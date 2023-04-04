Chicago’s mayoral runoff is down to the wire. Here’s what to expect.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — After a furious five-week sprint of sparring, praying and glad-handing their way around the city, the two candidates vying to be Chicago’s next mayor will square off in Tuesday’s runoff election, offering voters dramatically different visions for leading the nation’s third-largest city. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Paul Vallas, 69, a former schools executive, and Brandon Johnson, 47, a county board commissioner, have spent the final days of the election appearing at churches, restaurants, libraries and community events as they make their final pitches to voters in a tight race.

They’re also trying to turn out voters from their respective multiracial coalitions for a runoff, elections that historically draw low participation, while potentially severe weather looms. The Chicago Board of Elections urged voters in a statement on Sunday to cast their ballots Monday or as early as possible on Election Day.

Vallas, who entered the race as the front-runner, taking first place with nearly 33 percent of the vote in a nine-candidate field in February’s general election, has seen his 11-point lead over Johnson shrink in recent weeks. A March 28 poll by Northwestern University showed the candidates in a dead heat, each with 44 percent of the vote.

Vallas and Johnson both performed strongest with White voters in the first round, and the two are racing to lock up the Black voters who overwhelmingly backed Mayor Lori Lightfoot, eliminated in the general after placing third, and the Latino majority who backed Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.), the fourth-place finisher.

Chicago’s mayoral elections are officially nonpartisan, but all candidates this year ran as Democrats. During the general election, Johnson established himself as the most liberal choice, while Vallas was viewed as the most conservative candidate.

Both have since moved their messages closer to the center, particularly on the contest’s most dominant theme: crime.

Johnson has repeatedly distanced himself from past comments that were supportive of the movement to reduce police funding, while Vallas has pivoted to talking about holding criminals accountable to communities in a message that’s “less law-and-order focused,” said Jason DeSanto, a lecturer at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law who studies political messaging, strategy and debate.

How voters decide Tuesday will reflect what DeSanto said is the overarching question in this race: “Can voters trust me?”

“Every argument ultimately goes to that question because voters aren’t going to watch every debate or know every issue; they’re too busy,” DeSanto said. “In this race, I think what that means for Vallas as far as trust is, ‘Does he reflect the values of the city?’ For Johnson, it’s, ‘Am I willing to give this newcomer a chance?’”

Their stark differences in the first round were underscored by their highest-profile backers: For Johnson, the powerful, liberal Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), with which he is an organizer, and for Vallas, the Fraternal Order of Police. The next mayor will have to work with both groups in the coming round of contract negotiations and will be in charge of appointing the next public school CEO and police superintendent.

Millions of dollars have flowed into the race since 2022, with Vallas raising more than $17.6 million compared with Johnson’s more than $10 million, according to Illinois State Board of Elections records.

Vallas’s backers include wealthy people with a history supporting Republican candidates and causes like school privatization, while the bulk of Johnson’s support has come from CTU-aligned groups like the liberal United Working Families. The makeup of their donor bases has also fed into attack lines each has faced.

Vallas ran Chicago Public School from 1995 to 2001 and since then has served as the schools executive for districts in Philadelphia, New Orleans and Bridgeport, Conn., where he drew praise and criticism for his track record. Johnson was a middle and high school teacher in Chicago before working as a union organizer and later as a commissioner for Cook County, where he has served since 2018.

The candidates and their surrogates have spent the past several days arguing why they would be the better mayor for the city.

At a lively rally Thursday at the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena, Martin Luther King III, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten stumped for Johnson. They called him a candidate in touch with the lived experiences of Black and working-class Chicagoans who would take a populist approach to serving all citizens rather than just corporate interests.

Sanders said Johnson would holistically address safety in a way that was “smart and effective.”

“That means not only high-quality and non-racist law enforcement, it means that we must address the epidemic of mental illness, the epidemic of drug abuse, the epidemic of poverty and the epidemic of guns on the street,” Sanders told the crowd. “That is something that Brandon Johnson understands.”

Edward Bowman, 48, a resident from the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side said his father was murdered in the neighborhood in 1994 and he understands firsthand the effect of violent crime. He dismissed the idea that Johnson, who also lives in Austin, is ill-equipped to tackle the problem and embraced the candidate’s approach to invest in wraparound resources rather than more officers on the street.

“The answer to me is not more police; the police come, and the situation has already happened. What are they doing?” he said. “The answer to me is prevention: To get youth engaged and people engaged.”

“The past mayors and other regimes haven’t had a plan for youth. That’s why there’s so much going on with kids robbing people, jacking cars — that wasn’t happening 20 years ago,” Bowman said. “The youth need somebody to lead and direct and somebody who actually has a heart for them. When you hear Johnson talk, you can actually feel the love he has for the youth.”

Vallas, too, has sought to highlight his support of vulnerable groups while pushing back against attacks on his Democratic credentials with endorsements from high-profile Democrats like Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), former governor Pat Quinn and former Illinois congressman Bobby L. Rush.

During a North Side campaign stop at a restaurant Sunday, Vallas was flanked by influential Democratic and community leaders as he promised to protect liberal priorities like reproductive and LGBTQ rights. Vallas said he would “make Chicago a safe haven for anybody whose reproductive rights have been denied in other states” and praised the indictment of former president Donald Trump in New York as necessary for democracy before pivoting back to the race’s key theme of crime and safety.

Rush said only Vallas had the experience to navigate the difficult road ahead as the city faces issues like high crime, a housing affordability crisis and police reform.

“He’s the only one who, on day one, will be able to sit behind that desk on the fifth floor and know beyond a shadow of a doubt what he’s doing,” Rush said.

Deborah Cosey-Lane, a political coordinator and transit employee who previously worked on the Lightfoot campaign turned out for Vallas on Sunday after weighing the pros and cons of each candidate. She attended the event after a mutual friend of Vallas asked her to meet with the candidate and consider supporting him.

“I can’t sit on the fence. This election is too valuable and too vital,” Cosey-Lane said. She said she prayed about meeting with Vallas and found his answers on his political stances, public safety plans and other issues to be genuine.

“I probed him on these controversial issues like reproductive rights, public transit, whether he was a Republican or not. … I had to make sure I knew who I was going to back,” she said.

She also viewed Vallas as the candidate best positioned to carry out citywide investment strategies that began under Lightfoot, who as of Monday had not endorsed either candidate in the race.

Both campaigns have encouraged early or mail voting, the latter of which could lead to a delay in declaring a winner Tuesday if the margins are tight. Mail-in ballots, which must be postmarked by April 4, will be counted until April 18.

