollars in potentially fraudulent loans that should not have been made in the first place,” Tony Romm reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

No Labels group raises alarms with third-party presidential preparations

“Uncertainty over the $70 million No Labels ballot effort has set off major alarm bells in Democratic circles and raised concerns among Republican strategists, who have launched their own research projects to figure out the potential impacts,” Michael Scherer reports.

“Matt Bennett of the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way has argued that the plot is ‘going to reelect Trump,’ and Adam Green of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee has accused No Labels of wanting 'to play the role of spoiler.”

Expensive court race will decide future of abortion in Wisconsin

“Tuesday’s election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court — the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history — has turned into a caustic, ideological brawl that will determine whether liberals or conservatives control the branch of government that will soon decide the fate of the state’s abortion ban,” Patrick Marley reports.

Trump claims judge overseeing New York case ‘hates’ him. His lawyer says it isn’t true.

“[Former president Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina,] speaking Sunday to George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’s ‘This Week,’ waved off the criticism. ‘Do I think the judge is biased? Of course not,’ Tacopina said. ‘How could I subscribe to that when I’ve had no interactions with the judge that would lead me to believe he’s biased?’” Azi Paybarah, Drew Harwell and Ann E. Marimow report.

… and beyond

A front company and a fake identity: How the U.S. came to use spyware it was trying to kill.

“The secret contract was finalized on Nov. 8, 2021, a deal between a company that has acted as a front for the United States government and the American affiliate of a notorious Israeli hacking firm,” the New York Times’s Mark Mazzetti and Ronen Bergman report.

“Under the arrangement, the Israeli firm, NSO Group, gave the U.S. government access to one of its most powerful weapons — a geolocation tool that can covertly track mobile phones around the world without the phone user’s knowledge or consent. If the veiled nature of the deal was unusual — it was signed for the front company by a businessman using a fake name — the timing was extraordinary.”

What a landmark sweatshop case tells us about Julie Su’s approach to labor

“In 1995, dozens of garment workers, most of them women, were freed from a California sweatshop. The lawyer who is now Biden’s nominee to head the Labor Department took their case,” the 19th’s Mel Leonor Barclay reports.

This early episode in [Julie Su’s] career, supporters say, illustrates something important about Su: that the daughter of Chinese immigrants has cultivated a passion for advocating for the nation’s most vulnerable workers, including those who are low-wage, who are immigrants and whose English is limited.” : that the daughter of Chinese immigrants has cultivated a passion for advocating for the nation’s most vulnerable workers, including those who are low-wage, who are immigrants and whose English is limited.”

The Biden agenda

On foreign policy, Biden’s gut is his guide

“Biden has articulated a foreign policy doctrine as explicitly as any president in recent years, saying the United States will side with democracies in their global battle with autocracies. But ultimately, allies say, Biden is guided by instinct and experience — not sweeping theories or cut-and-dried principles,” Yasmeen Abutaleb reports.

‘He has very strong instincts,’ [Secretary of State Antony Blinken], who has worked with Biden for more than 20 years, said in an interview. ‘But they are deeply informed by experience, deeply informed by constant conversations, engagements, discussions and debates with his senior team and with others.’” ‘But they are deeply informed by experience, deeply informed by constant conversations, engagements, discussions and debates with his senior team and with others.’”

Hewing to precedent, Biden plans to skip King Charles III’s coronation

“Biden’s decision to skip the May 6 coronation is not unusual, say U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the trip has not yet been announced,” Tyler Pager reports.

“No previous U.S. president has attended a British monarch’s coronation, and for the last coronation — Queen Elizabeth II’s, in June 1953 — President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent a delegation in his place.”

Fifty years of investigations into Trump, visualized

“Fifty years after federal officials first accused Donald Trump and his father, Fred Trump, of violating laws that barred racial discrimination in apartment rentals, the former president has been indicted,” Adrián Blanco reports.

“He has been investigated over matters small and huge, including alleged lobbying violations in New York state and whether he played a role in the Russian government’s effort to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”

Hot on the left

Manchin steps up criticism of Biden administration as 2024 decision looms

“The centrist Democrat, who has held onto his seat in a state that voted for Donald Trump by nearly 40 percentage points in 2020, has recently stepped up his criticism of the Biden administration. It’s sparking speculation — that he brushes off — that he is gearing up for a campaign in a state where his survival depends upon keeping a healthy distance from Democrats,” Liz Goodwin reports.

Hot on the right

After Trump indictment, Republicans focus ire on Manhattan DA Bragg

“House Republicans spent Friday doubling down on the attacks they have lobbed for weeks against Bragg, who has been investigating hush-money payments made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. They have made Bragg the central target in their defense of Trump, painting him as a case study of a Democratic official who they claim has weaponized the levers of government against a political opponent,” Marianna Sotomayor and Jacqueline Alemany report.

Today in Washington

At 1:40 p.m., Biden will arrive in Minneapolis.

Biden will tour the Cummins Power Generation Facility in Fridley, Minn., at 3:05 p.m. He will speak at 3:35 p.m.

At 5:40 p.m., Biden will leave Minneapolis for Joint Base Andrews. He’s expected at the White House at 8:10 p.m.

In closing

A century before Trump’s term, a president paid a mistress to stay silent

“Warren G. Harding became the nation’s 29th president in 1921 while paying not one, but two women to keep affairs he had with them secret,” James D. Robenalt reports.

“One of Harding’s paramours was a woman who had been followed during World War I as a likely German spy. The other, a much younger woman, had given birth to Harding’s child in 1919 while he was serving as a U.S. senator from Ohio.”

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

